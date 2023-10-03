Want to run a half marathon? 10 tips from the professionals!

Running a half marathon for the first time as a beginner is a huge challenge, no question! Even preparing for your first half will take you far out of your comfort zone. Running 21 km in one go... how can you do that? It's simple: with the right tips from real experts. You can get both here!

A half marathon is like a big personal sporting event that you celebrate on a specific day. To make sure everything goes smoothly on day X, you have to prepare yourself and your body in the best possible way. There is much more to it than just collecting as many running kilometres as possible before your big running day. But first things first.

It's high time we took a closer look at each of our running tips together with triathlon ace and fitness expert Sebastian Kienle - here we go!

01 Set yourself a realistic goal

Every journey begins with the selection of the desired goal, and this also applies to your first half marathon. Ask yourself at the beginning: Where do I stand and where do I want to go? "As a first assessment of where you stand, it can be helpful to complete the desired distance once at the beginning," says triathlete Sebastian Kienle, who has decades of practice not only in running. "Not at the target pace, but slowly, and if need be you can also walk the distance," affirms Kienle: "The main thing is to have completed the 21 km for the first time and to feel how it feels - and above all, where you stand fitness-wise."

Before you start preparing for your first half marathon, you should know where you stand and where you want to go. Sebastian Kienle

If you know where you stand in terms of the 21.0975 km you are aiming for and where you want to go in terms of running time and pace , you can define the path to your goal more precisely with the help of suitable training content... but not before you have the right running shoes!

02 Get the perfect running shoes

Do I have the right running shoes for me? In most cases, the answer to the question of whether you have the right running shoes is no! When buying their running shoes, very few people take the time it takes to find the perfect running shoe. A big mistake.

"The most important thing is that the running shoes fit perfectly and don't cause blisters or numbness," Kienle emphasises. Actually a matter of course, and yet far too many running enthusiasts still let colour and style influence their purchase decision. But when buying your running shoes, there are only two things that should matter: Comfort and performance!

I would never buy running shoes online, you have to try running shoes on before you buy them. Sebastian Kienle

Buying running shoes - the proof of the pudding is in the eating

For Kienle, there is no way around a visit to a specialist shop when it comes to the right running shoes: "The best thing is to have a running analysis done at the beginning, then you know what you have to pay attention to personally and can ideally prevent injuries with the perfect footwear. The next step is to try on as many different models as possible - according to the motto: The proof of the pudding is in the eating. You should keep in mind the approximate distances you want to run and the terrain you want to run on.

"A lot has happened in running shoes in recent years," says Kienle. But more technology and cushioning is not necessarily always better, as Kienle illustrates with an example: "The new, quite soft running shoes with reactive midsole foam, which stores a lot of energy, in combination with carbon fibre plates... that can bring a lot, but it doesn't work for everyone." Rather, he says, it's about knowing which shoe to use and when.

A carbon fibre running shoe is like a Formula 1 car. You don't drive it to get bread, you race it. Sebastian Kienle

If you absolutely want to run in a carbon-fibre shoe , you can of course do so, but you should only use it as a competition shoe or for the fast tempo units in training and "always buy a second pair of conventional running shoes" for all other units, says Kienle.

And the 2014 Ironman winner has another professional tip for aspiring running aces: "Once you have found a pair of running shoes that fits you perfectly, it makes sense to order a second or third pair of the same shoe and then alternate them during training. That way you run in each shoe a little more evenly."

You can find more information about running shoes HERE !

03 Train in a varied and targeted way

If you are preparing for a half marathon, your training should be as varied as possible - this is especially true for running beginners and applies to the types of exertion (running, swimming, cycling, yoga, etc.) as well as the running training itself. "The cardiovascular system doesn't really care why it has to work, especially in the beginning," explains Kienle. "The main thing is that it has to work!"

In other words, whether you run, cycle or swim, everything helps to improve basic endurance. In addition, varied training that includes more than just running helps to avoid the typical runner's aches and pains that usually arise from overstraining certain structures at the beginning.

Basic preparation is followed by three months of training

"As soon as you have a good basic fitness level, you should start with the concrete running preparation for your half marathon," says Kienle. Ideally, he says, you should prepare for three months, divided into three four-week blocks . You should steadily increase the total kilometres per week in the first three weeks, "for example, collect 30 km in the first week, 40 km in the second and 50 km in the third week." The fourth week functions as a rest week in which one actively recovers with cycling, swimming or yoga.

During the rest week, you should ditch the running shoes and reduce the volume and intensity. Sebastian Kienle

During the three running weeks, you can ensure variety in your running training by deliberately varying the running speed, distance and terrain in the individual sessions. Ideally, you should complete three to four running sessions per week and combine the following types of running training:

1st weekly unit: tempo change run or driving game (high intensity, low volume).

2nd and 3rd weekly session: aerobic run or recovery run (low intensity, moderate volume)

4th week unit: Endurance run (moderate intensity, high volume)

04 Strength training as an extra boost for runners

As an extra unit, e.g. in the rest week, supportive strength training for runners can work wonders, involving various body-stabilising exercises, or STSs for short. These include planks, side planks and push-ups, as well as various squats, lunges and glute bridges.

"I would not recommend dedicated strength training with weights to beginners during the three-month run preparation," says Kienle. "I would recommend that after the first half marathon, before you start your next running training block."

05 Optimise your nutrition and drinking habits

If you are physically active, the first thing you need to do is drink enough fluids - drinking is essential , especially in high heat. Otherwise, the body risks becoming dehydrated. This means that the amount of fluid necessary for normal body function cannot be replaced in time. Dehydration not only affects athletic performance. Unless a quick and conscientious reaction is taken, dehydration can even be dangerous! So the issue of drinking should not be taken lightly.

