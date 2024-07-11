Unlike the other ‘The World’s Game’ in football, or soccer as it’s referred to in Australia (and other non-traditional football countries), cricket is another of the most played sports in the world (surprisingly, volleyball, basketball and badminton are also in the top five) and happens to be the oldest of the two and is arguably one of the most nuanced of all global team sports. This is largely due to its varying forms, the conditions and regions in which it’s played and in its tactical selections of players, player-placements, fielding positions and more.

We’ve shared an explainer for football here on Red Bull already, and in looking to get you on board with cricket and how all of those nuances mentioned above shape the game and its tactical side, we’re here to offer a top-line view of the ‘gentleman’s game’ based on a number of key factors. This guide is designed as a kind of ‘basics of the sport’ because if we chose to go as in-depth as the dynamic game demands, well… we’d be in the book-writing market instead.

So check out below our basic breakdown of cricket’s various forms, how each format’s ball and pitch determine a lot of decision-making, how the field is set up and more!

In the nets where all the best ply their trade © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

Cricket’s Key Formats

Cricket is played around the world, from Australia to India to the Netherlands and even in Canada. Around the globe the ‘big’ representative countries are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies. Obviously there are many more, and within each there are representative forms, from the IPL in India -- a massive T20 league, to Sheffield Shield and County Cricket in Australia and the UK, respectively -- both considered ‘First Class’ cricket. Each has unique rules, balls and playing styles. Let’s break them down:

First Class Cricket

In First Class Cricket we have four-day, 50 over competitions such as the above-mentioned Sheffield Shield in Australia and ODIs or, ‘ One Day Internationals ’. These games are played across two innings per side at a maximum of 50 overs. An over comprises six balls from the bowler to the batter, excluding wides, no balls and other variables. In International Test Cricket the game is played over five days between competing countries and is considered the pinnacle of the sport. In Test Cricket there is no set limit of overs, but the general number is around 90 overs per day which is why Test Cricket balloons out to an additional day, usually.

In the women's version of the game, tests are a bit rarer and most games consist of either 50 over games such as ODIs or T20.

T20

In T20 or ‘Twenty-20’ cricket, the game is played at a faster pace with 20 overs per side in single matches generally starting during the day and finishing up at night. The night element means T20 is played with a white ball (ODIs as well), to help with vision of the ball under lights in the wee hours.

Cam Green cuts a good pose as one of cricket's big men on the rise © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

The Field

Arguably one of the most dynamic aspects of cricket is the field and how fielding actually works. Different types of bowlers command different field setups, such as spin, medium pace and fast pace bowling. But there’s also aspects to take into consideration such as whether the batter is right or left-handed, whether the bowler is either as well, and then how the bowler chooses to approach the wicket (more on this shortly). But the basic positions on the field can be broken down into these:

Bowler, Wicketkeeper, Slips (up to four), Gully, Point, Cover, Mid Off, Mid On, Mid Wicket, Square Leg and Fine Leg.

Each team has a captain or a fielding captain whose job it is to manoeuvre the fielders at their disposal (nine as there’s always an active bowler and wicket keeper) to the myriad positions on the field based on things like the type of batter who is at the crease, the type of bowler bowling to them and how the pitch is manipulating the ball, bowler and batter.

In terms of size, a cricket pitch is always oval or very, very close to circular (*cough* SCG *cough*), roughly 100 to 120 metres in diameter and in modern cricket this ‘boundary’ is either outlined with rope or the infamous ‘Toblerone’ padding. Should a ball clear this boundary from the batter on the full it is a ‘six’ if it strikes the boundary after hitting the pitch before hand, or on the full it is a ‘four’. A fielder may take a catch right on the boundary, but cannot go over the boundary with the ball in-hand as that is automatically a six, however, they may throw it in the air to give them time to take a better position, then step back onto the pitch and complete the catch. They can even do this and throw it to another fielder and as long as the ball, or either fielder has not touched that boundary or crossed it, the catch can be completed resulting in a wicket and the dismissal of the batter.

