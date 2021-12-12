No one does road trips like Red Bull Racing Honda and this video proves it

Former Red Bull Racing driver Coulthard said: "The great thing about this film is that it's all real. When the aircraft is just a few metres above the RB7 and upside down, that's real, that's the skill of Martin. He's a professional right at the top of his game.

Former Red Bull Racing driver Coulthard said: "The great thing about this film is that it's all real. When the aircraft is just a few metres above the RB7 and upside down, that's real, that's the skill of Martin. He's a professional right at the top of his game.

Former Red Bull Racing driver Coulthard said: "The great thing about this film is that it's all real. When the aircraft is just a few metres above the RB7 and upside down, that's real, that's the skill of Martin. He's a professional right at the top of his game.

"I really enjoy the fact that I have the opportunity to showcase the Formula One car across different countries and here in the Czech Republic and Slovakia we're on cobbled streets, dusty tracks and some beautiful scenery in the mountains. It's been incredible and From Castle to Castle has been like a journey of discovery for me, as well as a showcasing what an F1 car can do off-track."

"I really enjoy the fact that I have the opportunity to showcase the Formula One car across different countries and here in the Czech Republic and Slovakia we're on cobbled streets, dusty tracks and some beautiful scenery in the mountains. It's been incredible and From Castle to Castle has been like a journey of discovery for me, as well as a showcasing what an F1 car can do off-track."

"I really enjoy the fact that I have the opportunity to showcase the Formula One car across different countries and here in the Czech Republic and Slovakia we're on cobbled streets, dusty tracks and some beautiful scenery in the mountains. It's been incredible and From Castle to Castle has been like a journey of discovery for me, as well as a showcasing what an F1 car can do off-track."