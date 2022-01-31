Game Changers: Meet 22-year-old Aussie BMX phenom Saya Sakakibara

“The feeling of pushing past that fear is just so exhilarating. It gets your heart pumping, and it’s like, ‘oh man, I was able to live through that.’”

She might be just 22, but Aussie BMX prodigy Saya Sakakibara has already lived a pretty full (and full-on) life. Aside from having spent the best part of her youth travelling the world racing BMX, she’s also witnessed her BMX-racing brother, Kai Sakakibara have his career sidelined by a major injury, and suffered her own serious slam on the world’s biggest stage.

Given all of this drama, you might be wondering: how on earth Saya has managed to maintain her passion and drive for BMX racing?

In the second episode of Game Changers , a new podcast mini-series from Red Bull, host Marlee Silva sits down with Saya and explores all this and more. From Saya’s preparation in the lead up to the 2020 games to spending a big chunk of her childhood in Japan and being on the sidelines of her brother’s accident: no stone is left unturned.

Marlee Silva : Saya, with everything that's happened, I think fear is something that a lot of people would think is pretty present in your mind, what is your relationship with fear in regards to the sport at the moment?

Saya Sakakibara : I sometimes think about how it's too early for me to experience fear like a lot of people experience fear, like towards the end of their BMX careers where they're sick of crashing a stick of injuries and things like that. But I started to feel it in 2019 where there was probably a period of two months where I crashed on the first jump like three, four times. And then the last one…I had a concussion and, and there was such a huge journey to get back to being able to be confident.

[…] what I've learnt from those experiences is that the fear never actually goes away. You just learn how to manage it. And I feel like there's a lot of people, or extreme athletes in extreme sports, who don't feel fear. I don't know how they don’t, but I definitely feel a lot of fear every time I get onto the BMX track.

The biggest thing that I do, each race leading into each race is just trusting the things that I've done and focusing on the things that I can control. […] And what I can control is pedaling hard and just making it simple.

