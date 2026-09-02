Gamescom 2026: Highlights from the world's biggest gaming event

A record 1,743 exhibitors presented their highlights at the world's largest games fair. Gamescom 2026 was bigger than ever, attracting 368,000 private and trade visitors – a significant increase compared to the previous year. From indie gems and open-world games to co-op titles, these are our highlights from Gamescom 2026 .

01 The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past

Developer: CD Projekt Red, Fool’s Theory

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release: 2027

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past tells a new prequel story © CD Projekt RED

One of the biggest surprises at the show came from a game that is already more than a decade old. The Witcher 3 is getting a major new expansion, and while its existence was already known, the latest details make it even more intriguing.

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Titled The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, the expansion will take players back to a time before the events of the original open-world adventure. Due for release in 2027, it will tell a new story from the perspective of Geralt of Rivia while also introducing fresh gameplay elements to the familiar formula.

Classic skill trees, new abilities and a revamped combat system, as well as a brand-new chain blade, are sure to have Witcher 3 fans licking their lips.

In terms of the story, Geralt sets out to find his friend Dandelion, who has vanished without a trace after a night of heavy drinking. Reason enough, one might think, to shoulder his silver sword once more and check on Dandelion's family home in Letten.

Songs of the Past looks set to appeal well beyond the game’s existing fanbase. For anyone yet to experience Geralt’s world, there’s also a perfect opportunity to jump in with The Witcher 3 – Remastered, a graphically enhanced version of the acclaimed game, which arrives on September 29.

02 Control Resonant

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Publisher: Remedy Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS

Release: 24 September 2026

Fans wait for up to five hours to try out Control Resonant © Remedy Entertainment

We won't have to wait quite so long for the second highlight of Gamescom 2026. Control Resonant will be released on September 24, 2026, and the fan community is clearly eagerly awaiting the sequel to the science fiction game from Remedy. The action RPG was exciting enough to keep fans waiting in line for up to five hours.

Those who finally got their hands on Control Resonant had plenty to be excited about. The game is shaping up to be one of the standout releases of the autumn, putting players in the role of Dylan Faden as he battles through a chaotic, supernatural Manhattan.

The sequel takes the series in a different direction from its predecessor, moving away from traditional third-person shooter action towards a faster hack-and-slash combat system with deeper RPG elements. Dylan can transform into different Aberrant forms, wield dual blades in close-quarters combat and unleash devastating attacks against the bosses of the Federal Bureau of Control.

The gameplay is significantly faster, and the protagonist is noticeably more agile than Jesse Faden was in the 2019 debut title. Add to that a wonderfully quirky story and a gripping presentation and it's no surprise the game has drawn a huge amount of interest.

03 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC , PS5, Xbox Series X/S (Day-One on Game Pass)

Release: 23 February 2027

Fable will be released in February, 2027 © Xbox Game Studios

What Halo is to the shooter genre, Fable is to the role-playing genre. The cult series, originally created by Peter Molyneux, is set to make its comeback next year. At Gamescom 2026, Xbox showcased a brand-new gameplay demo for the upcoming RPG hit. Behind closed doors, there was even more to see. And it looks absolutely stunning.

Unlike earlier presentations, which focused primarily on atmosphere and the world of Albion, this demo centred specifically on the gameplay of the reboot. The spotlight was on the ‘Mud and Death’ quest. Your hero ventures into a flooded mine, riddled with traps, ghosts and skeletons, alongside the legendary mentor Humphrey the Golden.

The catalyst for the story is personal, as your home village of Briar Hill has been turned to stone by a mysterious, red-clad figure named Isabelle. As well as the dungeon expedition, you were also treated to a tour of the capital, Bowerstone, which boasts more than 30 different types of shops, ranging from barbershops to tattoo studios.

What we've seen definitely whets the appetite for more. The reboot of the series, which had been dormant for 16 years, has certainly lost none of the charm, humor, and morality of the original. Role-playing fans should definitely mark February 23, 2027, in their calendars.

