New world ranking system ushers in a new era of Hard Enduro

A new chapter in hard enduro begins with the launch of the Hard Enduro World Ranking (HEWR), the sport’s first truly global independent points system. Created by Red Bull Erzbergrodeo race director Karl Katoch and Red Bull Romaniacs race director Martin Freinademetz, the ranking brings the world’s biggest hard and extreme enduro events together under one transparent structure. Inspired by the unifying spirit of the WESS years, HEWR gives every rider the chance to earn points and climb the global standings.
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The Hard Enduro World Ranking explained
Modelled on the ATP and WTA rankings in tennis, participants will collect world ranking points throughout the year in international competitions, which will be assigned to specific categories, ranging from challenger to supreme. The classification of the event will depend on the level of organisation, number of top riders, media support, fan attendance and prize pool.
"We want to create a global, transparent way of comparing Hard Enduro riders. A system that recognises both world champions and young riders just emerging on the scene," explains Freinademetz.
With a common classification for the world's most prestigious competitions, instead of a single championship series, the rankings will combine various events held in Europe, America, and Australia. This allows for the comparison of the results of riders competing on different continents.
Currently, the ranking calendar includes 24 events divided into four categories based on difficulty and prestige – Supreme, Premium, Masters and Challenger. Of particular importance are the two absolute classics of the discipline: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs, both classified in the highest category of Supreme.
These events have been the main focus of the world's Hard Enduro elite for years. Riders like Manuel Lettenbichler,Billy Bolt, Trystan Hart and Jonny Walker race all season long, but it's the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs that are most prominently featured on their calendars.
Adding to the thrill of the season is a US$100,000 prize pool, which will be shared among the top Hard Enduro World Ranking riders at the end of the season.
A quick guide to the Hard Enduro World Ranking
Put simply no. The Hard Enduro World Ranking acts as a comprehensive, global ranking for all skill levels, while the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship is an elite series that determined the world champion.
Riders are ranked based on their performances across worldwide events over 12 months, using a structure that allows riders to compete in multiple events to accumulate points.
Currently, 24 events will take place across the season. The two most high-profile are Red Bull Romaniacs and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.
The events are categorised as Supreme, Premium, Master and Challenger. These are decided by a combination of difficulty, infrastructure and international participation. The winners of he Supreme events will be awarded the most ranking points.
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How the HEWR differs from the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
The creation of the HEWR is not an attempt to create competition for the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, but rather to complement the existing structure. The new ranking is intended to enable the development of riders and promoters, particularly in regions that have not had the opportunity to be showcased on the world stage.
"Before riders receive points, each event will go through a quality assessment process. This will allow both promoters and participants to develop and advance to higher categories," adds Katoch.
In addition to the creation of the HEWR is the formation of the World Enduro Riders Association (WERA), an organisation of riders who will contribute to and provide feedback on the calendar and the rules for awarding points.