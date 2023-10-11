Bike
© Sven Martin/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB
Utah diary: follow MTB Legend Gee Atherton's return at Red Bull Rampage
Twenty years since his first appearance, British rider Gee Atherton returns to action in Southern Utah. Follow his progress here.
Red Bull Rampage was first introduced to showcase the absolute pinnacle of freeride mountain biking talent on some of the world's most rugged and wild natural terrain.
The event combines downhill, slopestyle and big mountain riding on the otherworldly landscapes of Southern Utah, USA.
Don't miss a minute of Red Bull Rampage 2023, live on Red Bull TV on Friday, October 13. For the best viewing experience make sure you download the free Red Bull TV app for your TV or device.
Unlike downhill racing, it's not about how fast riders can get to the bottom of the mountain; instead, Red Bull Rampage encourages creativity, innovation and progression, setting itself apart from other freeride events in the process.
10 min
20 years of iconic freeriding
Get ready to celebrate as we reflect on 20 epic years of freeride mountain biking at Red Bull Rampage.
Atherton's Red Bull Rampage story so far
This year's rider list sees a stacked field stretching across a range of disciplines and ages. But one name that particularly stands out is MTB legend Gee Atherton, and that is because he hasn't appeared at the event in over a decade.
Atherton made his Red Bull Rampage debut in 2003, aged just 18, fresh off the back of winning a silver medal at that year's Junior World Championships.
Though his first event in Utah didn't quite go to plan – a nasty crash put him in hospital – Atherton was not deterred. In 2004, he was back, this time putting down a thrilling run to grab second place behind Kyle Strait.
In 2008, when the event returned from a brief hiatus for its fourth edition, the omens initially looked good. Atherton was in form and arrived with the rainbow stripes on his arm, having recently sealed his first downhill World Champs title. But another crash, right before the finals, resulted in a separated shoulder and put him out of the competition.
In 2010, Atherton again carried form into the event. This time, he was the World Cup overall winner and he rode a stormer. His wall ride gap – pictured above – has become iconic and helped him place second behind Cam Zink.
1 min
Red Bull Moments 2010 - Gee Atherton
Gee Atherton pulls a huge stepdown gap to wall ride at Red Bull Rampage 2010.
That's not to say the same feature would be so merciful next time around...
2012 brought one of Red Bull Rampage's most memorable moments but, unfortunately, not for the right reasons. Anybody familiar with the event will have seen Atherton's infamous cliff-face crash. After going off-line on his wall ride gap, he’d find himself a little too up close and personal with a rock face, and that would be the end of his run for the time being.
1 min
Gee Atherton's Rampage crash
Footage of Gee Atherton's crash at Red Bull Rampage
Atherton has a rollercoaster history at the event, but despite this, in the times he has been able to keep things rubber-side down, he's always managed to place himself in second. Currently, he is the event's 10th most successful rider, alongside Antoine Bizet.
This October marks 20 years since Atherton first competed in Utah and 11 years since his last appearance. A lot has changed in that time.
In 2019, Atherton was due to compete when a crash in training meant he had to pull out. In recent years, he has steered his direction towards freeride and big mountain riding, so fans are excited to see how his approach towards the event has changed.
Keep an eye on this page to follow Atherton's progress as he returns to action at the world's most epic freeride event.
Part of this story