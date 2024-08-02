Your guide to the 8 VALORANT game modes

There are currently eight game modes in VALORANT available to play. The game modes range from very casual gameplay in Escalation to the most competitive format with Premier. No matter your experience with tactical shooters, there will be a game mode for you that you’ll enjoy. In addition, you will have a profile level that you level up through playing the game, winning matches and completing daily and weekly quests. Completing those quests will allow you to complete the seasonal battle passes, unlock Agents, and even purchase old battle pass items. Who knows, we might even see you at Red Bull Home Ground in November!

01 Unrated Match

This is your standard game of VALORANT. To achieve victory, you must win 13 total rounds. The game is split into two halves of 12 rounds each, after which you’ll switch from attack to defence or defence to attack. Unrated is what you’ll play to learn the game and prepare for competitive mode. This is an excellent place to learn the maps in the current map pool, try out new angles and line-ups, and try out new agents.

Unrated will require you to manage your economy throughout the match, including pistol rounds, bonus rounds, save rounds, force buy rounds and full buy rounds.

Match length: 30-45 minutes

Daily quests? 25 percent of a checkpoint per round won

Weekly quests? Yes

Who is this for? This is the most standard game mode that is good for learning the game, preparing yourself for competitive mode, and trying out new agents.

02 Competitive Match

Breeze in VALORANT © Riot Games

This is the same as an Unrated Match, but competitive. You’ll need to reach level 20 to unlock competitive matches but, after that, you can queue into them. When playing this mode you’ll first play five placement matches to determine your initial rank for the current act (season). After that, you’ll gain or lose Rank Rating (RR) based on whether you win or lose the match and your performance. If you do exceptionally well in a match you can earn anywhere from 20-30 RR, but the reverse is also true. If you go even, you may gain or lose around 10-15 RR.

The win condition for a Competitive Match is the same as an Unrated Match, with one difference. Whereas the first team to get to 13 rounds wins in an Unrated Match, if two teams reach 12 rounds each, a Competitive Match will go into overtime mode. Once here, you will play a round of attack and a round of defence. If you win both, you’ll win the Competitive Match. If you split with the enemy team, another round of OT will commence until one team wins both rounds or players vote for a draw.

Match length: 30-45+ minutes

Daily quests? 25 percent of a checkpoint per round won

Weekly quests? Yes

Who is this for? For those who want a competitive experience. You’ll get serious players who expect you to know what you’re doing, especially as you climb in rank.

03 Swift Play

Fuelling up © KREW Collective/Red Bull Content Pool

A 2023 addition, this mode’s most similar to an unrated match. However, as its name suggests, Swift Play is… swift. Instead of the first to 13 rounds, the game is split into two halves of four rounds each and it is first to five rounds to win.

The economy in Swift Play mode is also adjusted due to the shorter length of the game. You will not need to manage your economy nearly as much as you would in an unrated match as you receive increased credits every round.

The gameplay is exactly the same as an Unrated or Competitive Match, but with fewer rounds. You’ll still need to plant and defuse the spike and work with your team to win. You will likely find people playing Swift Play rounds more casually than they would in an Unrated or Competitive Match. Swift Play is also an excellent mode for quickly trying out new Aagents or to get your bearings before you dive into a full match.

Match length: 15-20 minutes

Daily quests? 25 percent of a checkpoint per round won

Weekly quests? Yes

Who is this for? A very casual game mode that is often used as a warm-up match before people head into ranked or if they only have a little time to play.

04 Spike Rush

Spike Rush is an extremely casual game mode. It is split into two halves of three rounds each and the first to four rounds wins the game.

When on attack, each player is given a spike instead of just the singular spike in an Unrated, Competitive, or Swift Play match.

In addition, players do not buy weapons each round. Instead, every player is given the same loadout for weapons and shields depending on the round. Players are also granted all and full charges of their abilities, except for their ultimates.

Oh look, a power-up orb © Riot Games

Instead of ult point orbs on the map, they have all been replaced by various power-up orbs like tracker wolves, full ultimate charge and stim pack. Because of this, Spike Rush is not taken very seriously by most players. Expect to run into people just having fun while playing this mode and trying to do the occasional stupid thing.

Match length: 10-15 minutes

Daily quests? 50 percent of a checkpoint per complete game

Weekly quests? Yes

Who is this for? An extremely casual game mode that is played for fast-paced action and fun.

05 Deathmatch

Deathmatch is an extremely casual free-for-all game mode often used by players to warm up their shooting skills before jumping into a competitive match. Like deathmatches in many other games, VALORANT’s deathmatch is purely about the gunplay and not abilities. You will be randomly assigned an agent and have no access to their abilities.

Deathmatch pits 12 players in a first-to-40-kills free-for-all match or whoever has the most kills when the game times out at nine minutes. There is no econ management and you can choose any weapon to use, though most people will use Vandals or Phantoms, and can change your weapon after every death if you wish.

Killing an enemy will immediately grant you a reload of your weapon and the enemy will drop a health pack on their corpse you can walk over to restore any missing health.

Match length: 10 minutes

Daily quests? No

Weekly quests? No

Who is this for? A casual game mode often used by people who want to work on their shooting and warm up for a competitive match.

06 Escalation

Playing at the Red Bull Home Ground National finals © Tom Doms/Red Bull Content Pool

Escalation is another casual 5v5 game mode. Teams will cycle through a series of 12 different weapons, including things like Sova’s Shock Darts and Raze’s Paint Shells, changing out weapons when different checkpoints are hit. Like Deathmatch, this is all about gunplay and no Agent abilities are granted.

To win you and your team must get kills to advance to the next weapon until you get through all 12 weapons that are chosen for the match. While the team will advance through the weapons together after earning enough kills, you must get at least one kill with the current weapon to advance, regardless of what your team has accomplished.

Like Deathmatch, if you kill an enemy a health pack will drop on their body that you can walk over to restore health, shields, and ammo.

Match length: 7-9 minutes

Daily quests? 50 percent of a checkpoint per complete game

Weekly quests? No

Who is this for? An extremely casual game mode for players looking to mess around with their friends.

07 Team Deathmatch

Piazza in VALORANT © Riot Games

VALORANT’s newest game mode is Team Deathmatch. The 5v5 mode takes place on maps specifically designed for Team Deathmatch and is first to 100 kills or most kills after the match timer runs out.

The game is split into stages where you’ll have options for your weapon loadout. You will have access to agent abilities, but they charge over time and your ultimate ability is charged through killing enemies or picking up an ultimate orb.

Match length: 10 minutes

Daily quests? 50 percent of a checkpoint per complete game

Weekly quests? No

Who is this for? Casual game mode for groups of people looking to warm up before a competitive match or work on their gun skills. Also for those who like team shooter matches.

08 Premier

VALORANT being played at Red Bull Home Ground © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

Premier is VALORANT’s in-game tournament system. You’ll need a team of five players to compete in this mode. Once you’ve found your team-mates, you need to register for the current tournament cycle by the deadline.

Tournaments will run for about a month. Each weekend will have a specific map chosen for it that you’ll be able to see in advance and you can play up to two games per tournament weekend.

You’ll then play a competitive mode game of VALORANT. Currently, when going into overtime in Premier, the first team to 12 rounds will be granted Overtime Priority where they get to choose whether they start on attack or defence in overtime. Winning the match will earn you 100 points while losing the match will earn you 25.

Match length: 30-45+ minutes

Daily quests? 25 percent of a checkpoint per round won

Weekly quests? Yes

Who is this for? For the most competitive players out there who want to try their best in a professional tournament format