Golden Hour is by far my favourite time of the day to take photographs. I love how the golden hue gives everything a dreamy glow and give you ultimate creative freedom.

At Golden Hour, you have such a small window to capture but in that window can really elevate an image. If you were at the same location a different hour of the day, you’ll never achieve the same result. When you are in the moment, you create the shot and then look back and are like oh damn, this was a really great shot.

Check out Jake's Golden Hour photography video below:

Little Lights

Little lights is all about achieving a dreamy, magical look. Get yourself a set of battery powered fairy lights—any yellow or white light bulbs will do, and brings the lights very close to your lens. Focus on your subject and fire away. The fairy lights will create some nice foreground bokeh and the results are always interesting. Shot on Sony A7III, camera settings: ISO 120, F/1.4, 1/400 sec

Jake Rich Sunset Fairylights © Jake Rich

Message in a bottle

This is a really simple trick to make your golden hour photos more interesting and unique. All you need is a plastic bottle and some water! Start by cutting out the bottom of the bottle, then dip the bottle in water to gather some droplets on the plastic. Last step, shoot through the bottle for some beautiful golden glow. We used an iPhone to capture this image but you can use any camera to get this shot. Shot on iPhone X

Jake Rich Bottle Message © Jake Rich

Flower Power

Searching for a new perspective? Try shooting from the ground up. To spice up this perspective, you can buy a set of fake or real flowers to tape around your lens. The flowers will give the impression that you are lying in a meadow. Shot on GoPro Hero 9 burst mode, camera settings: ISO 100, F/2.8, 1/460 sec

Jake Rich Golden Hour Flower Photography © Jake Rich

Perfect Frame

Creating magic without photoshop, perfect frame is surprising and artistic. Materials needed: a photo frame, fishing line and a tripod. Pop the glass and back-board off and tie the frame to some fishing line. Dangle the frame in front of your camera and capture your subject inside of the frame. The only difficulty is making sure your frame is capturing your subject in full so move your subject so it fits in the frame. Shot on Sony A7III, camera settings: ISO 200, F/3.5, 1/640 sec

Perfect Frame Golden Hour © Jake Rich

Puddle Pose

Although puddle pose is easy because all you need is a puddle and your camera, what makes the shot interesting and memorable is getting incredible golden hour light. Try and also reflect something into the puddle, whether that be a person, an object or a landscape. Shot on iPhone X7

Golden Hour Puddle © Jake Rich

Long Exposure

This shot is one of the most technical of the list because you need a camera in which you can control the shutter speed. Having a low shutter speed gives a blurry and vintage look to a photograph, especially when your subject is in movement. I recommend shooting with a shutter speed of 1/50 or lower, but definitely experiment for yourself and get creative! Shot on Sony A7III, camera settings: ISO 100, F/16, 1/13 sec

Golden Hour Long Exposure © Jake Rich

Mirror Mirror

Golden hour is the perfect time to get creative with your photos and experiment with completely new perspectives. This photos uses a mirror to reveal the landscape beyond the picture. Don’t forget to pay attention to your own reflection and make sure you are not in the shot. Shot on Sony A7III, camera settings: ISO 500, F/4.5, 1/1250 sec

Golden Hour Mirror Shot © Jake Rich

Light Saver

For this photo you will need at least one LED light or torch—you could even use a smartphone light, although we recommend using multiple lights for better results. Set your camera up on a tripod and choose a very long shutter speed, 8 seconds is a minimum. Once you’ve pressed the shutter move the light around your subject over the duration of the open shutter. Make sure your subject stays extremely still. This photo is all about experimentation so play around with your shutter speed and the way you move the LED light across the frame. Shot on Sony A7III, camera settings: ISO 50, F/16, 8 sec

Golden Hour Long Exposure © Jake Rich