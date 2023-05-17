Five steps to a successful professional surfing career

Isn't it what we've all dreamed about at some time? Having a healthy bank account loaded every month because we surf well and our heads move boards, wetties, or whatever is delivering for your favourite brand?

Most of us, at least those who have the talent to take a serious shot at turning pro and being a professional surfer, stumble on two hurdles: contest results, and being lost amid thousands of other surfers with the same desire and roughly the same ability. Beyond competing being a professional means making yourself marketable, and marketable means being a figure of influence. The surfer others want to emulate. But, how?

1. Do it yourself

Once upon a time getting coverage (and therefore giving your sponsors the exposure they pay you for) meant greasing the wheels of magazine editors in the hope of a double page spread in an upcoming issue, or liaising with cinematographers to land a few waves in a video project waiting just over the horizon, sometime next year.

43 min Chapters Travel with surf star Kanoa Igarashi for insider access to the World Championship Tour.

In the digital era however you can take care of such matters without leaning on others. Look at Kanoa Igarashi for example, travelling with his childhood pal Tanner Carney and filming their Chapters series together, painting an intimate portrait of life on and beyond the Championship Tour.

2 min Reckless Isolation Kolohe Andino and his best friends score perfect waves during the summer of 2020.

More stunningly, take your cues from the way that the original digital kid, Kolohe Andino , has done things lately. Not only did he pack up his best friends and crack the code to unlock Indonesia's Mentawai Islands as they sat empty through the pandemic years, he then turned it all into Reckless Isolation , the movie above. Once the film was in the can Kolohe chartered a bus to premiere the movie to stoked groms the length and breadth of the Unites States , and give them a taste of the old school screening days of yore.

The full house sign went up early at the Brooklyn premiere © Jason Le Cras/Stab

In 2022 Kolohe started his own production company, 2 Percent Surf , to rally his hometown crew, guys like Griffin Colapinto and his brother Crosby, and see if they can't get another San Clemente surfer or two on tour sometime soon. What a guy!

2. Learn how to work with the best photogs in the game

Surfers and photographers, and more recently surfers and cinematographers, live symbiotic lives, equally dependent on each other, yet never at the same level at the same time. This is where developing rock solid relationships is vital.

Jordy Smith and Trevor Moran making magic in Margaret River © Trevor Moran/Red Bull Content Pool

Take Jordy Smith for example, seen above sitting pretty in the tube at Margaret River's infamous Box, shot by his great pal Trevor Moran . The pair have been doing this for years, travelling with the Championship Tour, Jordy competing, Trevor shooting thousands of incredible images of the world's best.

Jordy Smith flares in West Oz © Trevor Moran Caitlin Simmers charging beyond her years at The Box © Trevor Moran/Red Bull Content Pool Griffin Colapinto laying down a solid West Oz groove © Trevor Moran/Red Bull Content Pool Michel Bourez digs in at Pipeline © Trevor Moran Mick Fanning locks in somewhere in Portugal © Trevor Moran Kolohe Andino surfs JBay his own way © Trevor Moran

Jordy's family decided not to come to the recent Margaret River Pro, so wanting a travel companion his first call was to Trevor, to see if he was keen. Were Jordy not a solid human to hang with, a tireless worker, and of course a sensational study in the salt, Trevor wouldn't have entertained the idea. Instead, the man known as Tall Teef flew to the opposite side of the planet from his home in Philadelphia to keep the partnership with his favourite South African subject rolling. The shots speak for themselves, and everyone's a winner.

3. Develop an open mind and a hunger to learn

If there was a blueprint for surfing success it would probably be the situation Caroline Marks found herself in as youngster. Beautiful house on the beach in the Sunshine State of Florida, five super competitive, loving siblings you hate losing anything to, parents who support your every dream. But, as you can see in the movie below, That's Caroline, it's what you do with those gifts that determines how far you can take things.

