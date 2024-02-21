Who is Will Brown? Meet Red Bull Ampol Racing's latest top gun!

Behind the wheel Will Brown has established himself as a pole getter, race winner, and championship contender in three short seasons racing in the Supercars.

Ahead of his debut with Red Bull Ampol Racing, we catch up with the 25-year-old to learn more about his journey from Toowoomba to the top class, what motivates him to compete and how he spends his down time away from the track.

When I was young…

I wanted to play rugby. Growing up in a small country town, that’s what everyone did on the weekends — you played rugby with your mates, and when rugby season wasn’t on, you were training to play rugby. That was always what I wanted to do.

But that all changed when I was 13 years old. I got tackled, and when we landed on the ground the other guy had their knee into the side of my shin and I got a massive hematoma. I couldn’t play for the rest of the season.

I wanted to do something on the weekends when all my mates were playing. Our friends who owned the business next door to my parents’ caryard had a kid who was racing go karts, so I begged and pleaded for a kart. That’s where it started.

Will Brown performs during the 2024 lilery launch at Wellchamp Airport © Mark Horsburgh

My first memory of motorsport…

is of my parents racing. They raced historics, and I’d go to the track with them. They’d race only four or five times a year. It was just a bunch of their friends that would go out and make a great weekend of it — it was like going away on holiday. I always enjoyed that side of it and being around the cars.

I’d ridden motorbikes from when I was two years old, so I had an understanding of how you use race lines and everything like that, so I picked up karting pretty quickly. When we got a go kart my dad said he was too busy at work to do anything more than just practice days. I think the following year we raced about 42 weekends of the year, so that quickly changed!

It was within about a year of getting my first go kart that I went to the Queensland state titles. I qualified first. At that time I was fast following but I struggled leading and I dropped back through the pack. I think I finished sixth.

A few people said they’d travel with me, which meant Dad could stay at work and I could set off racing around the country.

I always idolised…

Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup when I was younger. Coming from Toowoomba, I had seen Jamie and Craig and all those guys but never met them. I thought it’d be very hard to get to that stage — which it is — but I guess I was quite lucky I had the talent to get there.

Someone who helped me massively through my career from when I got to Super2 was Dave Reynolds. He’s a great friend of mine now. He gave me little tips along the way and helped out where he could. He was very good to me during the four years while I was in Super2 trying to get a main-game drive — it was just good to have someone there that you could really bounce ideas off. He’s the sort of guy that if you do a good job and you get a drive, he doesn’t feel threatened. He just wanted to help.

My first title…

... was the Australian Formula 4 championship in 2016, but the funny thing is it didn’t seem that serious at the time. For me, it was just still about having fun. I never thought I’d be a professional one day and race Supercars. It seemed far-fetched.

But within a few years I’d won the F4 title and the Toyota 86 title, and the year I stepped up into Super2 in 2017 I started thinking, ‘This is getting fairly serious’. At the end of that year I got called by a fair few teams, so I made my professional co-drive debut in 2018.

In 2019 I had an awesome season in TCR and won my third title. There were some great guys in there — Andre Heimgartner, Dylan O’Keeffe, Tony D’Alberto — and we’d all go out for dinner on a Saturday night and have fun. It’s so serious at the level we’re at that you’re not doing that — you’re flying in and you’re at the track the whole time. I like to make sure I have fun in everything I do. TCR was just a fun year in 2019 and something I’ll always remember.

Will Brown performs a burnout during the 2024 livery launch © Mark Horsburgh

My biggest rival was…

Brodie Kostecki! The three Kostecki cousins were in Super2 when I was racing, and they were the villains! I get on great with all of them now, but that’s what they were — and it was quite cool. They were just out there having fun, and they’d wreck you a bit — and I was a bit like that as well. Me and Brodie crashed into each other a few times, and when we both got our main-game debuts for Erebus I thought, ‘This is going to be a full-on year!’.

Then we got racing together and got along awesomely. We bounced ideas off each other so well and became great mates. To come out of that year eighth in the championship — in my first year — and to win a race at Sydney was something we never expected. I also qualified provisional pole at Bathurst, I came fourth in Darwin and fifth in Townsville, and I qualified fourth in Tasmania and third in Tailem Bend — I thought at the end of that year that I’d cemented myself a bit in the championship. I felt like I belonged racing against these guys.

When I got the call from Red Bull…

I knew I’d forever be a bit angry at myself if I’d turned it down, but it was still a really difficult decision. I was having an awesome year. When I got the phone call we were heading to Sydney and I was leading the championship.

I think Triple Eight, their history — every year they’re there. They’re a team that’s there to succeed year in, year out. I’d watched what they’d done over the years, I’d idolised Jamie, and having Red Bull as a sponsor made it an opportunity I didn’t think I could turn down.

Triple Eight give you the tools to succeed for the long term. They’re not trying to change their driver line-up all the time — they had Shane for a long time, Jamie for a long time, Craig for a long time and now hopefully me and Broc (Feeney) for a long time. I saw that as an awesome opportunity as well and knew I had to make it happen. But it was it was a hard few months for me and it was a long process.

Preparing for 2024 I’m thinking… that it hasn’t really sunk in yet. I remember I always used to look at Jamie and Shane (van Gisbergen) and even Broc and go, ‘Far out, look at them driving for Red Bull. That’s massive’. Now I’m there and it’s awesome, I’m so excited about it.

Putting that Red Bull suit on for the first time I did go, ‘This is pretty cool. It’s a big thing’. I try to be humble and not really get ahead of myself and think I’m a big deal because I’m driving for Red Bull. I just get on with the job.

I’m just starting to work with Jamie a bit more now, learning more and delving into his career, but he’s a busy man running Triple Eight.

As for Broc, I’ve known him for years — he bought my Toyota 86 after 2016. He’s a great young kid, but I was racing him for the championship last year and now I’m making the switch to then be his teammate! I’ve got to know Broc a lot more over the last few weeks, and he really enjoys going racing and having fun, which is what I enjoy as well. He’s a happy guy and likes having a laugh, and that’s what I fit in with, so it’s been awesome just working with him, and I think we’ll have a really great relationship.

Will Brown and Broc Feeney meet the crowd during the 2024 livery launch © Mark Horsburgh

When I’m not racing…

I’m flying. My brother is a full-time pilot, and we were lucky enough to have a plane, so I went out and got my pilot's license. The guy who trained me also trains in aerobatics, and I decided I wanted to do that too, so I trained at it and got my aerobatic endorsement. It’s just something else to do away from racing. A lot of pressure comes with racing, whereas with this I just go out and have fun. There’s no competitive side to it, it’s just me going out and enjoying it.

I’d done a fair bit of flying with Matt Hall before I signed with Red Bull. I knew Matt personally and had flown with him in the Red Bull plane. If he’s flying up to Toowoomba, they use my hangar, if I’m flying down near Sydney, I land at his strip, and we’re always interacting with each other. I think we’ll plan on doing a fair bit together this year. I can learn a lot of him. Now with that Red Bull link there as well with Matt it even just strengthens that relationship.

There you have it, Red Bull Ampol's newest face behind the wheel for the 2024 V8 Supercar season! Tons of experience on four wheels, enjoys speed in all forms and is ready for the ultimate challenge on the track.

