Why F1 fans should be watching the Giro d’Italia

Season-long soap operas. Machines aerodynamically optimised to slice through the air. Athletes at the pinnacle of their physical powers. There’s a lot of crossover between Formula One and professional road cycling, and if you like your sport with a big dose of speed, then it’s hard to think of two more similar pursuits.

Ahead of this year’s first three-week Grand Tour – the Giro d’Italia – we look at why fans of fast cars should be tuning in to the action from Italy, and things to look out for during its 108th edition…

The map of the Giro d'Italia 2025 © RCS Sport

01 Team strategy is just as ruthless

Alexander Hajek leads BORA - hansgrohe training in Mallorca 2025 © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

A Formula One race is won by the driver that crosses the line first, but that’s not necessarily always the fastest driver or car on the day. That’s because team tactics can play a critical role. Knowing when to pit, how to manage tyre wear and the use of DRS are all pieces in the puzzle that have to be decided while racing at mind-bending speeds, and getting one thing slightly wrong – boxing when the team isn’t ready, staying out for too long on worn-out rubber – can be the difference between first and second spot on the podium.

Team tactics in road cycling are just as crucial (and brutal). Those targeting the general classification have an army of domestiques (aka support riders) instructed by the team to perform jobs – retrieving bottles and food from team cars, shielding the leader from a headwind, shutting down a rival team’s attacks – throughout each day’s racing. Individual glory often has to be sacrificed in the name of the team, particularly when going for the overall win, and failure to comply or misreading a situation can end a carefully plotted three-week plan.

02 Eyes on the other prizes

Primož Roglič celebrating his win in the pink jersey in 2023 © Stefano Costantino/Getty images Big winner in Vegas: Max Verstappen © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Not every team is battling for the cycling equivalent of the driver’s world championship though, and there’s a lot to play for in the middle of the pack where tactics shift to focus on individual stages, mountain passes and sprints, with the last two rewarded with their own competition – KOM and points jerseys.

While the former is contested in the high mountains where there are points available for riders that cross passes and peaks first, the latter is the focus of the fast men and leads to fiercely fought-over battles that see teams form lead-out trains (rows of riders whose goal is to deliver the sprinter to the finish before they lay down an explosive kick for the line) and stages decided by photo finishes.

It doesn’t always end in this way though. An often-doomed breakaway group made up of riders from smaller outfits, wild card teams or those with nothing to play for will form at the start of each day’s racing and attempt to stay away until the finish. While it’s often caught, in those instances where it isn’t, it is a famous victory of David vs Goliath (aka the peloton) – the equivalent of a surprise race leader holding out until the end.

03 Tech talk: Marginal gains meet human power

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe will take on the Giro on Specialized bikes © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool The RB21 seen from in front © Red Bull Racing/Red Bull Content Pool

Riders and drivers are only half the story, and their machines are just as integral to their success. The bikes of the professional peloton are the Formula One cars of cycling – tuned for terrain and speed and wind tunnel tested to make each pedal stroke count.

Just like a racing car, every inch is poured over pre-race to make sure it’s set up for the task at hand (tyre choice and pressure, gear ratios, rider positioning), and when things go wrong like a puncture or slipped chain mid-race, a team car and mechanic are quickly on hand to get the rider back on the road – or a close-by team-mate will sacrifice their bike to minimise lost time.

The marginal gains don’t end at aerodynamic optimisation and extend to the technology used by riders, who can track and monitor their input (heart rate) and output (power) like telemetry, and make adjustments to nutrition or effort if they’re at risk of going into the red.

04 Personalities and rivalries hit just as hard

Primož Roglič is "cycling's Lewis Hamilton" © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

Behind the wheel of each Formula One car is a driver with a unique personality and racing style – and when these egos clash on and off the track, it often ends in fireworks.

Cycling is the same, with the peloton made up of characters and rivalries that have bubbled away for several seasons.

The Verstappen of the WorldTour is still Tadej Pogačar - dominant, cheeky, and with a hard riding style that leaves others for dust... But after blowing the Giro d’Italia wide open in his debut last year, the 26-year-old has opted out of a repeat in 2025, leaving a huge vacuum in the race and a question mark over who, if anyone, can take up the mantle. Remco Evenepoel meanwhile is the peloton’s Charles Leclerc – the 25-year-old Belgian is an explosive talent and has secured big wins in his burgeoning career, but often has a costly mistake in him that sees him miss out to the likes of Pogačar. Evenepoel, however, is also sitting out this year's Giro as he continues his comeback from injury and is choosing to focus on the Tour de France.

Elsewhere, precocious British talent Tom Pidcock is similar to his compatriot Lando Norris, with the pair on the cusp of greatness, but yet to show the consistency required to claim their sports’ biggest titles.

Getting towards the other end of their career is Primož Roglič (cycling’s Lewis Hamilton). The 35-year-old Slovenian has claimed some of cycling’s biggest prizes, but isn’t finished yet, and is looking to add to his tally at Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe – with the 2025 Giro d’Italia firmly in his sights.

05 Iconic locations, historic stakes

Italy is ready and waiting for the world's best cyclists © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool In Monaco, F1 cars meet giant yachts © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Formula One season sees drivers compete at world-renowned race tracks and street courses overflowing with history. The professional cycling calendar is no different, jetting riders around the globe to compete in destination races with decades of legacy that peak with the three Grand Tours of Italy, France and Spain.

The Giro is arguably the most beautiful and brutal of all three, featuring stages similar in tone to their Formula One counterparts. Its mountain stages are cycling’s Spa-Francorchamps – the ascents of Stelvio Pass, Monte Grappe and the Mortirolo as iconic as they are technically challenging, and often impacted by the weather. It has city-centre action too that could rival the beauty of the Monaco Grand Prix – a finish in Siena’s Piazza del Campo on stage 9 and the final stage’s circuit around Rome the highlights of this year’s route.

It’s much more than a cycling race though, and is a cultural event that sweeps the nation – the Tifosi lining every climb and town centre finish like the grandstands of Monza or Silverstone.

06 From the paddock to the peloton: Red Bull’s next podium chase

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe aren't here to make up the numbers © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

A dominant force in Formula One for more than two decades, Red Bull entered the WorldTour cycling arena ahead of the 2024 Tour de France by becoming a title sponsor of Germany-based team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe.

Like its approach to motor racing, Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe isn’t there to make up the numbers and the team has big General Classification ambitions centred around five-time Grand Tour winner Roglič. The Slovenian isn’t going it alone though, and will be supported by 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, last year’s second-place finisher Dani Martínez and a strong group of domestiques who have extensive Grand Tour experience. Expect bold attacks, breakaway plays and hard racing all the way to Rome.