Australia’s own Fortnite superstar Lachlan Power has some big plans for 2023 that suggest we're only seeing the start of Lachlan and the PWR juggernaut.

Lachlan was the first Aussie to break the 10 million subs ceiling and has since gone on to blow that number out to over 14 million. Another key accolade is he was just the second Australian media personality to receive an Icon Series in-game cosmetic set for Fortnite, which is no mean feat. As of writing, the young star has a combined social media following of some 23 million. To put that into context, as of March 22, 2023 the current population of Australia is 26,302,220... just a tick over three million more to go, Lachlan!

We had a chance to catch the PWR star (a company of his own entrepreneurial creation) for a quick interview so you could get to know him better. Check out what he had to share with us below!

I think what really got me hooked, though, was the competitive nature of gaming and the constant challenge to evolve... Lachlan Power

Red Bull : How did you get your start in games?

Lachlan Power : Growing up, gaming was a big part of my life, I had to balance schoolwork with playing some of my favourite games like Minecraft, Call of Duty and Battlefield, to name just a few. I think what really got me hooked, though, was the competitive nature of gaming and the constant challenge to evolve. This is really why I was so keen to start PWR to tap into my innate competitiveness.

Red Bull : Were you always inspired to do video and streaming content? Can you take us through your pathway to how you got to where you are today?

Lachlan : I always enjoyed creating from a young age. I started YouTube from my bedroom when I created my first channel, and from there I mainly focused on Minecraft content, until the Pokemon Go phenomenon took the world by storm. I loved playing and watching Pokemon so it seemed like a natural flow that I would create content about Pokemon Go.

The next big step for myself and my channel was a game we all know… Fortnite!

Red Bull : What's the importance, in your mind, to being a 'brand' in the overly saturated world of influencers and streamers -- what do you do to stand out?

A power stance? © Image provided by PWR

With the upcoming launch of Unreal Editor for Fortnite I’m excited to be able to create some awesome experiences... Lachlan Power

Lachlan : In a world with so many different influencers and streamers, having a strong brand is crucial for standing out among the crowd, gaining credibility and creating longevity.

From the very start I tried to focus on a niche that helped me to grow my audience and my brand which has carried me through different game types from Minecreaft, Pokemon Go and now Fortnite. I like to think my brand is widely associated with quality gaming entertainment and I’m constantly thinking about and trying to create high quality gaming content to entertain people all over the world.

Red Bull : A classic one, but favourite game, or at least, favourite genre of game?

Lachlan : The easy answer is Fortnite haha! I honestly enjoy a mix of games though. I like to play Halo and Fall Guys with some of my friends and have been eyeing the new Harry Potter game but haven’t had a chance to play it yet.

Above all, I love creating games. Ever since I started in Minecraft, being involved in UGC game development has been a passion of mine and with the upcoming launch of Unreal Editor for Fortnite I’m excited to be able to create some awesome experiences with the PWR Create team.

Red Bull : Can you talk about how you engage with your community -- everyone's fans are obviously always the best, but can you talk to your audience and your engagement with them? Do they direct a lot of what you do?

I have the POWER © Image provided by PWR

Lachlan : I value my community so much, and at the end of the day they are the ones who have supported me throughout my career and are the ones that allow me to do what I love today -- creating awesome content.

PWR has a public Discord server where I try to interact with the community and be seen in voice channels.

I also often give a lot of my community the chance to participate in some of my videos and they love that so it’s a nice thing I get to do.

Red Bull : What do you like doing outside of games -- what other hobbies and interests do you have?

Lachlan : Living in Queensland, I’ve always been a fan of the beaches so I like to visit the Gold Coast or Noosa when I’m not gaming. Given our great weather, I also enjoy being outdoors generally so I’ll be taking Otto (my dog) for a walk and I’m also currently training for a marathon.

Red Bull : What game are you most looking forward to this year?

Lachlan : Fortnite, it has a new season that’s just dropped, so I’m excited to see how it plays out.

Additionally, the release of Unreal Editor for Fortnite is something I’m really looking forward to this year.

Red Bull : Where do you sit in the console wars or are you a Master Racer?

Lachlan : PC Master Race! But consoles have their place.

Red Bull : The worlds and lives of streamers and influencers are as fast-paced as ever, how do you see the landscape in a year's time?

Lachlan : I see the industry continuing to grow as more and more people continue to adopt online media platforms as the primary source of their entertainment and content. Platforms are also going to be competing for eyeballs, so the streamer and content creator challenge is to ensure you’re on the right platform(s) and creating engaging content to succeed.

Red Bull : What advice would you have for any up and coming content creators?

Lachlan : My biggest advice to creators is to focus on quality over quantity. Whether it is streaming, long-form content or short-form content, make sure you're producing content which is quality and which retains audience attention (which I acknowledge is hard in the contemporary content world).

