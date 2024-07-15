© Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool
A celebration of Red Bull's racing glories at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Stars of motorsport past and present lit up the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed as a huge celebration of 20 years of Red Bull Racing took centre stage.
Max Verstappen made his first-ever appearance at the world's biggest festival of motorsport, as the Formula One world champion joined in the fun with a host of past and present stars of Red Bull Racing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where a 20-year celebration of the team took centre stage.
7 Red Bull Racing cars on track for the first time
Max Verstappen led an unprecedented display as seven classic Red Bull Racing cars, with six Red Bull Racing drivers and one team principal taking on the famous Goodwood hill climb. Christian Klein drove the very first Red Bull Racing car, his Red Bull Racing RB1 from 2005. World Endurance champion Mark Webber drove the RB6, which took the team's first world titles in 2010. Daniel Ricciardo helmed the mighty RB7 from 2011, team boss Christian Horner was at the wheel of the RB8 and David Coulthard took the RB9. They were pursued by Verstappen in the RB16B that took him to his dramatic first title in 2021, while Sergio Pérez drove the RB18 from 2022.
Between displays, Patrick Freisacher delighted the crowd with a precision display of stunt driving at the wheel of the RB7 showrun car.
The reveal of the RB17
The weekend started in style with the launch of the RB17 – a new hypercar designed by Adrian Newey, the most successful designer in the history of F1. Realised by the team at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the RB17 combines F1 technology and aerodynamics to deliver the ultimate performance on track.
Meet Mad Mike's MADMAC
Kiwi drift racing legend 'Mad' Mike Whiddett is a huge star at the FOS, returning year-after-year with new and exciting drifting projects, such as his NIMBUL Lamborghini Huracan. This year saw perhaps Mad Mike's maddest car so far – MADMAC. It's a drifting McLaren P1 powered by a two-litre, triple rotor, turbo-charged engine that he installed.
Carlos Sainz reveals his new Dakar Rally ride
Four-time Dakar Rally winner and defending champion Carlos Sainz showed off his amazing new Ford Raptor T1+, which he is developing with M-Sport Ford Performance. 'King Carlos' has a lot of form in this area, having previously worked with VW, Audi and Peugeot to develop Dakar-conquering machinery.
It also brings the 62-year-old's career full circle, as it’s the team where he started his WRC career in 1987 and he will now be working with WRC stalwart Malcolm Richards.
"This is a completely new car and that's incredibly exciting," said Sainz. "I'm really looking forward to working together with this new team, testing together and making this the fastest car at the Dakar."
Action on the Forest Rally Stage
The stars of the World Rally Championship were shining in the hills above Goodwood, as Sébastien Ogier, Dani Sordo, Elfyn Evans, Adrien Fourmaux Grégoire Munster and Hayden Paddon put their Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport WRC machinery to the test on the Forest Rally Stage and the famous hill climb. Toyota also took the opportunity to show off the futuristic hydrogen-powered GR Yaris H2.
Kalle Rovanperä's fire-breathing drifting machine
WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä was down in the Drift Arena with his incredible Toyota GR Supra Drift and also completed a series of runs in the hill climb. There, the Finn was joined by European Drift Masters stars Conor Shanahan and Elias Hountondji in their BMW M4 G82s and three-time Red Bull Car Park Drift champion Ahmad Daham in his Lexus RC F. They wowed the crowds with more smoking tyres and close-racing control.
Parade of vintage and futuristic racing classics
Fans at Goodwood Festival of Speed were treated to a parade of stunning machines from the past. Yuki Tsunoda showed off a 1965 Honda RA272 F1 car, Alex Albon was in a 1982 Williams-Cosworth and Jack Doohan in the Alpine E20. Five-time MotoGP™ world champion Mick Doohan took out his 1998 Honda NSR500V, two-time champion Casey Stoner rode his 2008 Ducati Desmosedici GP8 and Stefan Bradl brought the display up to date on a 2023 HRC Factory Honda RC213V. And there was still time for 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini to ride his 1972 MV Agusta 500/3 – not bad for an 82-year-old. With an eye on the future, Nick Cassidy took around his GEN3 Jaguar FE car and Hamda Al Qubaisi was at the wheel of her No8 F1 Academy car.
Dougie Lampkin's wheelie big show
12-time trials world champion Dougie Lampkin is a star performer at Goodwood Festival of Speed, dazzling crowds with his evergreen precision riding skills across the event site, this time in the hill climb as part of a celebration of the Isle of Man TT Races. While record winner Michael Dunlop and the legendary John McGuinness have conquered the course on two wheels, Dougie did it on one when he wheelied around the whole 60km TT course.
The record-breaking Ford Supervan
Goodwood is more than just a parade of cutting edge and historic machinery, there's also the serious business of the timed hill climb. Romain Dumas once again lit up the timesheets in the all-electric Ford Supervan 4.2. Equipped with a massive spoiler on the back, it produces a huge 1,500kW (equivalent to 2,040hp). The Supervan holds the record here and on the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb in the USA.
Dumas was pursued up the hill by some familiar faces, including Scott Speed in the all-black Subaru WRX Project Midnight Airslayer and Travis Pastrana in his 1983 Subaru GL Wagon 'Family Huckster' – a souped-up family saloon complete with hydraulic spoilers. "This is by far my favourite vehicle," said Pastrana. "No joking."
