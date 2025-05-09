From the city to the swamp: a closer look at Grand Theft Auto VI's map

After an agonising year-and-a-half wait, gamers have finally got a second look at arguably the most anticipated game of all time: Grand Theft Auto VI. The new trailer comes just after the announcement that the game will now arrive on May 26, 2026. It’s a lengthy delay, but with the game looking this good, we can’t be mad at Rockstar Games for taking extra months to polish it to perfection.

The trailer is packed with hints about the storyline that players will follow as the dual protagonists Jason and Lucia, as well as some possible side activities that will allow players to earn some extra cash. We also got a closer look at the huge open world that players will explore in the game, including a diverse range of biomes, including cityscapes, deprived slums, swamps, lakes, beaches, forests and more.

GTA VI’s map is shaping up to be the biggest and most varied that Rockstar have ever made. It’s split into six distinct zones, each with its own unique look and feel. These six biomes represent the diverse ecosystem of the fictional state of Leonida, which is loosely based on Florida. Let’s take a look at what each of these different areas will offer.

01 Vice City

Vice City is the picture of glamour, hustle and greed © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Vice City is the GTA universe’s version of Miami, filled with all the excess, glamour and danger of the films and TV that served as its inspiration - the likes of Scarface and Miami Vice. We got to explore Vice City in the 1980s-set Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, but this new rendition of the city will be much bigger and more detailed than anything we’ve seen before. Each neighbourhood has been meticulously crafted to represent the diverse melting pot of cultures that make up the city’s population, from the glistening sands of Vice Beach to the vibrant streets of Little Cuba. In this relentless metropolis, lavish wealth coexists uneasily with poverty and crime, giving entrepreneurial hustlers the chance to rise to the top of the food chain or destroy themselves. Expect the streets to be densely packed with NPCs and vehicles.

02 Leonida Keys

Jason’s story begins in Leonida Keys © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

To the south of Vice City lies Leonida Keys, a tropical archipelago with an arid climate and cool blue waters. If you’re planning on taking a dip in the bay, you better keep your wits about you because these waters are infested with dangers both human and otherwise. If you’re into watersports, you can hop on a jet ski or steal a boat, but be sure to dodge waterskiers as you get up to no good. Dive under the surface and you’ll find all manner of marine flora and fauna, including turtles and tropical fish. Several species of shark inhabit the real-life waters of Miami, so expect to encounter some nasty wildlife if you go for a swim.

03 Grassrivers

You’ll need to dodge police and ‘gators while exploring Grassrivers © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Grassrivers is home to the unforgiving swamps we see snatches of in the two trailers released. Muddy marshes are sure to prove a challenge for players to navigate, especially when alligators are lying in wait for unsuspecting prey. The oddballs that inhabit this harsh environment are likely to pose fearsome threats, too.

04 Port Gellhorn

Escape the wild streets of Port Gellhorn at a grimy motel © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

This forgotten coast houses Leonida’s dark underbelly, filled with drug pushers, gangsters and desperate residents with nothing to lose. This once-popular vacation spot has been neglected and has fallen into crime and poverty, now standing as a monument to the pitfalls of short-sighted greed. You might find some respite in a seedy motel, but you’ll be looking over your shoulder to avoid the criminals stalking its streets. Its dry, bumpy terrain is perfect for catching some air on a dirt bike or quad bike.

05 Ambrosia

Ambrosia is an industrial mecca where traditional values reign supreme © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Ambrosia’s dry heat makes it a hotspot for wildfires, but the destruction caused by these uncontrolled blazes is nothing compared to the chaos wrought by the local biker gangs that run this city. This industrial town is full of factories, some of which are sure to be fronts for nefarious activities. Expect to get into some furious shootouts in these cavernous buildings. The centrepiece of Ambrosia is the Allied Crystal sugar refinery, which is sure to be the setting of some important missions.

06 Mount Kalaga

All manner of creatures inhabit Mount Kalaga © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Need an escape from the urban jungles and dense swamps? Take a trip to Mount Kalaga National Park, a lush haven of natural beauty filled with wildlife and vegetation. Rivers and lakes provide opportunities for fishing and swimming (without the threat of being eaten), while off-road trails encourage on-foot exploration. Red Dead Redemption 2 fans will feel at home here, as hunting returns. Stalk and kill cougars, deer and other creatures to make a quick buck. Take care though, as all manner of strange characters dwell in the backwoods, including hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals.