Ford Raptor T1+ Announcement for Dakar 2025, Goodwood festival of speed, UK on July 12, 2024.
© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
Motoring

A celebration of Red Bull's racing glories at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Stars of motorsport past and present lit up the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed as a huge celebration of 20 years of Red Bull Racing took centre stage.
By Paul Keith
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Goodwood Festival of Speed

Oracle Red Bull Racing roars into the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 to celebrate 20 years in F1 and debut the RB17 hypercar.

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Sergio Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful Mexican driver in the history of Formula One, and he’s achieving yet more success with Red Bull Racing.

MexicoMexico

David Coulthard

David Coulthard is a living legend of British Formula One racing. Now retired, hes still a familiar face around the paddock and on our TV screens.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Carlos Sainz

Known as 'El Matador', veteran driver Carlos Sainz is a WRC winner and now four-time Dakar Rally champion, making him Spain's greatest ever off-road racer.

SpainSpain

Kalle Rovanperä

Kalle Rovanperä is the record-breaking, youngest-ever WRC world champion who's following in the tracks of his legendary Finnish compatriots.

FinlandFinland

Grégoire Munster

Following a breakthrough year in 2023, Belgian rally driver Grégoire Munster will now have the chance to impress in WRC for M-Sport.

BelgiumBelgium

Elfyn Evans

A first win in 2017 saw Elfyn Evans become the first Welsh driver to win Rally GB on home soil, and he's continued racking up big results ever since.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Sébastien Ogier

When Sébastien Ogier clinched a eighth World Rally Championship crown in November 2021, he joined an elite club of drivers.

FranceFrance

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan

Conor Shanahan

A formidable force in the world of drifting, Irishman Conor Shanahan is a regular winner on the British and European stage.

IrelandIreland

Elias Hountondji

Drifting is a family affair for German driver Elias Hountondji, who's a trained aerospace engineer as well as being a Driftbrother.

GermanyGermany

Ahmad Daham

One of the stars of the Middle East's hugely popular drifting scene, Ahmad Daham is a multiple champion and a Guinness World Record holder to boot.

IraqIraq

Dani Sordo

Veteran Spanish driver Daniel Sordo can currently be found blazing a trail in the World Rally Championship with Hyundai.

SpainSpain

Adrien Fourmaux

France’s rising rally star, Adrien Fourmaux, has enjoyed early World Rally Championship success and is all set for further glory.

FranceFrance

Mike Whiddett

'Mad' Mike Whiddett lives for the thrill and adrenaline of drifting. As a result, he's always pushing both himself and his cars to the limits.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Nick Cassidy

A single-seater racer from a young age, New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy is a title-winning machine, and a force to be reckoned with.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Dougie Lampkin

A true trials bike legend, British rider Dougie Lampkin won a dozen world championships and remains hungry for more success.

United KingdomUnited Kingdom

Hamda Al Qubaisi

United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates

Stefan Bradl

A Moto2 world champion in 2011, Germany's Stefan Bradl is a premier-class rider with an impressive career in MotoGP™ and Superbike.

GermanyGermany

Summary

  1. 1
    7 Red Bull Racing cars on track for the first time
  2. 2
    The reveal of the RB17
  3. 3
    Meet Mad Mike's MADMAC
  4. 4
    Carlos Sainz reveals his new Dakar Rally ride
  5. 5
    Action on the Forest Rally Stage
  6. 6
    Kalle Rovanperä's fire-breathing drifting machine
  7. 7
    Parade of vintage and futuristic racing classics
  8. 8
    Dougie Lampkin's wheelie big show
  9. 9
    The record-breaking Ford Supervan
Max Verstappen made his first-ever appearance at the world's biggest festival of motorsport, as the Formula One world champion joined in the fun with a host of past and present stars of Red Bull Racing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where a 20-year celebration of the team took centre stage.
01

7 Red Bull Racing cars on track for the first time

Max Verstappen led an unprecedented display as seven classic Red Bull Racing cars, with six Red Bull Racing drivers and one team principal taking on the famous Goodwood hill climb. Christian Klein drove the very first Red Bull Racing car, his Red Bull Racing RB1 from 2005. World Endurance champion Mark Webber drove the RB6, which took the team's first world titles in 2010. Daniel Ricciardo helmed the mighty RB7 from 2011, team boss Christian Horner was at the wheel of the RB8 and David Coulthard took the RB9. They were pursued by Verstappen in the RB16B that took him to his dramatic first title in 2021, while Sergio Pérez drove the RB18 from 2022.
Between displays, Patrick Freisacher delighted the crowd with a precision display of stunt driving at the wheel of the RB7 showrun car.
The new Oracle Red Bull Racing 2024 RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

Front quarter view of the RB17 hypercar from Red Bull Advanced Technologies

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The new Oracle Red Bull Racing 2024 RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

Front view of the RB17 hypercar from Red Bull Advanced Technologies

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The new Oracle Red Bull Racing 2024 RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

Profile of the RB17 hypercar from Red Bull Advanced Technologies

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The new Oracle Red Bull Racing 2024 RB17 Hypercar designed by Adrian Newey.

