7 Open-World Games to Play Before GTA 6 Arrives

It feels as though the entire gaming world is waiting for GTA 6. Rockstar’s next blockbuster is expected to be one of the biggest releases in gaming history, with some publishers reportedly moving major launches to avoid competing with it. Assuming there are no further delays, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally due to arrive on November 19, 2026. Until then, here are seven games that can help make the wait a little easier.

10 things to know about Open-World games ahead of the GTA 6 release

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games' open-world design is built around player freedom, combining story missions with dynamic exploration, side activities and emergent gameplay systems.

Red Dead Redemption 2 uses the same Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) that powers GTA VI, showcasing advanced AI behaviour, physics, weather systems and environmental detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a dense urban open world with branching narrative choices, character progression, vehicle exploration and first-person combat, making it a strong alternative for players who enjoy crime-focused sandboxes.

Forza Horizon 6 emphasises free-roam driving across a large open-world map, featuring hundreds of vehicles, extensive tuning options and diverse racing disciplines.

Crimson Desert blends open-world exploration, action RPG mechanics, and large-scale combat, offering a distinct kind of freedom while retaining a highly interactive world.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced combines naval exploration, parkour, stealth and open-world progression, rewarding players who enjoy discovering side content beyond the main story.

Strong open-world games typically share common design principles: seamless exploration, meaningful side activities, environmental storytelling, dynamic NPC behaviour and player-driven progression.

Rockstar's games are widely recognised for their emergent gameplay systems, in which interactions among NPCs, wildlife, vehicles, and the environment create unscripted player experiences.

The anticipation surrounding GTA VI has been so significant that several game studios reportedly adjusted their release schedules to avoid launching alongside Rockstar's blockbuster.

01 Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sort of game you could lose a few months on © Rockstar Games

Release : 2018

Platforms : PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best for : Fans of Westerns and open-world games who value freedom of play

When Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, it raised the bar for open-world design. If you enjoy Rockstar’s approach to world-building and have a soft spot for the Wild West, this remains one of the best games you can play.

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It's easy to see why Red Dead Redemption 2 appears on so many GTA 6 wishlists. The two games share the same foundations: a richly detailed world, memorable storytelling and characters that feel genuinely alive. If you have never completed Arthur Morgan’s journey, there are hundreds of hours of content waiting for you.

Beyond the main story, you can hunt, fish, play poker, rob trains and explore a world shaped by dynamic weather and a realistic day-and-night cycle. Even seemingly small details, from maintaining your horse to trimming your beard, help create an immersive experience. Your actions also influence an honour system that changes how the world responds to you.

The soundtrack deserves special mention too . It remains one of the most celebrated scores in modern gaming and perfectly complements the atmosphere of the frontier:

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : It comes from the same developer and showcases Rockstar’s unmatched attention to detail, storytelling and world design.

02 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert focuses on an impressive open world © Pearl Abyss

Release : March 19, 2026

Platforms : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best for : Action RPG fans seeking a huge world to explore

Since its launch in March 2026, Pearl Abyss’s Crimson Desert has demonstrated just how ambitious modern open-world games can be. Players take on the role of Kliff Macduff, leader of the Greymanes mercenary group, whose world is turned upside down following a devastating attack.

The game combines large-scale exploration with demanding combat that rewards timing, counter-attacks and tactical weapon switching. Alongside intense battles, you will travel across vast landscapes, uncover ancient ruins and explore the mysterious Abyss, which expands the game’s lore even further.

While its fantasy setting is worlds apart from Vice City, Crimson Desert offers the same sense of freedom and discovery that many players are hoping to find in GTA 6. There is always something new to see, do or uncover.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : Its enormous world and sense of freedom make it one of the closest experiences to the scale many expect from GTA 6.

03 Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 rewarded those with the patience to wait a little longer © CD Projekt RED

Release : December 10, 2020

Platforms : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Best for : Fans of science fiction, crime stories and RPG progression

Night City remains one of the most impressive urban environments ever created in gaming. Like Vice City in GTA 6, it is a bustling metropolis packed with stories, secrets and opportunities.

