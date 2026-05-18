Forza Horizon 6: The ultimate tips and tricks for beginners

Forza Horizon 6, arguably the hottest racing game of 2026, is finally here. The sixth instalment takes drivers to Japan , a destination fans have been longing for for years. But getting started can be tough, especially for newcomers. Our Forza Horizon 6 guide provides the best tips and tricks to get you started.

SPOILER WARNING: Some of these tips contain information about hidden content in Forza Horizon 6. If you want to start the game without prior knowledge, you should read on with caution.

01 How to get off to the best start

Your journey in the world of Forza Horizon 6 begins with your arrival in Japan, the Horizon Qualifiers and the Horizon Invitational. Only then will you be admitted as a full-fledged festival participant with your first wristband. Instead of immediately driving the entire map, you should complete the Qualifiers and initial events quickly to unlock the progression system and important features.

It's best to stick to the events and activities suggested by the game during the first few hours. Forza Horizon 6 will familiarise you with the gameplay, the revamped progression system, and game mechanics like player homes, PR stunts, collectables and much more during the first three to four hours.

Car Meets are going to be part of Forza Horizon 6 © Xbox Game Studios

The best way to get started in Forza Horizon 6:

Complete the intro and qualifications until you have your first bracelet. Forza Horizon 6 will introduce you to some of its features (new and old) in the first few hours. Follow the game's recommendations to unlock all the mechanics and systems. Then stick to the recommended events such as street, dirt and cross-country racing to get a feel for the gameplay.

Only when you need a break from the intense racing action, or simply don't feel like racing, should you embark on a sightseeing tour of Japan. However, many of the streets and sights are discovered quite naturally during the approximately 100 festival events, almost as if you were driving by.

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02 Understanding Japan: The Forza Horizon 6 map

The Japan map is one of the strongest features of Forza Horizon 6. It is significantly more varied than Mexico in part five and offers suitable terrain for every driving style.

Take your time to explore the streets of Japan © Xbox Game Studios / Phil Briel

In the north, you'll find snow-covered rally tracks with a ski jump and a bowl section of banked turns. These are ideal for off-road and rally vehicles. The winding mountain passes with little oncoming traffic are also perfect for drift training and time trials.

One of the first highlights is the Kawazu-Nanadaru Loop, a circular expressway on-ramp that allows for continuous drifts without obstacles. In the south, the atmosphere changes completely. Wide stretches of coastline and blue water give the game an almost tropical feel.

The urban areas impress with their attention to detail, with everything from rice paddies, temples and convenience store stalls to the real Toyota taxi you find throughout Japan. The famed Shibuya Crossing is also included, though the streets are wider than in reality because the game needs space for driving.

Tip: If you discover exciting landmarks, get your camera out! Pressing the "Up" button on the directional pad switches you to photo mode. One of the tasks in the new journal involves photographing a total of 26 landmarks found in virtual Japan.

Forza Horizon 6 offers 550 cars to drive © Xbox Game Studios

Two important points to note: Mount Fuji is visible, but not accessible by car. And parts of the map are initially blocked by the wristband system, including the so-called Legend Island.

03 The new wristband progression system

Forza Horizon 5 was often criticised for its lack of a clear narrative thread. Forza Horizon 6 addresses this with its bracelet progression system, last prominently featured in the very first Forza Horizon in 2012. You work your way through successive events, earning bracelets and unlocking more prestigious races and new map areas. This gives the game a clear direction, which is especially helpful for newcomers.

Earn bracelets to unlock more prestigious races © Xbox Game Studios

The first major goal is the Horizon Invitational. At the end, Legend Island awaits as a visible, but initially locked, endgame objective. This marks the first time in years that Forza Horizon is building towards a true finale that goes beyond simply collecting items. The entire progression can be played solo or in online co-op with friends.

Tip: Don't just cruise aimlessly around the map. Every completed event counts towards bracelets and accolades. Always check off the next step in the progress menu and stay focused.

04 Starting car: making the right choice

At the start of the game, you can choose between three starting vehicles: a modified Toyota Celica, a GMC truck and a Nissan Silvia K with a Rocket Bunny body kit. But which one is the right choice?

The choice depends on your preferred driving style. We recommend the Nissan Silvia for drivers who want to practice drifting from the start. The Rocket Bunny setup is aggressive and rewards precise throttle and steering management.

The Toyota Celica is the all-rounder with balanced handling, well-suited for mixed events involving both on-road and light off-road driving. Those who prefer northern mountain regions and rally stages will find the GMC somewhat cumbersome on asphalt, but it excels off-road.

Regardless of your choice, don't buy expensive cars from the Autoshow in the first few hours of gameplay. Wheelspins, story events and seasonal challenges will quickly provide you with more vehicles. Instead, invest your early credits in tuning your starting car; this will transform a standard setup into a competitive vehicle.

05 The most important new features of Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 brings four exciting gameplay innovations that directly influence the entry into the open-world racing game.

