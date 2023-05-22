How to better absorb shocks in downhill mountain biking?

Downhill mountain biking is a traumatic sport for the body. So when it comes to facing the thousands of shocks that you and your bike will take on a descent, you might as well do it well armed. To help you in this quest, we have sought the advice of Nicolas Arschoot, coach of the French Olympic BMX team and physical coach of Loïc Bruni (since 2017) and Myriam Nicole (since 2018).

First of all, he reminds us that even professional riders have pain when they finish their run in the finish racket: "It works and that's normal because the effort is intense. But obviously, if you're tired after 30 seconds of racing, we will have to question ourselves and work on certain things." Here are the bases on which to start your new physical preparation to better withstand a mountain bike descent.

01 What parts of the body do you need to strengthen?

Downhill, all parts of the body need to be developed. Obviously, we will insist more on the legs at the level of the quadriceps and the glutes. But in the non-pedaling phases, we work both the upper body and the lower body. On the upper body, it is the shoulders and the trapezius muscles that are very stressed, but we must not forget to work the triceps, the biceps and the latissimus dorsi. Finally, we must not forget to do a big reinforcement at the level of the cervical, which is a bit my workhorse at the moment. There are more and more concussions in the discipline. It is not negligible to work on this area of ​​the body.

02 Which exercises to prioritise?

To better face the physical demands of a descent, there is no single method. It depends on the riders, how they work off the bike. For some athletes, it will be necessary to work on a part of the body which may not be the one you want to work with other riders. For the legs, the basic exercises such as squats or glutes are effective. On muscle contractions, it can be isometric, eccentric or concentric. At the level of the upper body, we will favor the bench press or pulling exercises.

Like Laurie Greenland, athletes spent time to strength train in lockdown © Trail Creatives/Red Bull Content Pool

03 What machines to use at home or the gym?

I am more in favor of exercises with free weights. They force you to control the direction of the weight as you move it. It therefore requires more stabilizing muscles in depth that you would work less on a guided load that will only mobilize a specific part of the body. On a squat with free load, for example, you will also work on your cladding unconsciously. Being well sheathed downhill is important because that's what will help you better absorb vibrations and shocks from top to bottom.

04 How to better understand the falls?

When we talk about mountain bike shocks, there are those that happen on the bike and those that happen when we fall. However, here too part of the physical preparation is used to withstand these two different kinds of shocks.

Put simply, in the event of a fall, you are simply better protected if you have more muscle. The added advantage also is that it brings about more self-confidence. And with more confidence, comes the possibility of pushing a little more on the bike and therefore being even faster.

05 How many sessions per week?

Among professionals like Loïc Bruni, there is obviously a habit of going to the gym regularly. World Cup athletes go there two to three times a week. But not everyone works the same way, which will also be the case for amateurs. For someone who would like to strengthen overall and be better physically prepared for the challenge of a descent, one can imagine that two weight training sessions per week lasting from 1h to 1h30 each will already be a good program.

The most important thing is consistency. If you don't have time to go to the gym for 1h30, you can also do 30 minutes of daily muscle strengthening at home. It'll always be better than two hours a week

Loïc Bruni warming up before his run in Lourdes in 2022 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

06 What extra exercises will help?

Beyond working out in the gym, you can do what I call integrated physical preparation. For example, before a descent, we will ask the rider to do a pre-fatigue exercise like that of the chair. You have to stay 20 seconds in the chair position, then take the bike and go downhill.

The idea is to attack the run with muscle fatigue. In the middle of the descent, the rider can do the same by stopping again and doing 10 push-ups for an upper body exercise. At that point, we put on a pre-fatigue in the middle of the run and we move on to the end of the descent.

We must not deprive ourselves of being creative in the exercises, it is very open. Above all, you have to ask yourself what the athlete wants and what he is trying to develop.

07 Complementary sports to help riding?

It can be an idea to supplement your training with sports that will encourage hand strength and grip. I am thinking in particular of rock climbing. It can work the forearms. And why not also judo or any martial art which can strengthen your back and core and also be a complementary discipline to downhill.

Loïc Bruni on the Crankworx of Rotorua © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

