How bars, cyphers and freestyles reveal hip-hop’s true talents

Over a taut two minutes and 56 seconds, Lisi weaves his way through bars about home, ambition and identity. He never pauses for breath, spitting at breakneck pace about what it’s like to come from “a town where there’s no good luck”. In the comments section, admirers drop praise. “His skill as a rapper is exceptional. This is what it sounds like when you put your heart & time into your craft,” reads one representative comment. “No autotune. Just pure heart and raw, unfiltered talent,” says another.

The video in question is Lisi’s 64 Bars, recorded for Red Bull TV. The premise of 64 Bars is simple: no hooks, no bells or whistles, just straight rap. Over -- you guessed it -- 64 bars, rappers flex their wordplay, storytelling and rap skills. The beats they spit over are usually minimal. There’s no big budget video clip to distract attention, no anthemic choruses, no back-up dancers. It’s a format you either carry with the strength of your talent -- or don’t sign up for in the first place.

Stepping up for 64 Bars is way for rappers to prove they’ve got what it takes – a tradition that has deep roots in hip-hop.

Hip-hop was born, famously, in the boroughs of New York in the 1970s . From day dot, competition has been part of the genre’s DNA, manifesting in everything from battles and breakdancing to cyphers and diss tracks. A heady mix of bravado and skill has always been necessary to rep where you were from and outdo the crew or person you were battling. Unlike other genres -- where autotune, ghostwriters and studio magic can help polish an artist -- hip-hop offers no smoke and mirrors to hide behind.

“It’s always had this history of battle. I think that’s where hip-hop lives and dies, and what makes it exciting,” says Mac de Souza, aka Kid Mac, a filmmaker and rapper who has been involved with 64 Bars since it launched in Australia and also hosts the Behind the Bars podcast.

Hip-hop’s move to the global stage only heightened the need for rappers to prove themselves. “When hip-hop exploded and started to reach other countries, there was another element of competition because it was a borrowed culture… you had to grab the torch and fly even higher to try and prove to its originators that you’re even good enough to be doing it in the first place,” Mac explains.

Locally, Australia’s changing hip-hop scene has welcomed a new generation of rappers eager to prove their talent – something that’s been aided by the ease with which artists can now create and share their own media.

Take Hurstville hero ChillinIt walking down Enmore Road, dodging pedestrians as he raps on ‘Overdrive’, or crammed in the booth with BodyBagMedia for a cypher alongside the likes of Nerve and Wombat. Before he started releasing music professionally, Lisi would prop his phone up on his windowsill, hit record and rap, before posting the results to Instagram.

These DIY videos are ways of proving authenticity in a genre that demands it. When the format you’re delivering is stripped back to its bare bones, it leaves only your rap ability in the spotlight. And at both an industry and audience level, there’s an appetite for acts that can show they’re the real deal.

“People are looking for that raw talent in Australia more so than ever before,” Mac says. “In the past, it was almost like you could put together the beat and get some bars together and be considered a rapper. As time progressed, people started to get a little more picky and curate the music they wanted to hear, so they’re seeking better bars, better lyrics, better rappers.”

For 64 Bars, that raw talent is a requisite for admission. Not only do the videos put the artist’s skill front and centre, but rapping for 64 bars straight is a demanding task. It means the rappers who step up for the series need both a flow and lyrical content strong enough that it will keep an audience hooked for what amounts to almost three minutes of straight rap.

“For a lot of rappers, it’s quite easy to put 64 bars together but it’s not easy to engage an audience for that long,” Mac says. “The best analogy I can think of is, if someone says they can run, there’s a difference between a sprint and a marathon. And this is closer to a marathon. You have to sustain that energy and that skillset and that ability to get to the finish line.”

It’s a format that requires rappers to be firing on all fronts. “It’s switching up your flow so it’s not the same old monotonous lines back to back, it’s what you’re talking about, it’s how cleverly you might use metaphors and analogies and make it feel relatable to the audience. It’s the cleverness of your rhyming, that wantonness and double meanings with your lines,” Mac says. “I think that is such a skillset that it sets rappers apart. It’s a different beast and it’s definitely to be applauded.”

But on top of everything else, the artists who rise to the 64 Bars challenge also need to have something to say.

“Hip-hop’s always been about representing underrepresented cultures and giving them a platform to speak,” Mac says. “So that’s what I find exciting -- that every time I give rappers that platform, they come in and they don’t just use it as a way to flex their bars. Yeah, they’re flexing their bars, but they’re also saying some real shit. They have a story to tell.”