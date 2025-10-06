Ghost of Yotei Guide: The best tips and tricks for getting started

The open-world adventure Ghost of Yotei takes you to 17th century Japan. The successor to Ghost of Tsushima has made huge technical and gameplay improvements and introduces some exciting new features. Regardless of whether you have played the predecessor or are starting with the new game: Our guide has the best tips and tricks to get you started.

01 Finding your way around the world of Ezo

The land of Ezo, to which you are transported in Ghost of Yotei, is incredibly vast and you will spend many hours exploring every nook and cranny. Fortunately, there are various game elements that make it easier to orientate and move around.

By swiping upwards on the touchpad of the PS5 controller , you can create a gust of wind that always blows in the direction of the destination you are currently pursuing.

Ghost of Yotei takes you to the Ezo region of 17th century Japan © Sony Interactive Entertainment

Right at the start of the game, you also have a horse at your disposal that allows you to cross the landscape faster - you even get an additional speed bonus when galloping through fields of white flowers .

You can also use the opportunity to talk to NPCs that you meet while travelling through the game world. They often provide useful information about destinations. Signposts also reveal information about nearby points of interest.

Always keep your eyes open for golden birds and follow them, as they will guide you to special places.

02 Discover important locations quickly

There are some special places within the game world that initially seem like rather unimportant details. Nevertheless, it is worth following them and paying them a visit.

The detailed game world invites you to linger again and again © Sony Interactive Entertainment

These include the shrines , for example, where you can unlock new skill points and improve your abilities. Inns are also always worth a visit , as you will meet merchants and people who will give you new quests.

03 Camp with the travellers

You'll also often come across small groups of travellers and merchants with whom you can set up camp. This is always worthwhile, as they will provide you with more information about the country or mission objectives. They also often have unique goods on offer.

In the style of an open-world game, you are of course completely free to do whatever you want in GHost of Yotei. Right at the start of the game, however, you are given a mission that tells you to search for information in the old inn .

Ghost of Yotei © Sony Interactive Entertainment

You should definitely tackle this mission as soon as possible! It takes you to Yotei's Shadow Inn, is easy to find and forms the basis for everything that follows. By completing this quest, you will also unlock the bow merchant, the armoursmith, the cartographer and the bounty board, as well as Ornyo's Howl, an ability that triggers fear in enemies. Be sure to complete this task as quickly as possible, as all of these abilities are very helpful for the rest of the game.

05 Buy cards to find shrines

Speaking of the card dealer: You should definitely spend the coins you have collected with this merchant. They will tell you the locations of the shrines, some of which are otherwise very hidden and difficult to find.

Stealth mechanics are not neglected in Ghost of Yotei either © Sony Interactive Entertainment

The shrines unlock combat, survival and sneaking abilities, but are spread across the entire world and there are only a few clues as to where you can find them.

06 Collect bounties

After completing the aforementioned inn mission, the bounty board is unlocked. Bounties are a quick way to earn coins, which you can then invest in improvements for your armour, weapons or materials and cards.

Visit every bounty board you can find and accept all bounty missions. There are also bounties where you are wanted - be sure to take these too to improve your reputation and restore your spirit.

As the game progresses, the descriptions of the bounties become more and more detailed, but the missions also become more challenging. Bounties are not directly marked on the map, but their location is highlighted on the map with a golden frame showing the approximate location of the target.

07 Return home again and again

Very early on in the game, you pay a visit to Atsu's former home , where you can relive memories that reveal more about the protagonist's past. Here you will also find the forge where you can improve your weapons .

Ghost of Yotei delights with picturesque backdrops © Sony Interactive Entertainment

During the course of the game, Atsu will also notice that certain places seem familiar to her. A touchpad icon will then appear in the top left-hand corner of the screen. If you press and hold the touchpad, you can relive Atsu's past as a child.

In addition to interesting details about the background story, these flashbacks often contain clues to hidden treasures or objectives. It's also worth paying a visit to the home again and again, as new memories are occasionally added here.

08 Set up camp regularly

Ghost of Yotei © Sony Interactive Entertainment

When travelling through the open world of Ghost of Yotei, you have the opportunity to set up camp at any time. And this makes sense for many reasons:

You can set up camp by holding down the left button on the directional pad. While you are camping, you can do various things: As well as preparing food (provides temporary buffs), you can make ammunition for ranged weapons, play on the Shaimsen or rest, which restores health and spirit. Very useful, therefore, to strengthen yourself for the tasks ahead.

09 Tips for the battles

Ghost of Yotei is not terribly difficult, but the battles can be quite tough, especially if you are up against several opponents. Here are a few tips to help you keep the upper hand in battles:

Firstly, you should adopt as defensive an approach as possible: Atsu is extremely vulnerable and dies after just a few hits. Survival therefore takes priority over attack. Basically, you can block most normal attacks by holding down the L1 button. However, some attacks cannot be blocked.

It's not uncommon for Atsu to have to deal with several opponents © Sony Interactive Entertainment

If an opponent strikes with a blue glamour, you must parry the attack by pressing L1 at exactly the right moment just before the hit. If, on the other hand, a red glamour appears, neither blocking nor parrying is possible - the only option here is to dodge with the circle button . A yellow glow, however, signals that your opponent wants to disarm you: in this case, hold down the triangle button and release it at the moment of the attack to retain control of your sword.

If you are disarmed, it is important to react quickly: Search for your shiny golden sword and pick it up again with the R2 button. You can also use weapons lying around in the game to hurl them at enemies. To do this, pick up the weapon with R2, aim with L2 and throw it by pressing R2 again.

A she-wolf is there to support you in places © Sony Interactive Entertainment

In addition to combat control, your spirit value also plays a key role. The yellow dots above your health bar represent this resource, which you can use to restore your health and activate special abilities. You collect spirit for defeated opponents, parried attacks or advanced techniques and can replenish this resource.

10 Ghost of Yotei: The best skills to get you started

Ghost of Yotei offers an extensive skill tree with which you can improve yourself. New skills can be learnt at the aforementioned shrines. They are divided into the following categories:

Basic skills - Your core skills are available right from the start. These basic actions are particularly useful in battle.

Onryo - This category includes the "Assassination" skill tree, which allows you to take out targets stealthily and undetected.

Melee - These unlockable skills improve your melee options, for example by increasing damage or special attacks.

Revenge - These abilities are mainly centred around counter attacks, throwing weapons and devastating attacks from the back of your horse.

Wolf - These are skills of your wolf that can support you in battle or even revive you.

Choose your skills wisely © Sony Interactive Entertainment

There are some skills that are particularly useful in the game. The "Assassination" tree in particular is very practical, as you can learn new skills here that favour a silent approach.

Other recommended skills:

"Disarm Opponent" and "Onryo's Strike"

"Roll" and "Perfect Dodge" - Allows larger dodges and the possibility of a counterattack

"Concentration" - Makes aiming with ranged weapons much easier

"Iaido" and optional "Heavenly Strike" - Iaido, the quick strike from the weapon's storage position, is important as it is linked to other abilities. The Heavenly Strike also marks a powerful, unblockable attack.