In Cyberpunk 2077, you play as mercenary V, navigating a world dominated by powerful corporations, criminal gangs and street-level violence. The narrative is heavily shaped by your decisions and your relationship with Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

The game blends first-person shooting with deep RPG mechanics. You can customise your character through cybernetic upgrades, hacking abilities, weapons and skills while racing through the city on cars and motorbikes. Years of updates, combined with the Phantom Liberty expansion, have transformed Cyberpunk 2077 into one of the strongest open-world experiences available today.

Anyone who skipped it at launch will find a vastly improved game waiting for them.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : It delivers a vibrant city, a crime-driven narrative and plenty of high-speed chaos.

04 Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 offers a lot for collectors © Phil Briel/Xbox Game Studios

Release : May 19, 2026

Platforms : Xbox Series X/S, PC (PS5 version to follow)

Best for : Players who love cars, racing and open-world exploration

Vehicles have always been central to the GTA experience, and Forza Horizon 6 is one of the best games available for anyone who loves getting behind the wheel.

Rather than following a traditional story, you progress through a series of festival events, unlocking new vehicles and expanding your collection. The open-world setting encourages exploration, whether you are competing in races or simply driving wherever the road takes you.

With hundreds of cars, extensive tuning options and a wide variety of events, there is no shortage of things to do. Street races, off-road challenges and stunt-focused activities ensure the gameplay remains fresh throughout.

For anyone already dreaming of tearing through the streets of GTA 6, this is an excellent way to sharpen your driving skills.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : Few games capture the thrill of driving through an open world quite as well.

05 Gothic Remake

Gothic Remake brings back a cult classic © THQ Nordic

Release : June 5, 2026

Platforms : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best for : RPG fans who enjoy immersive worlds and meaningful progression

One of our most beloved role-playing games has returned for a new generation. Gothic Remake rebuilds the original 2001 classic with modern visuals and updated mechanics while preserving what made it special.

You begin as a nameless prisoner trapped inside a penal colony sealed off from the outside world by a magical barrier. Survival means earning respect, choosing allies and finding your place among competing factions.

Combat is deliberate and skill-based, while character progression avoids traditional class systems. There are no convenient quest markers or fast-travel shortcuts either. Instead, players are encouraged to learn the world naturally, memorise routes and pay attention to NPC routines.

It is a refreshing alternative to many modern open-world games and offers a level of immersion that remains rare.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : Its believable world and independently behaving NPCs create the same feeling of a living environment that Rockstar games do so well.

06 Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced

Ubisoft vraća Black Flag kao remake © Ubisoft

Release : Original game released in 2013; Resynced launches July 9, 2026

Platforms : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best for : Fans of pirates, exploration and naval combat

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is widely regarded as one of the best entries in Ubisoft’s long-running series. Now, Assassin's Creed Black Flag: Resynced brings the pirate adventure back with modern technology and expanded content.

Players once again step into the boots of Edward Kenway, sailing across the Caribbean while becoming entangled in a conflict involving pirates, Templars and colonial powers. The result is a story packed with intrigue, betrayal and adventure.

Naval exploration remains at the heart of the experience, with the Jackdaw serving as both transport and weapon. The remake introduces upgraded visuals, advanced weather systems and a range of gameplay improvements, including refined combat and stealth mechanics.

New story content, additional companions, fresh collectibles and quality-of-life enhancements provide further reasons for returning fans to set sail again.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : It offers a huge open world filled with activities, side content and memorable storytelling.

07 The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Blood of Dawnwalker promises to be a highlight for RPG fans © Bandai Namco

Release : September 3, 2026

Platforms : PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best for : Players who enjoy dark fantasy stories and meaningful choices

By the time September arrives, GTA 6 will finally be within touching distance. If you need one last major adventure before then, The Blood of Dawnwalker could be the perfect choice.

Created by developers who previously worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, this dark fantasy RPG takes players to a plague-ravaged 14th-century Europe. Vampires have emerged from the shadows, and you play as Coen, a man transformed into a Dawnwalker after being bitten.

By day, Coen remains human. By night, he gains supernatural powers. Whether you resist those abilities or embrace them is entirely up to you, with your choices shaping both the story and the world around you.

The game features distinct gameplay systems depending on the time of day. Human combat focuses on swords and magic, while vampire abilities offer entirely different ways to travel, fight and interact with the world. Time itself is a key mechanic, meaning every decision has consequences and not every problem can be solved.

Why GTA 6 fans should play it : Like GTA, it places a strong emphasis on player choice and a world that reacts to your actions.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. Over the past few years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s.