(This setup has created some incredible moments from a fielding perspective, particularly in the T20 and ODI formats of the game.)

Big man's got reach and speed © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

The Wicket

The wicket, pitch or crease is a central strip of specially prepared turf with fine grass. This is curated over various periods of time depending on the geolocation of the ground to be a harder surface than the rest of the field which tends to (de)evolve over the course of a game or series. This then helps teams make tactical decisions as the ball, which also gains ‘wear’ over time and can move in unique ways based on both of the above facets, and then how the bowler’s skill manipulates them. It’s a dynamic element to cricket and can often define the outcome of a game on its own.

Bowling

While we’ve discussed the six-ball over format and rules above, bowling has a lot more nuance. In spin bowling, for example, you can have a leg-spinner, an off-spinner, orthodox spin and unorthodox spin and variances with each delivery, such as a bowler who plies their trade with finger placement, or others who rely on wrist action, and even combinations of both. In spin bowling the goal of the bowler is to ‘turn’ the ball to deceive the batter to hit the wickets, force an LBW (leg before wicket), or to have them caught by a fielder. Spin bowlers bowl at a much slower pace and arguably rely most on how a pitch’s condition changes over the course of a game or series.

Conversely, both medium and fast paced bowlers utilise a pitch’s ‘bounce’ based on its hardness, while also using the seam of the ball in unique ways to also ‘turn’ or ‘swing’ the ball, but obviously at a much faster pace. In medium and fast pace bowling there are also different types of deliveries, such as bouncers, yorkers, in-swing, out-swing and more and, again, depends on the style and approach by each bowler, as well as the condition of the pitch and the conditions of the climate in which the game is being played.

All of the above is designed to either dismiss the batters facing the ball, or severely limit their ability to make runs, which is the key scoring component of all formats of cricket. Moreover, how coaches, selectors and captains utilise all those bits of information is a testament to the nuance we talked about earlier which is why we’ll move on to the next key element of the game -- batting.

An attacking shot or a defensive shot? © Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool

Batting

Most teams regardless of format will have an opening, middle and tail-end batting order. Openers are usually utilised to set the pace of the game, though in each format this is a different system of approach. In First Class cricket, for example, the openers are there to tire the bowling attack meaning runs are of a secondary consequence, despite being the key scoring system of the game. This is where cricket being known as “a game of attrition” truly comes into play. The middle order in First Class cricket then tends to come in with the strength to take advantage of a ‘blunted’ bowling attack, though it doesn’t always work out this way.

In the shorter formats of the game, the openers are usually just the more skilled, powerful (or both) of the line up and tend to attack the bowling with aggression to initiate early runs for the middle order to follow on for.

The tail-end of most formats tends to be the bowling attack as cricket has a lot of specialist players (an ‘all-rounder’ is a player good at both batting and bowling), and specialised bowlers work harder on their bowling craft than batting. That said, plenty of tail-enders over many games have made significant gains in the scoring department as often they have a bit more freedom to play on instinct, particularly in the shorter formats of the game.

On that Attrition

As we’ve alluded to throughout, the nuances that come into all formats of cricket are wide and varied with such things as player selection, weather, climate, pitch and ball degradation and more all factors in how teams approach each game and each moment. In this way, the tactical side of the game is based on outmanoeuvring the opposition at every juncture while also playing to your strengths and causing, if the opening batting side, the ‘run chase’. If bowling second, then how you approach that chase is just as important as the decisions in attack if you’re bowling first.

It is an incredibly complex game with so many layers that it’s easy to see how people who don’t know how it all works can find it intimidating, however, as with all sports, throwing yourself into viewership or, even better, playing (and we didn’t even talk about Indoor Cricket), can help you wrap your head around it all. The bottom line, though, is with so many leagues, countries and formats, cricket really delivers something for all, and hopefully all of the above has given you enough info to step up to the crease and enjoy one of the best games in the world.