Saya Sakakibara head in the game
© Andy Green / Red Bull Content Pool
BMX

Game Changers: Meet 22-year-old Aussie BMX phenom Saya Sakakibara

Saya Sakakibara’s love for BMX began before she could even walk. In episode 2 of the Game Changers podcast, Marlee Silva takes a deep dive into her backstory.
By RedBull.com
3 min readPublished on
“The feeling of pushing past that fear is just so exhilarating. It gets your heart pumping, and it’s like, ‘oh man, I was able to live through that.’”
She might be just 22, but Aussie BMX prodigy Saya Sakakibara has already lived a pretty full (and full-on) life. Aside from having spent the best part of her youth travelling the world racing BMX, she’s also witnessed her BMX-racing brother, Kai Sakakibara have his career sidelined by a major injury, and suffered her own serious slam on the world’s biggest stage.
Given all of this drama, you might be wondering: how on earth Saya has managed to maintain her passion and drive for BMX racing?
In the second episode of Game Changers, a new podcast mini-series from Red Bull, host Marlee Silva sits down with Saya and explores all this and more. From Saya’s preparation in the lead up to the 2020 games to spending a big chunk of her childhood in Japan and being on the sidelines of her brother’s accident: no stone is left unturned.
Saya Sakakibara took the win and secured her World Final ticket at the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships in Mount Gambier, Australia on 23 May 2021.
Saya Sakakibara laying it down for the win
© Harrison Mielke
Keen to hear more? Hit play above and dive into this excerpt from the podcast for a taste of what’s to come:
Marlee Silva: Saya, with everything that's happened, I think fear is something that a lot of people would think is pretty present in your mind, what is your relationship with fear in regards to the sport at the moment?
Saya Sakakibara: I sometimes think about how it's too early for me to experience fear like a lot of people experience fear, like towards the end of their BMX careers where they're sick of crashing a stick of injuries and things like that. But I started to feel it in 2019 where there was probably a period of two months where I crashed on the first jump like three, four times. And then the last one…I had a concussion and, and there was such a huge journey to get back to being able to be confident.
[…] what I've learnt from those experiences is that the fear never actually goes away. You just learn how to manage it. And I feel like there's a lot of people, or extreme athletes in extreme sports, who don't feel fear. I don't know how they don’t, but I definitely feel a lot of fear every time I get onto the BMX track.
The biggest thing that I do, each race leading into each race is just trusting the things that I've done and focusing on the things that I can control. […] And what I can control is pedaling hard and just making it simple.
Read more
Keen to hear more from Saya Sakakibara? Check out the full series of Game Changers now.
BMX
Bike