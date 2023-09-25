Who wins a drag race between F1, MotoGP™, Rally, WRC and Electric Supervan?

If you challenged an F1 car, MotoGP™ bike, rallycross car, WRC car and an electric vehicle, the Ford SuperVan 4.2, to a drag race, who do you think would win? The Ultimate Race reveals which vehicle has the quickest straight-line speed over a quarter-mile drag strip at a remote airfield location.

It's not an easy one to call. As everyone knows, Formula One cars are the fastest on four wheels, but are they quicker than a MotoGP™ bike? Modern WRC cars are quick, too, while World Rallycross cars are specifically built for short sprints. And don't write off the Ford SuperVan 4.2 – they're direct drive and very quick off the mark.

01 Who's competing in the ultimate drag race?

Piloting the vehicles are the cream of international motorsport. F1’s newest driver and Red Bull Racing test driver Liam Lawson is at the wheel of the World Championship-winning RB8, while MotoGP™ race-winner and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing development rider Dani Pedrosa takes the RC16

WRX champion Timmy Hansen piloted his Team Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car and WRC star Adrien Fourmaux is in a Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. Finally, as a wildcard, legendary Le Mans-winner Romain Dumas is in a Ford SuperVan 4.2, an all-electric beast that he took to the top of the 2023 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

02 The vehicles and the stats you need to know

Ready for action © Red Bull The tension builds © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool Drivers, start your engines! © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool The RC16 of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing driver Dani Pedrosa © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson assesses his RB8 © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool Timmy Hansen in his Peugeot-Hansen 208 rallycross car © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Lawson and team get ready for the race © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool Romain Dumas' Ford E-Transit Supervan was a surprise package © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool The Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 of Adrien Fourmaux © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Vehicle Engine Output Weight Red Bull Racing RB8 Renault RS27 2.4 V8 850hp 640kg Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 1,000cc 270hp 160kg Peugeot 208 RX1e 1,000cc Turbo 500kW (680bhp) 1300kg M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 1.6lt Ecoboost Hybrid Turbo + 100 kW electric motor 550hp 1260kg Ford SuperVan 4.2 50kWh battery powering three x STARD UHP 6-phase motors 2,000 hp (1,500 kW) 1680kg

03 Who won the Ultimate Race?

Lawson congratulates Pedrosa on his win © Alex Carmichael/Carwow/Red Bull Content Pool

Race P1 P2 1 MotoGP™ F1 2 MotoGP™ F1 3 MotoGP™ Ford Supervan

Over the 400m distance, no one could beat the mighty Pedrosa and his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16. The Spaniard has put in the hard yards developing the KTMs to transform the revolutionary steel-framed bikes into race-winners. He was followed home closely by Lawson in the RB8 in the opening two rounds, but the real shock was the all-out electric power of the Ford Supervan 4.2 beating the F1 car by 0.1 sec in the final heat.

According to Pedrosa, he had even more power in his right hand, but needed to moderate it to make sure his tyre had maximum grip. This gave him the fastest-possible getaway on the slippery surface. “It was tricky at first not to use too much power so I could get the best traction,” said the winner of 31 MotoGP™ races.

Watch the race below!