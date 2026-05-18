Forza Horizon 6 review: The hottest racing game of 2026

Rally cars drift at breakneck speed down a steep slope, straight into the hairpin. Supercars roar along the highway at 400 km/h, and raid trucks battle it out for victory in a picturesque flower meadow. Forza Horizon is back, bringing open-world gameplay to a location fans have been longing for for years. Forza Horizon 6 finally brings the cult series to Japan. In our review, we'll explain what makes this new racing game so special.

01 Forza Horizon 6 gameplay: The master of all classes

Long-time fans of the Forza Horizon series know what makes the open-world racing games from Playground Games so special: the variety of gameplay . You can chase the best time in asphalt races, get behind the wheel of powerful off-road vehicles, or prove your navigation skills in impressive stage events in cross-country races – the Dakar Rally comes to mind.

Earn bracelets to unlock more prestigious races © Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 takes this very gameplay concept and places it in a setting that's particularly popular with fans: Japan. As a condensed version of the "Land of Smiles," the virtual representation incorporates pretty much everything a sightseeing tour of the country should include: a gigantic version of Tokyo, Mount Fuji, picturesque temples, bamboo forests... you name it.

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From a gameplay perspective, Forza Horizon 6 remains true to its roots, as the core gameplay and objectives don't change much. Fans of the series will therefore feel right at home. However, that doesn't mean the sixth installment doesn't have some exciting new features in store.

The cockpits are bursting with detail © Xbox Game Studios

In Forza Horizon 6, there's practically nothing you can't experience. A spectacular race against two stunt planes? Check. A duel set to the soundtrack of the One Piece movie against... well, I'd rather not spoil that. Let's just say anime fans will rejoice. Or how about an event where you race up and down a steep ski slope?

What I'm trying to say is that the playful variety that Forza Horizon 6 packs into its events is simply indescribable. Each of the 100 or so festival events in the single player plays brilliantly. And I haven't even touched on the multiplayer and the open world.

02 On tour through Japan

The visual and gameplay variety and impressive scenery that the development team has packed into Forza Horizon 6 is unrivalled. Particularly in terms of the game world, which is divided into ten areas , the latest offshoot skilfully sets itself apart from part 5 with its Mexico setting or the UK from Forza Horizon 4 .

Japan's varied landscapes make it the perfect setting for the game © Xbox Game Studios

In awe, I let my gaze wander over a mist-covered valley in Shimanoyama in the west. I marvel at the colourful floral splendour in the centrally located Minamino or explore picturesque temples in the eastern area of Ito. What I'm trying to say is that Forza Horizon 6 offers the most varied and beautiful map in the series' history and it's simply a blast to explore each of the 700 or so streets (or the areas in between).

Discover Japan Story Missions in Forza Horizon 6 Story missions Day trips, drift clubs and workshop missions Photography missions Photo journeys through Japan

If you want to do this in a curated way, try the new day tour story missions . These take you on narrated journeys through the game world, while also providing you with insider information about the country and culture of Japan. And let someone say again that video games are stupid.

Forza Horizon 6 is kicking up the cherry blossom in Japan © Xbox Game Studios

The virtual image of Japan in Forza Horizon 6 is once again a visual treat. Especially as seasonally changing seasons completely change the game world once again. The picturesque sakura cherry blossoms from the spring season of the preview version had already faded in the final game (including summer). But I'm already looking forward to seeing what autumn and winter have to offer.

03 How arcade gameplay works

Forza Horizon 6 is a true arcade racer. This remains unchanged in part 6. But one with a bite. On the standard difficulty level (out of a possible nine), the AI competition really picks up the pace right from the start. If you settle in the middle of the difficulty scale, you will get a fair challenge without frustration.

Rally, road racing, drifting, drag - Forza Horizon 6 has a lot to offer © Xbox Game Studios

Even more important, however, is how the terrain affects the handling of the cars. Mud, water, tarmac, sand: each surface provides a different grip, the driving feel reacts directly. The Japanese touge tracks , i.e. tightly curved mountain roads, are new to the repertoire and should appeal to drift racing fans in particular.

The AI has been noticeably revised for the latest series instalment. The infamous rubber-band effect, where opponents magically catch up, has been significantly weakened. Solo races are now noticeably more intense.