Rear view of the RB17 hypercar from Red Bull Advanced Technologies

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

02

The reveal of the RB17

The weekend started in style with the launch of the RB17 – a new hypercar designed by Adrian Newey, the most successful designer in the history of F1. Realised by the team at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the RB17 combines F1 technology and aerodynamics to deliver the ultimate performance on track.
Mike Whiddett celebrates atop his MADMAC McLaren P1 drifting car at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Mike Whiddett unleashes the MADMAC at Goodwood Festival of Speed

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Meet Mad Mike's MADMAC

Kiwi drift racing legend 'Mad' Mike Whiddett is a huge star at the FOS, returning year-after-year with new and exciting drifting projects, such as his NIMBUL Lamborghini Huracan. This year saw perhaps Mad Mike's maddest car so far – MADMAC. It's a drifting McLaren P1 powered by a two-litre, triple rotor, turbo-charged engine that he installed.
04

Carlos Sainz reveals his new Dakar Rally ride

Four-time Dakar Rally winner and defending champion Carlos Sainz showed off his amazing new Ford Raptor T1+, which he is developing with M-Sport Ford Performance. 'King Carlos' has a lot of form in this area, having previously worked with VW, Audi and Peugeot to develop Dakar-conquering machinery.
Carlos Sainz and Malcolm Richards at the Ford Raptor T1+ Announcement for Dakar 2025, Goodwood festival of speed, UK on July 12, 2024

Carlos Sainz and Malcolm Richards with the new Ford Raptor T1+

© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

It also brings the 62-year-old's career full circle, as it’s the team where he started his WRC career in 1987 and he will now be working with WRC stalwart Malcolm Richards.
"This is a completely new car and that's incredibly exciting," said Sainz. "I'm really looking forward to working together with this new team, testing together and making this the fastest car at the Dakar."
05

Action on the Forest Rally Stage

The stars of the World Rally Championship were shining in the hills above Goodwood, as Sébastien Ogier, Dani Sordo, Elfyn Evans, Adrien Fourmaux Grégoire Munster and Hayden Paddon put their Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport WRC machinery to the test on the Forest Rally Stage and the famous hill climb. Toyota also took the opportunity to show off the futuristic hydrogen-powered GR Yaris H2.
Kalle Rovanpera is seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 Chichester, United Kingdom on July 12 2024

WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä runs rings around the Goodwood Drift Arena

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

06

Kalle Rovanperä's fire-breathing drifting machine

WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä was down in the Drift Arena with his incredible Toyota GR Supra Drift and also completed a series of runs in the hill climb. There, the Finn was joined by European Drift Masters stars Conor Shanahan and Elias Hountondji in their BMW M4 G82s and three-time Red Bull Car Park Drift champion Ahmad Daham in his Lexus RC F. They wowed the crowds with more smoking tyres and close-racing control.
Kalle Rovanpera is seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 Chichester, United Kingdom on July 12 2024

WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä runs rings around the Goodwood Drift Arena

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Mike Whiddett drifting his MADMAC car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mad Mike Whiddett drifting his MADMAC at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Conor Shanahan and Elias Hountondji are seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 Chichester, United Kingdom on July 12 2024

Conor Shanahan and Elias Hountondji in the Goodwood Drift Arena

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Elias Hountondji is seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 Chichester, United Kingdom on July 11 2024

Elias Hountondji starts the Goodwood hill climb

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

Drift Masters: Conor Shanahan and Elias Hountondji at Goodwood

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

07

Parade of vintage and futuristic racing classics

Fans at Goodwood Festival of Speed were treated to a parade of stunning machines from the past. Yuki Tsunoda showed off a 1965 Honda RA272 F1 car, Alex Albon was in a 1982 Williams-Cosworth and Jack Doohan in the Alpine E20. Five-time MotoGP™ world champion Mick Doohan took out his 1998 Honda NSR500V, two-time champion Casey Stoner rode his 2008 Ducati Desmosedici GP8 and Stefan Bradl brought the display up to date on a 2023 HRC Factory Honda RC213V. And there was still time for 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini to ride his 1972 MV Agusta 500/3 – not bad for an 82-year-old. With an eye on the future, Nick Cassidy took around his GEN3 Jaguar FE car and Hamda Al Qubaisi was at the wheel of her No8 F1 Academy car.
Dougie Lampkin is seen at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 Chichester, United Kingdom on July 12, 2024.

Trials legend Dougie Lampkin wheelies around Goodwood

© Eisa Bakos/Red Bull Content Pool

08

Dougie Lampkin's wheelie big show

12-time trials world champion Dougie Lampkin is a star performer at Goodwood Festival of Speed, dazzling crowds with his evergreen precision riding skills across the event site, this time in the hill climb as part of a celebration of the Isle of Man TT Races. While record winner Michael Dunlop and the legendary John McGuinness have conquered the course on two wheels, Dougie did it on one when he wheelied around the whole 60km TT course.
Jos Verstappen in a Ford Supervan 4.2 seen during the Red Bull Formula Nuerburgring at the Nuerburgring in Germany on September 9, 2023.

Jos Verstappen drives the Ford SuperVan 4.2 around the Nordschleife

© Dominik Angerer/Red Bull Content Pool

09

The record-breaking Ford Supervan

Goodwood is more than just a parade of cutting edge and historic machinery, there's also the serious business of the timed hill climb. Romain Dumas once again lit up the timesheets in the all-electric Ford Supervan 4.2. Equipped with a massive spoiler on the back, it produces a huge 1,500kW (equivalent to 2,040hp). The Supervan holds the record here and on the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb in the USA.
Dumas was pursued up the hill by some familiar faces, including Scott Speed in the all-black Subaru WRX Project Midnight Airslayer and Travis Pastrana in his 1983 Subaru GL Wagon 'Family Huckster' – a souped-up family saloon complete with hydraulic spoilers. "This is by far my favourite vehicle," said Pastrana. "No joking."

Motoring