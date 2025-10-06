All you need to know about picturesque PS5 open-world game Ghost of Yotei

It's been a good five years since developer Sucker Punch gave us one of the most beautiful and gripping virtual images of Japan with the PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima. Now, with Ghost of Yotei the sequel has finally been released and it's not just an absolute graphic stunner, but also a successful sequel and an outstanding open-world game in its own right.

01 Ghost of Yotei: A new story

The good news: Ghost of Yotei doesn't follow on from the events of the first game, so you don't need to have played Ghost of Tsushima to have fun with the new PS5 exclusive.

The plot of the new PS5 game is set around 300 years after the events of its predecessor, in 17th century Japan. It takes you to the northern tip of Japan in the region around the snow-covered Mount Yotei. This is where protagonist Atsu lives, who in the past had to watch a group of renegade samurai, the Yotei 6, murder her parents.

Ghost of Yotei takes you to the Ezo region of 17th century Japan © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Atsu seeks revenge and travels to the Ezo region around present-day Hokkaido to track down the dangerous group and take revenge for the death of her parents. Ghost of Yotei tells a classic revenge story with some parallels to Assassin's Creed Shadows, comparable in terms of content and theme. In contrast to the Ubisoft adventure however, Yotei also explores the moral factors and spins a much more profound and multi-layered story, which noticeably increases its credibility.

You'll be occupied with the main story of Ghost of Yotei for around 30 hours in total, but if you look around the huge open game world, complete side quests and look for collectable items, you can easily triple the playing time.

02 PS5's most beautiful game: a world to fall in love with

The star of Ghost of Yotei is undoubtedly the huge and incredibly detailed game world, which has been graphically implemented so opulently that you won't be able to get enough of the varied landscapes.

Ghost of Yotei delights with picturesque backdrops © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The development team has managed the tightrope act of capturing the picturesque nature of rural Japan without making the open world seem lifeless. While you sneak through the wildflower fields, marvel at the cherry blossoms around the snow-covered Mount Yotei volcano or let your gaze wander over the autumnal forests, your jaw will drop time and again.

The open game world, divided into different biomes, has become a true work of art and offers so much variety that even after several hours of playing, you'll find yourself pausing again and again to take in the incredible atmosphere. This is mainly due to the regional fauna: bears hunt foxes, flocks of birds quench their thirst at a picturesque mountain lake and wild horses use the sprawling meadows to play.

The detailed game world invites you to linger again and again © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The attention to detail that has gone into the game world of Ghost of Yotei is reminiscent of the open-world masterpiece Red Dead Redemption 2 – still considered a milestone in the field of open worlds – especially as the development team invites you to explore the open world freely and at your own pace. Similar to Tsushima, there are no quest markers, arrows or overlays to guide you to your next destination. Only the wind shows you the way.

03 Accompanied by horses and wolves

Of course, the wildlife of the Ezo region also plays a key role in the gameplay of Ghost of Yotei. As in its predecessor, you'll be mounted on horseback to make faster progress within the huge world and overcome smaller gorges. If you ride over white flowers, they'll briefly increase the speed of your faithful steed. Atsu is also accompanied on her journey by a she-wolf, who helps you with various tasks before the duo part ways again.

A she-wolf is there to support you in places © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Even the wolves don't lead a peaceful existence within the game world: the villainous troops of have almost completely wiped out the animals. If you keep your eyes peeled within Ezo, you will keep discovering wolf dens that can be used to bring one of the animals to your side for temporary support. If you attack enemy camps together with the predators, you can improve your bond with the animal companion and unlock new abilities that the she-wolf can use to help you in battle.

04 Massive battles

Things are not always calm and peaceful in Ghost of Yotei, and fighting and sneaking once again play a central role in the gameplay of the open-world game. The powerful combat system is noticeably improved and more nuanced, marking another of the game's great strengths.

It's not uncommon for Atsu to have to deal with several opponents © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Using double katanas, odachi or kusarigama weapons, Atsu takes on entire groups of opponents over the course of the game, which is spectacularly staged. The heroine's skills can also be improved at shrines that can be found throughout the game world, which opens up completely new possibilities in battle.

However, the different fighting stances from Tsushima no longer play a role in the sequel. Instead, your weaponry determines how fast, delicate or powerful your attacks are and how well you can react to counterattacks and block or dodge them. This opens up a variety of ways to approach battles in which Ghost of Yotei creates a noticeably different feel. The challenging and fun combat system of the open-world game is an absolute highlight and incredibly varied.

Stealth mechanics are not neglected in Ghost of Yotei either © Sony Interactive Entertainment

However, as direct confrontation is not always the best way, stealth mechanics also play an important role in the game. Stealth is often the best way to succeed. Unsuspecting guards can be killed silently with a bow and arrow from a distance, or with a takedown. Sentries can be distracted by throwing vessels while you sneak unseen through tall grass or infiltrate an enemy camp via the rooftops.

05 Ghost of Yotei is a PS5 classic

From the picturesque game world to the breathtaking soundtrack, the thrilling battles and incredible graphics, Ghost of Yotei is an all-round package that makes the open-world adventure an absolute must-have for all PlayStation 5 owners.

Ghost of Yotei © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The dense and gripping atmosphere in particular, as well as the detailed, vibrant world, cast a magical spell over you and ensure that you keep pausing to take in what is happening on the screen.