On the other hand, those who like drag racing will be delighted with the Drag Meets with realistic launch control or the Time Attack Circuits found in the Open World as complete multiplayer formats. Those who like it more competitive will find their new home in Spec Racing mode. Here, everyone starts with an identical car and pure driving talent is the deciding factor. Forza Horizon 6 offers the right challenge for every taste and combines them all in a well-rounded, absolutely successful overall package.

04 So. much. To. To do.

If you're not in the mood for races or events, you'll find more than enough activities in virtual Japan to keep you entertained. Acceleration races, time attacks, drift sectors à la Need for Speed, jump passages, speed checks. Anyone exploring the map will also regularly come across aftermarket cars . These are fully customised vehicles that can be purchased directly from the roadside. Cheaper than in the car show, ready to drive straight away.

There are also 200 new regional mascots spread across the entire map. Edamame, Onigiri, Dango, Curry Rice. Typical Japanese, typical Horizon humour. Each mascot you collect earns you 5,000 credits. If you find them all, you'll have a million in your pocket without having driven a single race. And then there are the XP signs, of which there are also 200 on the map.

Forza Horizon 6 makes the most of its choice of location © Xbox Game Studios

The PR stunts with Speed Traps, Speed Zones and Drift Zones, which Horizon veterans will of course recognise, are also making a comeback. However, the Horizon Rush events are an absolute highlight. These are spectacular timed races at unusual locations that are reminiscent of the iconic showcase events. One race, for example, takes you past a spaceport. Another, with its tight drift gameplay, is strongly reminiscent of DiRT 2 or DiRT 3 from Codemasters. Pure variety (and fun).

05 Cars, houses... and a freely customisable valley

The fleet of vehicles in Forza Horizon 6 is also impressive. Over 550 vehicles are available at launch. The cover car is the 2025 Toyota GR GT Prototype, a racing car for the road that epitomises the Japanese engineering philosophy. JDM classics dominate the fleet: Nissan GT-R, Mazda MX-5, Subaru WRX, Toyota Supra (1995), Mitsubishi... everything that has rank and name.

There are also European hypercars, US muscle cars and, of course, the option to take over vehicles from previous Horizon parts, such as the Mercedes-AMG One from Forza Horizon 5. Of course, there are also some exotic and crazy cars - crazy vehicles are simply part of Forza Horizon .

The fleet of vehicles available is vast © Xbox Game Studios

The engine sounds have been fundamentally revised. A new acoustic modelling technology simulates the sound experience of the game world. The result: cars sound more alive than ever before in the series. In combination with the grandiose soundtrack, the result is a soundscape that is unrivalled.

Tuning fans also have reason to rejoice: body kits, new Forza Aero options and paintwork on window panes are possible for the first time. The depth of customisation continues to grow, although options such as underbody lighting or similarly sophisticated options are missing.

For the first time in the series, you can buy your own houses in Japan. Eight can be found in the Open World, each with a customisable garage. Plastic dinosaurs next to neon palms next to piles of tyres: the range of decorative items is absurdly large and sorted by category.

Im Sammeljournal winken Belohnugen für absolvierte Aktivitäten © Xbox Game Studios / Phil Briel

There is also The Estate. A complete mountain valley that you can customise with roads, ski jumps, loops and buildings. Traditional Japanese buildings stand alongside modern architecture. Community layouts can be shared and downloaded.

06 Conclusion: Pure racing game fun

I could go on for hours about what I've experienced in my 50-100 hours of playing Forza Horizon 6 so far. There was that one XP sign on a ski lift... or that one danger sign at the missile base... or that incredible race on the motorway where my 420 km/h Hennessey Venom GT saw no land... But you'll just have to experience it for yourself in Forza Horizon 6.

Night-time street racing is a must © Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 is exactly what fans expect and then some. Japan is the best setting in the series: visually breathtaking, driving-wise varied, culturally lovingly realised. The new features and the huge garage options are real additions to a gameplay construct that already worked brilliantly.

Those who loved the predecessors will not be disappointed here. If you were looking for a fundamentally new formula, you won't find it here either. But that's not what Horizon is about, it's about driving. And that's never been better.

About the author Phil Briel Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s and now covers new games, writes game guides and provides hardware purchase recommendations.