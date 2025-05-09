Every side activity we spotted in Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

If you’ve even the slightest passing interest in gaming, you’ll no doubt have already watched the second Grand Theft Auto VI trailer at least 34 times. OK, maybe that’s just us, but in our many rewatches, we’ve discovered some tantalising hints at the suite of side activities that will be distracting us from the main missions.

Of course, not every activity we spotted could be a full-blown sidequest, but it’s a safe bet that all of the activities shown will have been intentionally included by Rockstar to hint towards in-game content. If you can’t wait for May 26 next year to find out what you’ll be getting up to in Leonida, then join us as we run through every potential side activity we spotted in the GTA VI trailer.

01 Working out

Lucia Caminos works the bag © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas introduced a fitness system, which allowed your player character to build visible muscle while working out. How much or little you worked out combined with your diet allowed you to increase your stamina and strength. This novel feature has been missing from all subsequent games, and is one of the most requested features to return. We see Jason lifting some enormous weights at Vice Beach in the trailer, and an official screenshot displays Lucia training with a punching bag, suggesting that the system could finally make its long-awaited return.

02 Litter-picking

Throughout the trailer we see Lucia wearing an ankle bracelet following her release from prison. This is likely to have some major gameplay implications and we reckon Rockstar could really put us in Lucia’s shoes by having us complete a community service minigame.

03 MMA fighting

Lucia can be seen going toe-to-toe with a competitor in an MMA-style cage. We reckon this will be a side activity where we can put those training sessions to the test.

04 Fishing

Jason catches some fish while rocking a Gosling-esque haircut © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar has confirmed that fishing will be included in GTA VI. The question is: will the fish be for sale, or dinner?

05 Pool

While away the hours in fine establishments such as this © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

In one of the multiple bar scenes, we see Jason playing pool with his buddy Cal. Will other popular pub games like darts be included as well?

06 Drinking

Cal and Jason grab a drink in a dodgy bar © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Many Rockstar games have allowed players to get loose with a few brewskis, and judging by the Pendeyhos we see Jason and Lucia knocking back, we might be able to in GTA VI too.

07 Mini golf

Cal takes it easy on a mini-golf course © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Speaking of Cal, one of the official screenshots of this character shows him posing on a mini-golf course. Maybe a round or two could be a relaxing distraction for Jason and Lucia?

08 Scuba diving

Check out some marine wildlife in the Leonida waters © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Screenshots released by Rockstar confirm that we’ll be able to dive down deep and get a good look at some of that beautifully modelled marine life in GTA VI.

09 Basketball

Shooting hoops is visually referenced twice in the trailer, once in a overhead shot that shows a basketball court, and again with a basketball hoop on Jason’s house. Basketball seems a shoo-in for a recurring side activity in GTA VI.

10 Hunting

Hunt some wildlife to make a quick buck © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar have confirmed on the official website that hunting is back in GTA VI, taking place in Mount Kalaga national park.

11 Dirt bike racing

Tear up the dirt tracks in Mount Kalaga © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Street racing is a staple of the GTA franchise, but it looks like you’ll be able to rip up some dirt tracks in GTA VI as well.

12 Kayaking

Take a break from the action with a roll down the river © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Another nugget of info yielded by the official GTA VI screenshots - we’ll be able to pilot kayaks down the rivers of Mount Kalaga.

13 Watching TV and gaming

One shot of the new trailer shows an Ammu-Nation ad playing on the TV which has a parody PS5 hooked up to it.

14 Clubbing

Vice City nightlife is not for the faint hearted © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Several shots show Jason and Lucia partying in some glamorous clubs. Strip clubs will return too - we can imagine it’ll get back to Lucia if Jason visits one alone though!

15 Ship customisation

Raul Bautista is on a boat © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

The waters of Leonida are packed with boats, confirming that marine traversal will be a key feature in GTA VI. One of the shots in the trailer takes place inside a boat workshop, implying that we might be able to kit out our boats with some slick mods.

16 Watersports

Boats won’t be the only way to traverse the cool blue oceans of Leonida, as we see Jason and Lucia tearing up the waves in a jet ski.

17 Music

Musical artists play a central role in GTA VI © Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

We know that several musical artists will be major players in the GTA VI storyline, reflecting the vibrant real-life music scene of Florida. But will we be able to get involved in the biz beyond main missions? A side-quest where we manage a street-wise recording artist could provide a lucrative side hustle.