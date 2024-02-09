If you're new to the big wave surfing scene, you mightn't have heard of Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca – but if you've ever taken an interest in the exploits of the mad folk who call Jaws, Nazaré and Mavericks home then you have no excuse at all.
Chumbo is from Saquarema in Brazil, known best as the backwash-prone beach break that's been the home of the Rio Pro, yet his surfing is from another realm altogether. Let's get to know him a little better.
Chumbo dominated Portugal’s TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge
Check the highlights from the Nazaré Big Wave Challenge at the world-famous Praia do Norte in Portugal.
Chumbo, who has been a longtime standout at the behemoth wave at the mouth of Portugal's most notorious ocean canyon, is already a five-time winner at Nazaré. In 2024, he once again shone with an exceptional performance and secured the prize for the best men's performance for the second year in a row. “This is a dream for me," he said about that big win that you can watch in the video player above. "I never thought I would win so many times here!”
Despite a last-minute partner change of partner following injury an injury to Kai Lenny, Chianca teamed up with compatriot Pedro 'Scooby' Vianna. Their synergy was evident as they identified the best waves in the dynamic line-up, ultimately earning the Brazilian duo the top spot in the team's Best Performance Award.
Meet Team Young Bulls
January swells at Nazaré
Alex Laurel captures the world's bravest surfers charging into the peaks at the famed Portuguese big wave spot.
Chumbo’s profile shot up when he partnered with Kai Lenny at the 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge. So impressive were the pair's performances in that event that they were dubbed Team Young Bulls, and even though the two surfers have been sparring partners for years, an iconic dynamic duo was born that day in Portugal. Together Lenny and Chumbo were crowned Team Champions, while Kai, towed in by Chumbo, also won Men's Wave Of The Day. We'll keep our fingers crossed and hope that Lenny makes a comeback soon, too.
03
The Fresh Princes of Saquarema
Chumbo is but one of two amazing Chiancas from Saquarema. While Lucas is best known for his exploits on the Big Wave World Tour, younger brother João took the surfing world by storm on his rookie run through this year's Championship Tour. We first met João in 2019, when No Contest host Ashton Goggans samba danced across the sands of Saquarema in one of our favourite ever episodes of the show.
Rio Pro 2019
Join host Ashton Goggins as he takes you on a whistle-stop tour of Rio de Janeiro ahead of the the Rio Pro.