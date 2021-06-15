More commonly known online by her gamertag " Vandie ", Kori Hallows has moved her influencer and gaming personality career forward with her IRL name, Kori. Which we think is cool, because “Kori” sounds like a rad character name from a videogame anyway.

So why are we speaking about Kori Hallows?

Well, the talented esports commentator and all-round videogame personality worked with Red Bull as early as last year on our pilot episode of The Wrap Up , alongside industry stalwart and Red Bull Player , Steph “Hex” Bendixsen . As well as Danny Clayton , and immediately made an impact with us for her insight, professionalism and warm personality. Kori is also in plenty of talks to remain a friend of Red Bull Gaming here in Australia , and is also a pillar of the gaming community, so why not get to know her?

We asked her a series of questions about gaming, esports and life. Check out what she had to tell us below:

Kori Hallows in full selfie mode © Kori Hallows

People have always said I present really well and it made sense to combine my love for gaming with commentating...

Red Bull: What's your earliest gaming-related memory?

Kori: My dad buying us a NES from a flea market with Super Mario Bros. 3 and some other games. We loved playing it so much, and when we had to go to school -- since we couldn't save our progress -- we'd just leave it on overnight and all day till we got home and could play again.

Red Bull: Would you describe yourself as a gamer, a geek, a cool kid or all of the above?

Kori: Naturally -- all of the above. I go through phases!

Red Bull: How did you find yourself in the world of esports and casting?

Kori in full flight © Sarah Cooper

You can find a lot of similarities between games even if they are from different genres because at their core they are all videogames...

Kori: It was through encouragement from friends and my now husband. People have always said I present really well and it made sense to combine my love for gaming with commentating. However, I was so fixated on only gaming for a while that it took a lot of pushing from them for me to finally give it (casting) a shot through a community-run event for Heroes of the Storm . I found out I actually really enjoyed it and the rest is history as they say.

Red Bull: Do you think esports and gaming, hardcore and general, are different worlds? Like, should something such as League of Legends be in similar conversations to, say, Returnal ?

Kori: I don't think they are as separated as “different worlds”, I'd consider them to be different categories. You can find a lot of similarities between games even if they are from different genres because at their core they are all videogames. Same too with esports. People often distinguish and draw a line between them both but esports was born from gaming. It's all really fluid and that's what makes it so great.

Red Bull: PC or console? And why?

Kori rocks PAX © Sarah Cooper/ESL

Don't let it consume and dictate everything you do... Kori: Even though I started with consoles, as soon as I got my first PC it was GG. PC is the [gaming] Master Race for a reason (laughs). I love how much more customisable a PC is and how much more flexibility it can give you. Also a mouse and keyboard is so comfortable to use for most games. In saying that, for portability a console will always triumph. I can't take my PC on a plane to game, but I sure can take my Nintendo Switch everywhere. Red Bull: If you weren't in the world of games and gaming/esports, what would you be focusing your attention towards? Kori: You know that's a great question, and if I ever find the answer out I'll let you know. I just can't imagine my life without them in some form or aspect to be honest. Red Bull: What advice would you have for young wannabe competitive gamers, particularly those geographically-challenged here in Australia ? Kori: Don't neglect your education, work or your family, friends and life. It's tough to compete full-time in Australia so it's always good to have something you can fall back on in case it doesn't work out. I'm not saying don’t dedicate time to your craft, but don't let it consume and dictate everything you do. That can be unhealthy and unwise. In saying that, build a brand and a name for yourself. The goal is to hopefully get picked up internationally where they have the infrastructure and salaries to be able to support this lifestyle. You won't be able to do that if people outside of Australia don't know who you are.

And the winner is me! © James Woollcott/MEO

Red Bull: Can you give us your all-time favourite game, why it's your favourite and then list your next five faves?

Kori: American McGee's Alice -- It was just so different from anything else I had ever played and was basically Alice in Wonderland , but as if instead everything was twisted and dark. It had such a unique concept and was incredibly well executed in terms of story, characters and world-building. It still has a huge cult fan following to this day!

The next five faves would be:

League of Legends

Resident Evil

Devil May Cry

Silent Hill

World of Warcraft

Red Bull: Thanks Kori, and we can’t wait to see more of you across all gaming.

Kori: Thank you.

