Billy Bolt, Manuel Lettenbichler, & Trystan Hart compete at Red Bull Tennessee Knockout in Sequatchie, Tennessee, USA on August 10, 2025.
© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool
Enduro

New world ranking system ushers in a new era of Hard Enduro

With the launch of the Hard Enduro World Ranking, the sport is getting its first truly global points system. Learn all about the format and see the full race calendar for the 2026 season.
By Eliasz Dawidson
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Who can conquer the Iron Giant? Amateurs and high-profile Hard Enduro superstars wrangle over 35km of gruelling terrain where only a few will reach the revered finish line.

AustriaEisenerz, Austria
View Event Info

Summary

  1. 1
    The Hard Enduro World Ranking explained
  2. 2
    How the HEWR differs from the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
  3. 3
    The Hard Enduro World Ranking 2026 calendar:
A new chapter in hard enduro begins with the launch of the Hard Enduro World Ranking (HEWR), the sport’s first truly global independent points system. Created by Red Bull Erzbergrodeo race director Karl Katoch and Red Bull Romaniacs race director Martin Freinademetz, the ranking brings the world’s biggest hard and extreme enduro events together under one transparent structure. Inspired by the unifying spirit of the WESS years, HEWR gives every rider the chance to earn points and climb the global standings.
01

The Hard Enduro World Ranking explained

Modelled on the ATP and WTA rankings in tennis, participants will collect world ranking points throughout the year in international competitions, which will be assigned to specific categories, ranging from challenger to supreme. The classification of the event will depend on the level of organisation, number of top riders, media support, fan attendance and prize pool.
"We want to create a global, transparent way of comparing Hard Enduro riders. A system that recognises both world champions and young riders just emerging on the scene," explains Freinademetz.
Billy Bolt secures a thrilling finish at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025 in Eisenerz, Austria.

Billy Bolt celebrates at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025

© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

With a common classification for the world's most prestigious competitions, instead of a single championship series, the rankings will combine various events held in Europe, America, and Australia. This allows for the comparison of the results of riders competing on different continents.
Currently, the ranking calendar includes 24 events divided into four categories based on difficulty and prestige – Supreme, Premium, Masters and Challenger. Of particular importance are the two absolute classics of the discipline: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs, both classified in the highest category of Supreme.
These events have been the main focus of the world's Hard Enduro elite for years. Riders like Manuel Lettenbichler,Billy Bolt, Trystan Hart and Jonny Walker race all season long, but it's the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs that are most prominently featured on their calendars.
Manuel Lettenbichler of KTM Enduro Factory Racing conquers rugged Antalya terrain during the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Sea To Sky stop.

Manuel Lettenbichler will be aiming for top spot in the new rankings

© Alkım Saraç/Red Bull Content Pool

Adding to the thrill of the season is a US$100,000 prize pool, which will be shared among the top Hard Enduro World Ranking riders at the end of the season.

A quick guide to the Hard Enduro World Ranking

02

How the HEWR differs from the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

The creation of the HEWR is not an attempt to create competition for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, but rather to complement the existing structure. The new ranking is intended to enable the development of riders and promoters, particularly in regions that have not had the opportunity to be showcased on the world stage.
"Before riders receive points, each event will go through a quality assessment process. This will allow both promoters and participants to develop and advance to higher categories," adds Katoch.
Manuel Lettenbichler performs during the first off-road day at Red Bull Romaniacs in Sibiu, Romania on July 23, 2025.

Red Bull Romaniacs will be one of two Supreme events in 2026

© Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool

In addition to the creation of the HEWR is the formation of the World Enduro Riders Association (WERA), an organisation of riders who will contribute to and provide feedback on the calendar and the rules for awarding points.
03

The Hard Enduro World Ranking 2026 calendar:

Date

Event

Country

Ranking

March 20-22

Grinding Stone Hard Enduro

USA

Masters

March 28

Reetzer Hard Enduro

Germany

Challenger

April 1-4

Hardstone Hard Enduro

Turkey

Challenger

April 17-19

Alestrem

France

Premier

April 22-26

Arsenal Hard Enduro

Romania

Masters

May 1-3

Hells Ride Hard Enduro

Austria

Challenger

May 9-10

Valleys Hard Enduro

Wales

Masters

June 4-7

Red Bull Erzergrodeo

Austria

Supreme

June 12-14

I do Hard Enduro

Estonia

Challenger

June 12-14

Hard Enduro Poiana Rusca

Romania

Challenger

June 18-20

Silver Kings

USA

Premier

June 19-20

Rochepaule Extreme Rodeo

France

Masters

June 26-28

Hard Enduro Piatra Craiului

Romania

Challenger

June 10-12

Abestone Rodeo Miravalle

Italy

Premier

July 28-August 1

Red Bull Romaniacs

Romania

Supreme

August 20-22

Forza Orza

Sweden

Premier

September 11-13

Uran Enduro

Malta

Challenger

September 12-14

Wild Woods Extreme

Italy

Premier

September 26-28

Isegrim Enduro

Germany

Challenger

October 23-25

Hixpania

Spain

Premier

Novermber 6-8

Ukupacha Extreme

Ecuador

Premier

November 7-8

Enduro Bung Extreme Race

Kosovo

Challenger

November 7-8

Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro

Australia

Masters

November 13-15

AvandaRocks

Mexico

Masters

Part of this story

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Who can conquer the Iron Giant? Amateurs and high-profile Hard Enduro superstars wrangle over 35km of gruelling terrain where only a few will reach the revered finish line.

AustriaEisenerz, Austria
View Event Info
Enduro