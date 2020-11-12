Year 5 has been, honestly, pretty great for Rainbow Six Siege . While Year 4 will always have a special place in our hearts thanks to Mozzie and Gridlock's Burnt Horizon , Year 5's operators were by-and-large better, and the map rework strategy resulted in a number of great refreshes across the board.

With an inarguably powerful operator and another good map update, Year 5 Season 4, Operation Neon Dawn , continues that same trend.

Frikkin' lasers

Her design, from the outset, is badass — she's a double amputee who still gets shit done...

Aruni , from Thailand , is the newest operator to join Team Rainbow , and she's a huge asset to the defender side. Her design, from the outset, is badass — she's a double amputee who still gets shit done — and it converts well to her playstyle.

Her gadget is the Surya Gate , a laser grid she can chuck over doors, walls, windows and hatches, and you should be prepared to see it a lot. Because it's huge. It destroys any utility projectiles shot or thrown or yeeted through it — including defender's — and it can also zap attackers who pass through it for a whopping 40 health.

And it's nigh-indestructible. The only way to get rid of it is to explode it, which, as I mentioned, is difficult because it destroys utility projectiles. The upside is that when it zaps something, it switches off and deactivates for a short amount of time — and it won't reactivate until a defender shoots it.

It's a huge deal. We feel like Siege has been working hard to give anchors more tools in Year 5, and this is a big one. While Aruni doesn't need to stick around to make use of it — any defender can reactivate the Surya — it provides ample opportunity for those who do remain on-site to hold off attackers for as long as possible. Remember, it doesn't just work on doors and windows — it can be chucked on walls too, which means it can be used to stop attackers from quickly using a defender's own rotation holes.

Meanwhile, Jager has suffered (another) nerf — and this one might actually stick. His ADS now has unlimited charges, but a 10-second cooldown. 10 seconds is an eternity in Rainbow Six, and this change will definitely hurt his pick rate… a little bit, anyway. He does still have amazing weapons.

We honestly don't think it will see all that much use, but only because the Roni is such a good alternative..

Aruni has Mozzie's P10 Roni , which is a phenomenal weapon, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Jager players either switching across to, or pairing up, with her. She can also equip Dokkaebi's Mk 14 EBR — she's the first defender to rock a Marksman Rifle. We honestly don't think it will see all that much use, but only because the Roni is such a good alternative.

She has one other weapon up her sleeve — literally. Aruni's prosthetic arm allows her to punch her way through walls in just four hits, which is great for early game rotation holes — but even better for site re-entry. In our preview play session we had the displeasure of being alone on-site, the defuser planted, covering the only way in quite nicely. And then Aruni started punching holes in the wall like she was Jack Torrance at The Overlook .

It was, we're not kidding, terrifying. Obviously we could have just started shooting walls, but then we would have taken our eyes off the door. And you know how Siege Timing goes — that would have been exactly when their Mozzie would have come bursting through.

Long story short, that's exactly what did happen, and sadly we hadn't wasted enough time for the defuser to do its job.

Tall Buildings

This nightmare of ours took place on the revamped Skyscraper . The Japanese- style map, which entered the game in Year One, has been due an upgrade for a while, but it's far from the top of our list of maps that needed work. Hell, Skyscraper isn't in the top half of Year One maps in Rainbow Six Siege.

But it's been altered all the same. The art style remains true to its Japanese theme, and it's still one of the slicker looking maps. There's a great colour palette in Skyscraper, and it's been enhanced in Neon Dawn thanks to some brighter external colours.

One of the big things they've done is eliminated the balconies on the Eastern side of the map. The decision was made to lower the runout potential for Defenders, which is sound reasoning — but it forces Attackers to rope their way up to windows, and we just don't know if that's a good trade-off.

The fact is, fewer direct entry points means less the on-site team needs to cover. Then again, it was a preview session and we were all struggling to work out how to best deal with a laser grid over seemingly every doorway...

We'll be the first to argue in favour of eliminating opportunities for Defenders to get cheesy pick-offs before Attackers have even entered the building, but I think the area near kitchen, in particular, worked well for Attackers. And the removal of this walkway creates a dead end on the balcony on the North side of kitchen, which is almost worse.

It feels like what they've done is removed a lot of cheese opportunities for Defenders while coincidentally making the map far more D-sided. The fact is, fewer direct entry points means less the on-site team needs to cover. Then again, it was a preview session and we were all struggling to work out how to best deal with a laser grid over seemingly every doorway, so it may have seemed lopsided when it wasn't. Time will tell.

The Chunky Lord

Not technically part of Neon Dawn, but certainly part of our preview session was the updated Tachanka . A meme character from the get-go, the Spetsnaz defender was the definition of an anchor — not because his ludicrous Mounted LMG effectively forced him to stay on-site, but because he weighed down any team he was on.

A rework for the character has been a long time coming, but it's here and it's… it's actually pretty good. No longer fixed in one place, Tachanka's trademark machine gun is now his primary weapon, a DP27 that punches holes through walls like it's… well Aruni. It fires about as fast as she punches, actually, which makes it kind-of awful. He has the 9X19VSN as a backup, but it feels bad to use it instead.

What we found ourself doing was walking around with his Shumikha Incendiary grenade launcher out at all times. He can rock a proxy alarm as his gadget, so we would throw the proxy down a short distance from a soft-anchor spot, and then when it started beeping we would set the entire area on fire. It actually worked out pretty well. His fire burns like Goyo's shields, and he can fire 10 of the things — five before needing to reload — which makes his area denial capacity huge. We wouldn't be surprised if they dropped that number to eight at some point.

But when all's said, it's a valiant attempt to encourage players to bring the Lord. There's no guarantee it will hit live alongside Neon Dawn, but it's looking pretty good.

The Best of the Rest

Neon Dawn brings with it a handful of other interesting changes beyond the big ones. Hibana can now choose between 2, 4 and 6 pellets when she fires her X-KAIROS launcher, which is a pretty big buff. She still has 18 total pellets, so it's up to players to decide how to best utilise them.

Echo , on the other hand, Hibana's Red Crow compatriot, has been nerfed into the dirt. His drone now no longer goes invisible, which removes essentially its entire purpose for being. It's a pretty weird change, in my opinion. The Yokai was certainly annoying, but we loved seeing it used by clever Defenders in pro games and we're sad that is going away. It's also a stealth nerf to IQ, who primarily only saw use against Echo heavy teams.

Neon Dawn also alters the timing on a lot of different elements of the game. You put up barricades faster, which we love. It's a minor change, but it feels really good. The runout warning is now dramatically reduced as well — just a second long. This is something we've been championing for since forever. We know they've messed with it a few times, but we hope this one stays.

Neon Dawn is a good update — but it's hard to say if it will be remembered as a great one. It's awesome that Thai Operator Aruni is releasing in a balanced state from the get-go, and while we're not immediately a fan of everything they changed in Skyscraper, the art style is enough that we're sure we'll grow to love it all over again.

We do sort of wonder if Ubisoft might have been better off switching this update around with the last one — finishing Year 5 on a Sam Fisher lead bang might have been a bit more exciting. Still, we're excited to see what they have in store for Year 6, and if this year is any indicator, we're sure it will be great.