Scattered across the map of Japan are 200 mascots. Run one over and you'll instantly receive 5,000 credits. It sounds like a small amount, but it adds up to one million credits simply by exploring the map. It's one of the best ways for beginners to quickly and easily earn money. Note: The mascot designs change for each region in the game.

Keep your eyes peeled for mascots © Xbox Game Studios

Also scattered across the map are aftermarket cars that you can buy directly on site. They're fully tuned, with aftermarket body kits, and cheaper than at the car show. Keep an eye out for these markers on the map early in the game. You'll recognise them by green car icons on the minimap.

The AI ​​assistant ANNA can drive your car to your next destination if desired. Even more useful is the cinema mode: the entire user interface disappears, and a cinematic camera takes over. Ideal for recording content or taking a short break.

The final new addition is Drag Meets, which now features a true lights-based start. You choose your starting position, wait for the lights, and manage the start yourself. Hit the gas too early and you'll lurch forward. To get the best possible start, hold the handbrake, activate launch control, and release it at the last light. Reaction time is crucial.

06 Special cars in the Open World

The aftermarket cars mentioned are just one of three ways to acquire special and unique vehicles in the open world of Forza Horizon 6. There are two more.

Barn finds make a comeback in Forza Horizon 6 © Xbox Game Studios

Forza veterans will be familiar with the legendary barn finds. In Forza Horizon 6, a total of 14 barns can be found, each concealing iconic cars. Barn finds are represented by purple circles on the map. Within this area, the player must locate the specific barn where the car is hidden.

Tip: A small dirt track leads to each barn; you can see it on the map, but it's not marked as a road. Keep your eyes peeled to get there faster.

Can you find all the treasure cars? © Xbox Game Studios

The third option is new to Forza Horizon 6. A total of nine treasure cars are hidden throughout Japan. Here's how it works. As soon as you get close to a hidden treasure car, the game will notify you. A photo of the location will then appear in the menu, giving you a rough idea of ​​where to find the car. However, you'll have to do the rest yourself, as clues to the exact location are extremely rare. So, keep your eyes peeled and read the descriptions.

07 Street racing and touge battles

Forza Horizon 6 offers two interesting new gameplay experiences found in the open world: Street Races and Touge Battles. It's important to note that neither is tied to the progress of the single-player campaign. However, completing them is still worthwhile, as powerful rewards in the form of credits and more await. And let's be honest... the night-time street races evoke genuine Need for Speed ​​Underground vibes, while fans of The Fast and the Furious films will be in their element.

Night-time street racing is a must © Xbox Game Studios

Street races take place at night on public roads in Japan. These are checkpoint races with stages from point A to point B. Be sure to pay close attention to the traffic.

Touge Battles are a tribute to the winding mountain roads of Japan and are usually found on winding mountain roads. Logical, right? Each race is a head-to-head race between you and an AI opponent with a spectacular vehicle. The first to cross the finish line wins.

Tip: Since both event types are separate from the progression system, you can skillfully ignore them during the first few hours of gameplay to progress faster. Unless, of course, you're really in the mood for them. Which we certainly can't blame you for.

08 Buying houses: early and strategically

Properties in Forza Horizon 6 are much more than just simple fast travel points. A total of eight properties can be found in the racing game, but you have to progress quite far in the campaign to find the last one.

The unique feature is that all houses unlock permanent bonuses, such as a daily wheelspin simply for logging in or multipliers on certain point types. Premium players start with the Tokyo City House and have this advantage immediately. Everyone else should aim for the house with the daily wheelspin bonus as their first major goal. It costs a lot initially, but pays off massively over weeks and months.

09 PR stunts, skill points and wheelspins

PR stunts like Speed ​​Zones, Danger Signs, and Drift Zones aren't just for accolades. Earning three stars in them unlocks Super Wheelspins early on and simultaneously builds up Skill Points. You collect Skill Points for all the spectacular manoeuvres: drifting, jumping, smashing things, and off-road driving. You invest these points in the "Car Mastery" menu of your current vehicle, accessible via the "Cars" tab in the game's menu.

Each car has its own Mastery tree with Credits, Wheelspins and Super Wheelspins. Some cars pay out significantly more than others, so it's worth checking the tree before buying.

Each car comes with its own mastery tree © Xbox Game Studios

Super Wheelspins offer three rewards at once, making them significantly more lucrative than regular Wheelspins. Besides PR Stunts and Car Mastery, you can also obtain them through levelling up and via the weekly VIP reward in the Premium Edition.

10 Difficulty level and credit multiplier

The higher the difficulty level, the more credits you'll receive per race in Forza Horizon 6. You can earn up to 125% extra by starting with driving aids disabled and a high AI difficulty.

This is worthwhile once you're familiar with your car and the track. Combine this with longer races, as longer tracks generally pay out more than short sprints. However, always choose a difficulty level where you can still win.

About the author Phil Briel Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s and now covers new games, writes game guides and provides hardware purchase recommendations.