A celebration of Red Bull's racing glories at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Max Verstappen led an unprecedented display as seven classic Red Bull Racing cars, with six Red Bull Racing drivers and one team principal taking on the famous Goodwood hill climb. Christian Klein drove the very first Red Bull Racing car, his Red Bull Racing RB1 from 2005. World Endurance champion Mark Webber drove the RB6, which took the team's first world titles in 2010.

helmed the mighty RB7 from 2011, team boss

was at the wheel of the RB8 and

took the RB9. They were pursued by Verstappen in the RB16B that took him to his dramatic first title in 2021, while

drove the RB18 from 2022.