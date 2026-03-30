New world ranking system ushers in a new era of Hard Enduro

A new chapter in hard enduro begins with the launch of the Hard Enduro World Ranking (HEWR), the sport’s first truly global independent points system. Created by

race director Karl Katoch and

race director Martin Freinademetz, the ranking brings the world’s biggest hard and extreme enduro events together under one transparent structure. Inspired by the unifying spirit of the

HEWR gives every rider the chance to earn points and climb the global standings.