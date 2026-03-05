The legendary hills of San Francisco were the stage for a dramatic crossover of motorsport disciplines, where the powerful Ford Raptor T1+ soared above the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 RB7 car.

On the 11-degree Broadway hill, off-road driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. drove the Raptor T1+ at 72 km/h towards a 5-degree ramp, before launching into the air in the Dakar Rally-built machine.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed in San Francisco © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Ford Raptor T1+ jumps over a Formula 1 car © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed © Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. in flight over Scott Speed © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Scott Speed poses in San Francisco © Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed celebrate a successful jump. © Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. on the streets of San Francisco © Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. has found his wings in San Francisco. © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed pose in San Francisco. © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed perform their act. © Todd Gutierrez / Red Bull Content Pool RB7 and Ford Raptor T1+ in San Francisco © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

While he was in 'flight', below him in the RB7 was rallycross champion and former F1 and NASCAR driver Scott Speed, who was spinning in circles, kicking up a cloud of smoke. He performed three 360-degree spins on Divisadero Street in San Francisco, while the Raptor effortlessly jumped over him.

Who are Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Scott Speed?

Mitch started competing at the age of 11, working his way up through the American off-road scene. He won the King of the Hammers in 2018 and 2019, one of the toughest off-road competitions in the world, becoming the first back-to-back champion since his father. He then won the Best In The Desert Pro title in 2019, which earned him a place on the Red Bull Off-Road Junior team for the 2020 Dakar Rally.

Guthrie Jr. continued his success, achieving a major victory in 2025 at the legendary Vegas to Reno off-road race, driving a Polaris RZR Pro R Factory to an overall UTV category triumph and the best finish of all four-wheeled vehicles in one of the sport's most demanding competitions.

Additionally, Mitch competed in the Ultimate (T1+) category at the Dakar Rally, driving the aforementioned Ford Raptor T1+ as part of the Ford Performance and M-Sport campaign, which marked a significant milestone in his rally raid career.

Scott Speed is one of the most versatile drivers America has ever produced. At the age of 12, he won his first national karting championship, and then went on to win the Red Bull Drivers Search, a programme that served as a talent search for potential Formula 1 drivers. In his career, he has competed at a high level in Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Rallycross, in almost every four-wheeled series. He moved into rallycross and took a podium finish in his very first rallycross race. He also won the Global Rallycross titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Known for his fearless racing performances and adaptability, Scott has world-class experience from almost every corner of motorsport. He has since shifted his focus to coaching and driver development, combining physical preparation, mental performance, and racing knowledge for everyone from young talents to elite drivers.