How to stay hydrated and nourished while running

To get the most out of training and competition, it is recommended that you drink small amounts of fluid every 10 to 20 minutes. To provide the body with adequate electrolytes, care should be taken as to which mineral water is drunk, as the ingredients can vary greatly. Special attention should be paid to the electrolytes sodium, calcium and magnesium.

Your diet also plays a significant role in your success! Before running, your focus should be on carbohydrate intake to ensure you have a long-lasting energy supply. After the run, you need protein in particular so that your muscles can regenerate and build up. But carbohydrates should also be on the menu to replenish your reserves.

No matter what you eat for running, the most important thing is not to try anything new in a race. Sebastian Kienle

For longer training runs, you can try out what kind of carbohydrates work best for you. Some prefer special sports foods, others energy drinks and sports gels. Still others opt for bananas, dried fruit or chocolate bars. "Another good combination is sugar and caffeine, for example in the form of Red Bull," says Kienle: "That always works wonders for me, especially towards the end of the race."

But either way, the main thing is to successfully find a way to get important energy into your batteries. Then, when race day comes, no more experimenting!

06 Find running partners and stay motivated

Like-minded people don't hurt! On the contrary: the right running partner(s) provide additional motivation, especially on the hard days, or for units with sore muscles, you can push each other with like-minded people. "Experience shows: having fixed appointments with running partners or groups always helps," laughs Kienle: "On bad days, both runners wouldn't have gone training alone, but because they had a common appointment, they both went running." So: Buddy up!

When looking for a suitable running partner, it is best to work your way from the family circle to friends and the dog to work colleagues, neighbours or club mates . More and more popular - and for good reason - are running groups and meetings on social media. There, you can join existing running groups from your neighbourhood via Facebook or Instagram, for example, and in the best case, soon pursue your goals as a team!

Spoiler alert: As good as it is to arrange to run with others, it is "not always important to train with others, so that you stay with yourself and don't create a competitive situation out of the running partnership," Kienle knows.

07 Define realistic goals and intermediate goals

You took the first step towards optimising your motivation right at the beginning when you decided to run a half marathon! You have already taken the second step, because you have a plan for how you can and will achieve this goal! Additional motivation can now be provided by intermediate goals , such as a test race at the end of each 4-week block or similar challenges.

Overarching goals, or dreams, keep you hungry. Sebastian Kienle

A tried and tested professional hack in terms of motivation comes from Sebi Kienle: "Especially when you have already achieved a goal, you know how important it is to have an overarching goal , or rather a dream," explains Kienle. "This can be something completely unrealistic at first, like participating in the New York Marathon, but the dream ensures that you stay hungry."

08 Optimise your sleep and rest

Rest days are often underestimated - but you should know better and take them just as seriously as the strenuous endurance runs. When you train, your body is under constant stress. Resting allows your body to regain strength and become stronger.

If you don't give your body enough time to regenerate, you won't be able to use its full potential. In the worst case, overtraining can even lead to injury. Basically, less is more. So again: Never skip rest day! Your training is only as effective as your recovery.

" Sleep is the regeneration booster par excellence," says Sebastian Kienle. That's why you should optimise it. This works firstly through a consistent rhythm, i.e. going to bed at the same time and getting up at the same time. On the other hand, the right temperature in the bedroom - 18 degrees is considered ideal - and rituals that promote sleep: putting the mobile phone aside early, avoiding alcohol and also not doing intensive training sessions too close to bedtime.

09 Trust your preparation on the day

The day you've been working towards for months should be enjoyed to the fullest - including the excitement you'll probably feel the night before your first half marathon.

The early, well-fed bird stays relaxed

You'll do best if you take care of all the organisational things the day before : Pack your bag with your running clothes and shoes, your race number and, above all, your food the night before and make a ritual out of it. It will immediately calm you down and fuel your anticipation!

No less important and also to be done the night before: "carb loading" . By this, the running enthusiast means deliberately eating a carbohydrate-rich meal before the race. It starts the evening before and continues the next day. Just make sure you eat your last big meal at least two hours before the start of the run.

The most important thing is not to try anything new during the race. Your diet before and during the race should be tested beforehand. Sebastian Kienle

You should allow enough time for your arrival so that you can orientate yourself without stress, change your clothes and find your starting block and any fellow competitors. Then the hot phase begins, in which you should keep a cool head! The closer you get to the start, the more you should rely on the good training you have done. 10.

10 Take it slow and find your pace

As soon as the starting gun sounds, slow down if in doubt and slowly but surely work your way into your personal running rhythm and gradually find your target pace. Nothing is worse than overpacing at the beginning!

Once you have found your pace, let it run. You've been training for this moment for a long time, so enjoy it. Especially from the halfway point of your first half marathon, keep feeling inside yourself and make sure you drink enough and take energy and carbohydrate gels if necessary. Always stick to what has worked for you in training!

The last kilometres are undoubtedly the hardest. That's why you should enjoy them the most - they are the ones that will get you to the finish. So grit your teeth and push through, the next stop is finishing your first half marathon - congratulations, praise and recognition!

Reason enough for Sebsatian Kienle to give you one last important pro tip: "After the race, you should make sure to quickly recharge your carbohydrate and protein stores. I reward myself with a protein-carbohydrate shake directly after the race, ideally in a 2:1 ratio, i.e. two parts carbohydrate, one part protein. That speeds up the regeneration enormously.