Legendary developer Peter Molyneux on his game ‘Legacy’:

12 min Peter Molyneux: Legacy Controversial gaming figure Peter Molyneux reveals all behind his newest game with a twist – Legacy.

04 Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Developers: Crystal Dynamics, Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Amazon Game Studios

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 12 February 2027

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of the original 1996 game © Amazon Game Studios

Lara Croft is back, and this time she's facing another T-Rex. Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog showcased a 20-minute gameplay presentation of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis – a reimagining of the original 1996 game – at the Xbox Show.

The walkthrough takes you to Peru, to Qualopec's tomb, and showcases Lara's classic acrobatics in a new light: jumps, rolls, flips, and deep dives through flooded caves. New features include a multifunctional PDA scanner that provides either puzzle clues or lore information, as well as a hyperfocus slow-motion mechanic for the final battle against a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a geothermal valley.

The new gameplay footage from this remake of an absolute gaming classic certainly has us eager for more, even if fans will have to wait until February 2027.

05 Stage Tour

Developer: RedOctane Games

Publisher: RedOctane Games

Platforms: PC , PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release: 10 December 2026

Remember Guitar Hero and Rock Band? After years out of the spotlight, rhythm games are making a comeback with Stage Tour, which is set to launch as early as December. Get ready to pick up the guitar, hit the drums or grab the mic, because this time, we’re more than ready to rock.

More than 90 songs spanning six decades of music history are on offer, including bands such as Metallica, Muse, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot and the Rolling Stones. Having had a go at it at Gamescom 2026, we can say that Stage Tour feels just as good as its predecessors, but has been modernised and improved.

At the heart of it all is the new Tour Mode, a roguelite format where every playthrough brings new decisions and challenges. Of course, you can also make music together in multiplayer and co-op modes. And, if you wish, this includes the right musical instruments, such as a Kramer guitar, a drum kit, or a Gibson Explorer.

06 Stuntman: Hollywood

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Saber Interactive

Platforms: PC , PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: TBC

Do you have what it takes to become Hollywood’s best stuntman? © Saber Interactive

One of the biggest surprises at the trade fair was undoubtedly Stuntman: Hollywood from Saber Interactive. Yes, this really is the comeback of a franchise that enjoyed a huge fanbase back in the PS2 era. And yes, the franchise has managed to make the leap into the 21st century exceptionally well.

You take on the role of a stunt driver and stage daring driving sequences for well-known film franchises. So far, “Fast & Furious”, “Back to the Future”, “Knight Rider” and “Miami Vice” have been on the list, and at gamescom, “Jurassic World” was added as a real highlight.

You can choose to escape from raptors on a motorbike, send the DeLorean into the future, or drive K.I.T.T. from “Knight Rider". This is set to be a treat for racing game and film fans alike, even if there’s still no final release date.

07 Hela: Of Mice & Magic

Developer: Windup Games

Publisher: Knights Peak

Platforms: PC , PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release: Q4 2026

Hela: Of Mice & Magic is beautifully designed © Windup

Having already had the chance to play Hela: Of Mice & Magic at last year’s Gamescom, we were able to take another look at this mouse-themed game in Cologne and it made one thing crystal clear: Hela is set to be one of the most beautiful and exciting co-op games of the coming months.

For anyone looking for a bit of peace and quiet amidst all the blockbusters, this fairy-tale adventure from Windup Games is just the ticket. In this third-person adventure inspired by Scandinavian folklore, you take on the role of a brave mouse who, as the confidante of a sick witch, sets out to save her and the surrounding village. There is deliberately no combat here. The focus is on exploration, physics-based puzzles and co-op play.

You can play solo, thanks to the so-called Shade system, which summons magical echoes to help solve puzzles, or with up to three other players via local split-screen or online. At Gamescom 2026, the game was nominated for three awards: Best Gameplay, Most Entertaining and Most Wholesome. This makes it clear: Hela: Of Mice and Magic is set to be one of the hottest games of late 2026.