21 min That’s Caroline Caroline Marks is just a normal young woman – who also happens to be the face of surfing’s future.

Until the age of 10 all Caroline ever wanted to do was ride horses, and her family was fine with that. There was no pushing her to harness her surfing talent and tread the same path as her older brothers, Caroline had to find surfing by herself and develop her own love for the sport. And when she did... wow. Despite her young age Caroline racked up so many national titles that she eventually moved across the country to America's surfing hub of California, to further pursue her surfing goals.

Aged 15, Caroline qualified for the WSL Championship Tour, the youngest to ever do so. Her family agreed to travel with her on land, but she took on a coach, Mike Parsons, to keep progressing in the water. From here she continued to challenge herself at every step, whether competing, free surfing, or just as a person.

Caroline Marks lets rips in the warmup en route to a big win at Narrabeen © Peter Boskovic

In 2019, Caroline was the first female to win an equal prize money WSL event. She was ranked first in the world and qualified for the Olympics that same year, so how did she celebrate turning 18? Not by partying but by going to Tahiti to tackle the world's most treacherous wave, Teahupo'o, and to keep learning, keep growing, keep challenging herself. Caroline's success has continued ever since, and world titles await.

4. Study your craft

You might recognise Ian Walsh as a big wave surfer from Hawaii who's a standout at Jaws, competes in the Eddie Aikau Invitational, and occasionally shows up at Mavericks and Nazaré alongside his pals Kai Lenny and Lucas Chianca . Beyond that, you probably don't know too much as Ian plays his cards pretty close to his chest, is reticent to blow his own horn.

21 min Ian Walsh Join one of big wave surfing’s most renowned athletes on his quest for progression in high-risk environments.

Look more closely and you'll see a guy who's sponsored to the hilt, and who lives, breathes, eats, sleeps big wave surfing. The two things are very connected. Everything Ian does revolves around his surfing, from gym work, to nutrition – Did you know Ian is an amazing cook? You do now! – and even snowboarding.

"Standing the way I do, on a surfboard or a snowboard, there’s a lot of muscle memory, especially in powder," Ian told Red Bull recently. "If you’re a good surfer, your style will bleed through pretty quickly when you get into good-quality snow. I find it helps from a training point of view too."

Ian Walsh, right at home at Jaws © Zak Noyle/Red Bull Content Pool

If companies sponsor big wave surfers, they want to know they are reserved more than reckless, and Ian, his brothers and his peers have taken water safety to new levels in the past 10 years. "Over the last 10 years, a lot of the progression can be directly correlated to the safety crews," he says.

Ian Walsh, Shane Dorian and Greg Long © Zak Noyle / Red Bull Content Pool

Smart, strong, safe and well fed. If that's not the perfect recipe for surfing success then clearly such a thing does not exist.

5. Become a global nomad

Italian surfer Leonardo Fioravanti spent most of his youth in France, and now divides his time between there and Hawaii. Kanoa Igarashi grew up in California but surfs for Japan, and like his great mate Leo also owns property in Portugal. Both speak English, Portuguese, French, a little Spanish. Naturally Kanoa also speaks Japanese, Leo his Italian mother tongue. To be a pro surfer you need to travel the world, and you'll never meet two humans better equipped for global roaming than Leo and Kanoa.

Japanese Kanoa Igarashi and Italian Leo Fioravanti share an Aussie moment © Trevor Moran/Red Bull Content Pool

While travel leads to an open mind, surfing can too, and for Kanoa in particular it was a safe space as a child. “Growing up in Huntington, I always stood out, because I was Japanese – I was different,” he says. “But surfing was the thing that put that racism aside and brought my world together.”

One of the best things about surfing is the travel and adventure that comes along with it. What you give is what you get, so embrace the world around you and be blown away by the doors that open for you. Learn a language, book a flight, try not too stress too hard over excess baggage fees and see your surfing come alive. Enjoy the ride.