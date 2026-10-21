The best GTA 6 alternatives: Games and series to try

When GTA 6 launches on November 19, it’s set to be one of the biggest releases in gaming. The Grand Theft Auto series has long set the standard for open-world games, ever since its landmark third instalment helped define the modern formula.

But what are some of the best alternatives for gamers seeking a similar experience? We've picked seven titles that offer everything from high-speed chases to crime-fuelled adventures.

01 The Just Cause series

The world of Just Cause 4 is perfect for sightseeing © Square Enix

If chaos, destruction, and an action-packed adventure in a huge, open-world setting is what you're looking for, then the Just Cause series of games are a great choice. In the latest instalment, Just Cause 4, you can ride tornadoes and sandstorms, glide through the air in a wingsuit, or simply take in the picturesque landscapes of Solís.

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The series has never taken itself too seriously, and its arsenal proves it. Among its more absurd weapons is a cow gun that transforms anyone it hits into a mooing farm animal. Yes, really.

02 Red Dead Redemption 2

56 min The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 Check out this reimagining of Red Dead Redemption 2's score as a live audio-visual performance.

If you're looking for a gripping story and an open world worthy of Rockstar Games, then the Western adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent choice. You step into the boots of outlaw Arthur Morgan and embark on your own Wild West adventure.

Calling Red Dead Redemption 2 “GTA with horses” doesn't do it justice. Its richly detailed world, distinctive atmosphere and realistic portrayal of frontier life give it an identity all of its own. It also features survival mechanics that add another layer to the gameplay.

You'll need to keep an eye on Arthur's hygiene and diet, as well as the health and well-being of your horses. If you haven't played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, or its equally excellent predecessor, Red Dead Redemption, it's well worth experiencing this modern classic.

03 The Yakuza series

Yakuza: Like a Dragon serves as a reboot of the series in the West © Sega

The Yakuza series, now known internationally as Like a Dragon, shares some of GTA 5's appeal, with gripping crime stories set in the world of the Japanese underworld. But while both series explore the criminal underworld, they offer very different gameplay experiences.

Unlike GTA, the Yakuza games don't feature a sprawling open world. Instead, they focus on smaller, densely packed environments that bring modern Japan to life. Their fast-paced melee combat adds plenty of action, making them a great choice even if you're not particularly interested in Japanese culture.

Like Grand Theft Auto, the series also offers a huge variety of mini-games and side activities. You can put your vocal skills to the test at karaoke, play arcade games or take part in Mario Kart-style kart races. And that's just the beginning.

04 The Far Cry series

Far Cry 3 impressed with its gameplay and one of the coolest villains © Ubisoft

Ubisoft's Far Cry series combines explosive action with spectacular environments. Over nearly 20 years, the franchise has also introduced some iconic villains, including Vaas, one of gaming's most memorable antagonists.

Far Cry shares plenty of gameplay elements with GTA, from its expansive environments to its unpredictable action and offbeat ideas. If you're looking for an alternative to GTA 6, the series offers plenty to explore.

Whether you want to explore a tropical island in Far Cry 3, venture into the Himalayas in Far Cry 4, discover the Caribbean setting of Far Cry 6 or travel back to the Stone Age, there's a Far Cry adventure to suit you.

05 Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 is considered a milestone of the open-world genre © Ubisoft

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs launched in 2014 with a concept that felt like a tech-driven take on GTA. Its combination of hacking and smartphone surveillance in a near-future version of Chicago tapped into growing concerns about technology and privacy, giving players a fresh spin on the open-world action genre.

The sequel, Watch Dogs 2, took things further. Its lighter tone and more charismatic protagonist, Marcus Holloway, brought it closer to the irreverent spirit of Grand Theft Auto. The move to San Francisco also provided a fitting backdrop for a story centred on hacking and big tech, with Silicon Valley close by.

Widely regarded by fans as the high point of the series, Watch Dogs 2 is well worth playing if you haven't tried it yet.

06 Lego City Undercover

GTA with a building-block look: Lego City Undercover has plenty to offer © TT Games

Looking for a game that captures GTA's open-world freedom and sense of humour without the darker themes? Lego City Undercover could be just what you're after. It features a sprawling world to explore, plenty of laughs ,and a local co-op mode that lets you play with a friend on the same screen.

Originally released in 2013, this open-world adventure takes inspiration from the GTA formula but gives it a distinctly Lego twist. Don't let the colourful, child-friendly visuals fool you: there's plenty of depth here, making it an entertaining choice for adults as well as younger players.

07 The Mafia series

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a strong alternative to GTA 6 © 2K Games

Organised crime has always been central to the GTA series, and the Mafia games explore similar territory. Drawing on classic gangster films such as The Godfather, the series tells gripping stories of power, loyalty and betrayal within the Cosa Nostra in early 20th-century America.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is an excellent place to start. This remake of the original 2002 game features modern graphics and an expanded story campaign.

Set in Lost Heaven, a fictional American city inspired by the 1930s, the game combines an atmospheric world with a compelling narrative and cinematic action. If you're looking for a more story-driven alternative to GTA, it's well worth your time.

08 Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is the creator behind @nophilterde and a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.