Freeride heroine Hannah Bergemann is ready to make Red Bull Rampage history

Silence permeated the desert, broken only by

's footsteps. She trekked uphill, her 16kg downhill bike on her shoulders as the sun crested the dusty ridges of Virgin, Utah. It was Red Bull Formation in 2019, the first-ever progression camp for female freeriders who aspired to compete at

one day. Bergemann was one of six riders there and arguably the dark horse of the group. She was emerging in the mountain biking world with notable finishes in enduro racing, but still had to balance a day job with her mountain biking aspirations.