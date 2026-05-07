From Giro fan to chasing pink: Giulio Pellizzari is dreaming big
As a child, I didn't miss a single stage with my dad Achille, who passed on his passion for two wheels to me
Are you already dreaming of Rome?
My mind and body are in Bulgaria (this year's start point) – it's better to begin there. The Giro d'Italia is my childhood dream. I'm arriving there with confident and fit teammates, knowing that we've done our best to prepare fully.
This winter, I was in California for the first time to perfect my riding position in the specialised wind tunnel – the Giro project started months ago preparing for the 40km flat that we'll encounter on stage 10 and in which we'll have to ride hard. I like time trials but until now I had never prepared in such a specific way for the them.
The climb is your terrain, right?
Yes, and at the Giro it never fails – it's no coincidence that it's said to be 'the toughest race in the world in the most beautiful country in the world'. By the Blockhaus, the finish of stage seven, we will have an idea who can fight for the pink jersey and who can't, but also in the intermediate stages we can't let our guard down.
I haven't done any reconnaissance. I'll go and discover the peaks that we have to climb, following the instructions that we'll receive from the team car.
You will be co-leader of Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe together with Jai Hindley, winner of the 2022 edition.
Jai gives me a lot of advice. I admire him for the way he lives cycling, he is a nice person as well as a great athlete. To support us, the team has lined up climbers and helpers for the plains. Giovanni Aleotti and Gianni Moscon will be my guardian angels. The last few days of altitude training in Val Senales have left us feeling good.
Cycling is becoming an elite sport. That big brands believe in us and dress us is cool
The Giro d'Italia is…?
Tough. As a child, I didn't miss a single stage with my dad Achille, who passed on his passion for two wheels to me. I remember well the 2018 edition when Chris Froome overturned the race on the Colle delle Finestre and, even earlier, when Vincenzo Nibali (the last Italian to win the overall pink jersey) won at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo in 2013. In the head of a 10-year-old boy, this pink spot sticking out of the snow has remained etched
What keeps you on your toes?
Besides Red Bull? The fact that cycling is becoming an elite sport. That big brands believe in us and dress us is cool.
What are your favourite memories from previous races?
Monte Grappa 2024 remains among the most beautiful moments. I went into a breakaway and was first on the first passage, then Tadej Pogačar caught me on the last ascent and won, but I arrived among the first and he gave me his glasses and the pink jersey.
I also felt so much affection from the public last year in the stage where Primož Roglič was unfortunately forced to retire and I placed third in San Valentino Brentonico. The cheering at the Giro gives me pride and pushes me to always give more.
What goals are you setting for yourself?
To enjoy myself. My dream is to win the Giro, sooner or later. Whatever happens this year will be fine, but my career ambition is to bring home the pink jersey. One pedal stroke after another, I'm working towards that.
What do you promise the home fans?
That I'll give my all. In three weeks I'll experience moments when the legs will turn easy and others when it will be hard, but having the unconditional support from them could make the difference. I am thrilled to have a common dream with the Italian public.
What do you ask of the fans?
To cheer loudly, for everyone, while we work hard in the saddle. When the Tirreno-Adriatico arrived in my town Camerino, friends told me they had a great time. They ate and drank, it was a party. The most beautiful aspect of cycling is that it brings people together.