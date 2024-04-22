Gravel vs. cyclocross: Do you know the 5 biggest differences?

Riding a road bike off-road - does that sound totally weird to you? Then you should definitely immerse yourself in the world of gravel bikes and cyclocross bikes. Both types of bike are ready for off-road riding, so you can get that road bike feeling away from the tarmac. But when should you choose a gravel bike and when should you choose a cyclocross bike? The differences between off-road racers are hidden in the details.

Travelling by road bike means feeling free, being independent and experiencing nature. At least as long as all the roads are tarmac. As soon as gravel or trail sections come into play, you are lost on skinny racing tyres. The end of the tarmac road is the beginning of the territory of gravel bikes and cyclocrossers (also known as crossers or cross-country bikes). These are the 5 biggest differences between the two types of bike.

The route of freedom: Rebecca Rusch is out and about on a gravel bike. © Bligh Gillies / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Race vs. Adventure

At first glance, the range of use of a gravel bike is identical to that of a cyclocross bike. Namely: high speed, off-road. At second glance, it looks quite different again: Gravel bikes and cyclocrossers are each designed for a specific style in the respective areas.

Cyclocross - Race-mode: On

Cyclocross bikes are ready for racing and are therefore very sporty. Everything is aimed at keeping the overall weight as low as possible (check the 7 lightest bike models under 7 kilograms ). At the same time, the setup must also perform at high speeds and fast changes of direction off-road. Cyclocross bikes are race bikes for racing on winding off-road circuits. Obstacles such as steps, sand pits or other obstacles included.

Gravel bike - Adventure mode: On

Anyone travelling on a gravel bike is looking for pure adventure rather than competition. Whether it's a micro-adventure at the weekend or bikepacking on holiday - anything is possible. With a gravel bike, you can escape everyday life and completely switch off away from civilisation. Everything is geared towards comfort, versatility in terms of luggage and attachments as well as long-distance trips.

Red Bull Rio Grande: The race attracts many gravel enthusiasts © Paris Gore / Red Bull Content Pool

UCI x Gravel: Nice to know The fact that the boundary between the cyclocross and gravel worlds is becoming increasingly blurred is shown by the decisions of the International Cycling Union (UCI ). There are now also gravel races and even a Gravel World Series . The gravel sector is also becoming increasingly competition-orientated.

02 The frame geometry

The centrepiece of both bike types is the frame. A look at the geometry reveals some differences. Crossers are compact with a relatively short top tube, have a short wheelbase and are therefore highly manoeuvrable. They can be manoeuvred playfully around tight bends in the terrain. With gravel bikes, the focus is more on good directional stability, which offers an upside, especially on kilometre-long rides on straight forest roads. Compared to cyclocross bikes, the head tube on gravel bikes is slightly longer. This makes the riding position more upright, easier on the back and more comfortable. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule.

03 The frame features: Race Handling vs. Storage Space

The frame features of a cyclocross bike facilitate handling during the race. In cyclocross races, carrying sections are often built into the course, which is why the underside of the top tube is flattened on most bikes. Cables, wires or cables are integrated into the frame or routed along the top of the top tube. This allows the bike to be shouldered comfortably.

Pedalling and carrying: cyclocross requires a broad skillset. © Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool

The frame and fork of a gravel bike are equipped with a variety of additional mounting kits. These can be used to attach panniers, additional bottle cages, pannier racks, mudguards and other items. In other words, everything you need on a long adventure tour - and would be totally superfluous in a cyclocross race.

04 The equipment

A look at the bike's specs also reveals differences - especially in the tyres, the drivetrain and the cockpit.

Tyres

Tyres play a huge role in cyclocross. Tyre tread design, width, air pressure: depending on the temperature and condition of the terrain, this can all make a big, decisive difference in a race. As some races are run with very low air pressure in order to generate more cushioning and grip on the terrain, many people resort to tubular tyres. These are glued on and therefore cannot slip off the special rims. As you can see, there are virtually no limits to the setup - only the maximum tyre width is limited to 33 millimetres by the World Cycling Association in cyclocross racing .

There is no such limit for gravel bikes. You have complete freedom in your choice of tyres and can fit any tyre that fits through the fork or rear triangle of your bike.

All-rounder Wout van Aert at the tyre check © Kristof Ramon / Red Bull Content Pool

Drivetrain

Single groupsets are widely used on cyclocross bikes, where the front derailleur is missing and only one chainring is fitted. With such bike engines, you "only" have eleven gears available. On the other hand, there are fewer moving parts, which means less wear, less maintenance and less weight. In addition, shifting problems are reduced. This can be an advantage, especially in fast and hectic cyclo-cross races.

On gravel bikes, groupsets with two chainrings are preferred. This gives you a softer gear gradation and allows you to select the gears as required on long tours with many metres of climbing.

Gravel bikes: A case for two... chainrings! © Josh Letchworth / Red Bull Content Pool

Cockpit

The main difference between gravel bikes and cyclocross bikes is the handlebars. Gravel handlebars usually have a lot of flare, while cyclocross bikes have little to none. This scale indicates how far the lower grip area is inclined outwards. A lot of flare means a lot of space between the shift/brake levers. On gravel bikes, this space is needed for the handlebar bags. Cyclocross, on the other hand, tends to use classic road bike handlebars.

Legor Gravel Randonneur © Legor Cicli

05 The lifestyle

Whether you end up getting a gravel bike or a cyclocross bike depends not only on the material, but also on your mindset. Do you love competition, value performance and count every gram? Then you are probably at home in the world of cyclocross. But if you prefer to ride in casual clothing, have never heard of a stopwatch and like to take a break on your tour, then you should probably join the gravel community. But no matter which bike you get on: the most important thing is that you enjoy your off-road ride to the full.