08 1001 Threads of Mizan

Developer: MBC Game Studio

Publisher: MBC Game Studio

Platforms: PC , PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release date: TBC

1001 Threads of Mizan is set to be a co-op highlight © MBC Game Studio

Whilst we’re on the subject of co-op games, 1001 Threads of Mizan enchanted crowds during its presentation as part of Opening Night Live and was showcased in playable form at Gamescom 2026. It soon became clear that this action-adventure, inspired by Arab mythology, was one of the surprise hits of the show.

It’s a co-op action-adventure for up to three players, set in a hand-crafted Arabian fantasy world modelled on "One Thousand and One Nights". As one of the three heroes – Yusra, Malik or Sufyan – you’ll journey through the skies on a flying carpet with friends and face off against mighty djinn bosses.

The team behind the game brings plenty of experience to the table, with industry veterans from BioWare, Bungie and Ubisoft Montreal involved in its development. Visitors to gamescom could also get an early taste of the action through a playable pre-alpha demo, which showcased the flying carpet movement and boss battles. Both already showed plenty of promise, with the fast-paced traversal and demanding fights standing out in particular.

09 Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Developer: SEGA

Publisher: SEGA

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2

Release: 2027

Crazy Taxi: World Tour brings back the cult classic © SEGA

One of the coolest games from the Dreamcast era is making a comeback – and it’s going all out. Crazy Taxi: World Tour stays true to the fast-paced and fun core gameplay of the arcade racing series, whilst expanding on it with an adrenaline-fuelled multiplayer mode and locations all over the world. Among other things, you’ll even be ferrying passengers from A to B in Germany – taking in half-timbered villages, castles and Christmas markets.

The racing game feels just as good as it did some 26 years ago, but has been modernised and given a significant visual overhaul. Long-standing fans also have plenty to look forward to as the series’ iconic characters Axel, Gena, B.D. Joe and Gus are all back, along with a genuine nostalgia package in the soundtrack. Tracks such as “All I Want” and “Change the World” by The Offspring, as well as “Them and Us” and “Inner Logic” by Bad Religion, are making a comeback.

Fast-paced, fun, chaotic and, above all, absolutely addictive in multiplayer mode, Crazy Taxi: World Tour is set to be one of the hottest games of 2027, at least for fans of the genre and multiplayer gaming.

10 Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Developer: Fuse Games

Publisher: Secret Mode / Lucasfilm Games

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 6 October 2026

Star Wars: Galactic Racer made a strong impression on the crowd at Gamescon © Fuse Games

Star Wars video games seem to be experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Following the outstanding foray into the turn-based strategy genre with Star Wars Zero Company, a racing game spin-off is set to be released in October, and it already made a very good impression at Gamescom 2026.

Anyone longing for the podracing feeling from "Star Wars: Episode I" will find it in Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Developer Fuse Games, founded by former Criterion Games veterans (Burnout series), offered a large-scale preview of the game at Gamescom. The story takes you to the New Republic era. As Racer Shade, you participate in the unofficial Galactic League, a syndicate-sponsored racing league in the lawless Outer Rim.

In the single-player campaign mode, you can choose between four different vehicles, including the classic podracer, whilst the multiplayer mode offers PvP races with up to 12 players. At the Secret Mode stand, you could compete directly against other visitors and compare your best times on a leaderboard.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is fast-paced, plays smoothly and is great fun. The game is due to be released in October so the version shown at the expo already looked polished and very close to the finished product.

11 Nex Playground: A new games console for families

Nex Playground is launching across Europe © Nex Playground

There was also a surprise at gamescom 2026. Or at least in a hotel room not far from the exhibition centre. That’s because Nex Playground, a new games console that has been available in the US since 2023, is launching across Europe this year.

The concept is aimed primarily at families and a younger audience, and is likely to bring back fond memories of EyeToy or Xbox Kinect for the older generation. The whole thing is controlled by movement, so it’s perfect if you fancy getting a bit of exercise in front of the telly. Alongside dance, music and sports games, adaptations of well-known franchises such as “Sonic Forces: Rival Rush” and “Pac-Man” are also set to be available at launch.

Nex Playground has already made a very good impression, and over a million units sold worldwide is proof that there is certainly plenty of interest. Whether the console will be a big hit in Europe remains to be seen.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.