End of an era: Marko steps down after 20 years shaping Red Bull's F1 legacy
It's the end of an era: Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has decided to step down from F1. His decision was shaped by the emotional end of the 2025 racing season.
Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on his fifth Formula One World Championship title, which led to a legend of the paddock to retire from Oracle Red Bull Racing and F1. Helmut Marko has decided to step down at the end of 2025 after more than 20 years as Red Bull's motorsport advisor. The 82-year-old was one of the key architects of Red Bull's era in Formula 1 and also head of the Red Bull Junior Program.
It's been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people
"I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey," Marko says. "It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride."
Why did Helmut Marko quit?
Helmut Marko said the way the 2025 season ended influenced his decision to step down. "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply," he explained. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen closed a 104-point gap to just two points behind Lando Norris, winning the final race in Abu Dhabi but still falling short of the title. "It made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense and successful chapter," Marko, who was a key supporter of Verstappen’s F1 career, said.
I wish the entire team continued success
He added: "I wish the entire team continued success and I'm convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year."
The end of an era at Red Bull
Marko was an influential figure whose leadership shaped the team's success and helped develop drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. "Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year," Red Bull's CEO of Investments and Corporate Projects, Oliver Mintzlaff, explained. He called Marko's farewell "the end of an extraordinary era. Marko’s passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable."
Marko's impact is reflected not only in the people he shaped, but also in the results achieved under his tenure. Key milestones from his two decades with Red Bull are as follows:
Team Statistics under Helmut Marko's tenure:
Who is Helmut Marko?
Helmut Marko was born in 1943 in Graz, Austria. He's a former racing driver and won the 1971 Le Mans 24 Hours. He earned a PhD in law, which gave him the nickname 'The Doctor'. Marko began racing in the 1960s alongside his friend Jochen Rindt.
He later moved into management and became Red Bull Racing's motorsport advisor, a role he will step down from at the end of 2025. He helped build Red Bull Racing into a multiple world-championship team and mentored drivers such as Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Today, he's considered one of the most influential figures in Formula 1 history.
F1 drivers developed through Helmut Marko
- Max Verstappen (4 x Drivers' Champion)
- Sebastian Vettel (4 x Drivers' Champion)
- Daniil Kvyat
- Alex Albon
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sebastien Buemi
- Scott Speed
- Jaime Alguersuari
- Brendon Hartley
- Jean Eric Vergne
- Christian Klien
- Vitantonio Liuzzi
- Jack Doohan
- Patrick Friesacher