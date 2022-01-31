Jess Fox is the best paddler in the world. A seven-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, the Australian is competing at a level that most other athletes could only dream of. Not only that, Jess is doing it consistently, on the world’s biggest stage, and against the fiercest competition on the planet.
So…how does she do it?
In the first episode of Game Changers, a new podcast mini-series from Red Bull, host Marlee Silva sits down with Jess and dives into that exact question. During the course of her extended, open and honest conversation with Marlee, Jess gives us an all-access pass to the inner workings of her championship mindset – from dealing with pressure, to being a dominant woman in a traditionally male-dominated sport, and tapping into that elusive ‘flow’ state.
Keen to hear more? Click play above and dive into this excerpt from the podcast for a taste of what’s to come:
Marlee Silva: So you’re recognised as the best paddler in the world and you’re fresh off another big win. What’s it like to be recognised as the best in the world at something? Like I can only imagine, that’s sort of surreal.
Jess Fox: I think it's something that I'll look back on once I retire. I think I'll have a bit more of an appreciation for it. And, you know, people call me the greatest of all time. And I managed to achieve that in 2018, winning my seventh world title. But […] I don't feel like I'm done yet. I always feel like there's something to work on and to improve on and like I have more potential. So I think whilst I am the world number one at the moment, that could get pulled away next week at the world championships. [You’re] only as good as your next race. So that's what always inspires me and excites me.
Read more
Keen for the full conversation with Jess Fox? Check out the Game Changers podcast now.