Who wins a drag race between F1, MotoGP™, Rally, WRC and Electric Supervan?

A top line-up of drivers and riders face off in a drag race to end all drag races. Learn who’s quickest in a straight line out of MotoGP™, Rally, WRC and Electric Supervans!
By Paul Keith
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Dani Pedrosa

One of the great MotoGP™ riders of the modern era, Dani Pedrosa retired in 2018 after an illustrious career that included 31 wins and 112 podiums.

SpainSpain

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Timmy Hansen

Born into a rallycross family, Timmy Hansen has gone on to establish himself as a master of the discipline in his own right.

SwedenSweden

Summary

  1. 1
    Who's competing in the ultimate drag race?
  2. 2
    The vehicles and the stats you need to know
  3. 3
    Who won the Ultimate Race?
If you challenged an F1 car, MotoGP™ bike, rallycross car, WRC car and an electric vehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, to a drag race, who do you think would win? The Ultimate Race reveals which vehicle has the quickest straight-line speed over a quarter-mile drag strip at a remote airfield location.
It's not an easy one to call. As everyone knows, Formula One cars are the fastest on four wheels, but are they quicker than a MotoGP™ bike? Modern WRC cars are quick, too, while World Rallycross cars are specifically built for short sprints. And don't write off the Ford SuperVan 4.2 – they're direct drive and very quick off the mark.
01

Who's competing in the ultimate drag race?

Piloting the vehicles are the cream of international motorsport. F1’s newest driver and Red Bull Racing test driver Liam Lawson is at the wheel of the World Championship-winning RB8, while MotoGP™ race-winner and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing development rider Dani Pedrosa takes the RC16
WRX champion Timmy Hansen piloted his Team Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car and WRC star Adrien Fourmaux is in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. Finally, as a wildcard, legendary Le Mans-winner Romain Dumas is in a Ford SuperVan 4.2, an all-electric beast that he took to the top of the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
02

The vehicles and the stats you need to know

Liam Lawson, Dani Pedrosa, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux and Romain Dumas prepare to drag race in the UK on July 26, 2023.

Ready for action

© Red Bull

Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

The tension builds

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Romain Dumas, Timmy Hansen, Adrien Fourmaux, Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Drivers, start your engines!

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Dani Pedrosa, Matt Jones and Mat Watson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

The RC16 of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing driver Dani Pedrosa

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson assesses his RB8

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy Hansen in his Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car

© Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson and team get ready for the race

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Romain Dumas' Ford E-Transit Supervan was a surprise package

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

The Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 of Adrien Fourmaux

© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Vehicle

Engine

Output

Weight

Red Bull Racing RB8

Renault RS27 2.4 V8

850hp

640kg

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

1,000cc

270hp

160kg

Peugeot 208 RX1e

1,000cc Turbo

500kW (680bhp)

1300kg

M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1

1.6lt Ecoboost Hybrid Turbo + 100 kW electric motor

550hp

1260kg

Ford SuperVan 4.2

50kWh battery powering three x STARD UHP 6-phase motors

2,000 hp (1,500 kW)

1680kg

03

Who won the Ultimate Race?

Dani Pedrosa and Liam Lawson seen during the shooting of The Ultimate Race on July 26, 2023 in United Kingdom.

Lawson congratulates Pedrosa on his win

© Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Race

P1

P2

1

MotoGP™

F1

2

MotoGP™

F1

3

MotoGP™

Ford Supervan

Over the 400m distance, no one could beat the mighty Pedrosa and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16. The Spaniard has put in the hard yards developing the KTMs to transform the revolutionary steel-framed bikes into race-winners. He was followed home closely by Lawson in the RB8 in the opening two rounds, but the real shock was the all-out electric power of the Ford Supervan 4.2 beating the F1 car by 0.1 sec in the final heat.
According to Pedrosa, he had even more power in his right hand, but needed to moderate it to make sure his tyre had maximum grip. This gave him the fastest-possible getaway on the slippery surface. “It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction,” said the winner of 31 MotoGP™ races.
Watch the race below!

