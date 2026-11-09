200 battles and just 3 defeats: Gazir makes freestyle rap history

One stage, 250 opponents and more than 11 hours of freestyle. Spanish MC Gazir took on 200 battles at Red Bull Gazir Contra Todos in Gijón, finishing with 197 wins and just three defeats.

The challenge was to complete all 200 battles in under 12 hours, while suffering no more than 10 defeats. Gazir finished in 11h, 23m and 14s, securing a Guinness World Records® title for the most rap battles fought in 12 hours. The achievement was officially verified by Guinness World Records adjudicator Anouk de Timary.

01 How Gazir's 200 battles unfolded

Things heat up between Gazir and Valles T © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

The event took place on November 7 at Laboral Ciudad de la Cultura in Gijón, where Gazir faced a succession of challengers on stage in front of a packed audience.

The challenge was divided into 10 blocks of 20 battles, comprising 150 one-on-one match-ups and 50 battles in which Gazir faced two opponents simultaneously. A judging panel decided the winner of each battle, with no tie-breaker rounds. Gazir had just 20 seconds between battles and a four-minute break after every 40.

He made a strong start, completing his first 20 battles without a defeat in the opening hour. By the halfway point, he had won all 100 of his battles, although the first signs of fatigue were beginning to show.

Skone was one of just three MCs to defeat Gazir © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

His unbeaten run finally came to an end in battle 116, when Babi became the first MC to defeat him. Skone followed with another victory in battle 145, before Bnet handed Gazir his third and final defeat in battle 160.

Despite these setbacks, Gazir remained comfortably within the challenge's allowance of 10 defeats. He went on to complete all 200 battles, bringing the event to a close with a victory over three-time Red Bull Batalla International Champion Aczino.

02 How Gazir prepared physically and mentally for 200 battles

Gazir held firm against a passionate Mecha © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

Completing 200 battles required considerably more preparation than simply practising freestyle. In the weeks leading up to the event, Gazir worked with a team of specialists to manage the physical, mental and vocal demands of the challenge.

One of the biggest concerns was his voice. During an eight-hour rehearsal, Gazir experienced significant vocal fatigue, underlining the importance of carefully managing his intensity throughout the event.

"That turning point was actually beneficial in understanding the risks and how to manage them," explained Alicia Araque, Gazir's speech therapist and vocal coach, ahead of the challenge.

Her work focused on helping him maintain his usual delivery while minimising strain on his voice. His preparation also included physical conditioning and nutritional planning.

Gazir takes on Aczino in Gijon © Gianfranco Tripodo/Red Bull Content Pool

Mental resilience was another important part of the process. With very little time between battles, Gazir needed to be able to put a defeat behind him quickly and concentrate on the next opponent.

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"A defeat is just that: the result of a battle, not a prediction of what's to come," explained Carmen Acevedo, Gazir's psychologist, before the event.

His preparation also included a mental reset routine and a recovery strategy for the four-minute breaks scheduled after every 40 battles. These short pauses were designed to allow time for hydration, vocal care, replenishing energy and mental recovery.

03 The freestyle community behind Gazir Contra Todos

Gazir took on them all and rewrote the record books © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

While Gazir was at the centre of the challenge, the event brought together 250 freestylers, including Piezas, Noult, Blon, Invert, McKlopedia, Mecha, Zasko and Bnet, with Valles-T and Aczino taking on the role of 'final bosses' in their respective blocks.

A judging panel featuring Dobleache, Marithea, Migi, JotandJota, Aigor, Sacro Réquiem, Estrimo, Big Killa and Fox was responsible for deciding the winner of each battle.

Queen Mary and Bekaesh hosted the event, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the more than 11 hours, while Verse and Nexxa provided over 400 different beats for the battles.

Reflecting on the challenge, Gazir said: "Now this becomes Gazir Con Todos."

Gazir Contra Todos in numbers

Battles completed : 200

Opponents : 250

Wins vs losses : 197 vs 3

Total duration : 11h 23m 14s