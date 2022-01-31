Jess Fox is the best paddler in the world. A seven-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, the Australian is competing at a level that most other athletes could only dream of. Not only that, Jess is doing it consistently, on the world’s biggest stage, and against the fiercest competition on the planet.

, a new podcast mini-series from Red Bull, host Marlee Silva sits down with Jess and dives into that exact question. During the course of her extended, open and honest conversation with Marlee, Jess gives us an all-access pass to the inner workings of her championship mindset – from dealing with pressure, to being a dominant woman in a traditionally male-dominated sport, and tapping into that elusive ‘flow’ state.

Marlee Silva : So you’re recognised as the best paddler in the world and you’re fresh off another big win. What’s it like to be recognised as the best in the world at something? Like I can only imagine, that’s sort of surreal.

