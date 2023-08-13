Leader of the new school: meet Sakura Yosozumi

If we were to split the two most dynamic narrative arcs of skateboarding’s worldwide explosion over the past few years, they would be the final arrival of a giant, permanent women’s skate scene and the emergence of Japan as a force in the competitive circuit of skateboarding.

Sakura Yosozumi is the exact person in which those two phenomena intersect. As a comparatively late starter in the world of skateboarding (through her elder brother’s encouragement whilst aged eleven), Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi has quickly become a dominating presence in all facets of transition skating- including vertical halfpipe skating, which teaches a different set of skills again to the bowled-out park terrain which constitutes Skateboard Park. Growing up, she regularly took five-hour round-trips to the skateparks of Mie, Osaka and Kobe before a local business lent her a warehouse space to build her own ramps.

Getting air © Keisuke Kato/Red Bull Content Pool Sakura Yosozumi © Kazuki Mita/Red Bull Content Pool

The reigning Olympic gold medallist and former Vans Park Series champion is (according to the professional filmers who are on the road with these guys day-in and day-out and therefore probably best-positioned to say) as good as money in the bank when it comes to competitive Women's Park skating right now. Seemingly never-not-podium-ing, she is one of only a handful of female competitors with go-to 540 variations at her disposal, which are quickly becoming a differentiator on the leaderboard when it comes down to the business-end of contests results in this new era of progress.

01 Giving something back

Sakura at her basecamp ramp © Kazuki Mita/Red Bull Content Pool

Having noticed in the course of her international career how much better represented Japan was than most of their Southeast Asian neighbours, and mindful of her own humble backyard ramp upbringing, she successfully crowdfunded the donation of thirty complete skateboards to grassroots organisations in the region to bring through the next Sakura.

02 Showdown in the UAE

Aljada Bowl © Niall Neeson

Sakura arrived at the World Skateboarding Tour 2022 World Championships as the woman to beat in Women’s Park. Through her vertical skateboarding experience, she was the least intimidated by the size of the Aljada skatepark in the Emirate of Sharjah and progressed to the finals with an assurance that suggests she probably has tricks in reserve that she doesn’t need to produce to podium.

Uncharacteristically, she struggled with her first two runs in the finals of the WST 2022 World Championships and was lying far down the leaderboard before pulling a barnstormer of a comeback right off the ropes as she leapt, overcome with emotion, into bronze medal position.

Sakura Yosozumi – Heelflip Indy © World Skate Tour

03 The long road to Paris

With her intensity of focus, drive, and passion Sakura is unquestionably one of the best female skaters in the world right now – across any discipline or cultural category. On sheer ability alone, she is unbelievable. Unfortunately, skateboarding can be a cruel business, and between the World Skateboarding Tour 2022 World Championships in Sharjah and the next stop on the Tour in Argentina in May 2023, Sakura succumbed to an injury which meant that she could not compete in San Juan. However, she travelled to the contest in the foothills of the Andean mountains just to drop in and register her attendance regardless, which is some measure of determination.

With 2023’s Park World Championship set to take place in the eternal city of Rome in October, rest assured Sakura will be aiming to regain her spot at the top of the podium once again, any way she possibly can!

