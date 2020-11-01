How Antonia Gauci became one of Australia's top audio engineers

Antonia Gauci has a poetic way of explaining her work as an audio engineer: “It’s kind of like painting, but with sound.”

Antonia has been in the world of audio engineering for close to ten years. In that time, she’s worked on releases from artists as diverse as Lil Yachty, Troye Sivan, Macklemore, Will.I.Am, Cold Chisel and Jessica Mauboy. She even had a hand in making Kesha’s GRAMMY nominated ‘Praying’. It’s an incredible resume made all the more impressive by the fact that Antonia is a woman succeeding in an industry that is notoriously male-dominated.

As well as her work as an engineer, Antonia also makes cosmic pop music of her own in Gauci, the band she is part of with her brother David and friend Felix Lush. Not every engineer creates their own music but for Antonia, the two roles complement each other: “Everything I learn in my day job is totally transferrable into making music for Gauci,” she says.

So what exactly does an audio engineer do? And how does someone get their start in the industry? To find out, we picked Antonia Gauci’s brain for all things audio-related. Read on for the interview.

Can you tell me how you got started as an engineer?

I went to the Australian Institute of Music and did the Bachelor of Music majoring in Audio Technology and it just snowballed from there.

Antonia and her Gauci bandmates © Photo by Mia Rankin + styled by Kurt Johnson

So has every track that comes out commercially been engineered by someone?

Not exactly, because there are bedroom producers and they might not require an engineer because they’ve used all samples, for instance. Or they might have created something originally themselves in the way that they’ve recorded it -- I guess that classifies them as an engineer in some kind of way, but maybe not in the same way that I would call myself an engineer.

You worked with Kesha on 'Praying', which was such a powerful release. What was that like?

So that came as a dry hire, through Studios 301. I was just assigned to the project. When international artists are in town, the majority of the time they’re still working while they’re on the road and that’s what happened in this situation. [Songwriters] Ryan Lewis and Ben Abrahams came into the studio and they had been working on this song, so I helped them record a couple of bits and pieces as they were going. I think it was two days and then on the second day, we had All Our Exes Live In Texas come in and sing [backing vocals].

It was one of those things where you never know what will actually end up materialising. And so two years later it was like, this song’s coming out and we kept these bits you worked on! That was really cool, to see it go on and do its thing. But it was a little win for me because sometimes you get in a bit of a rut, you doubt your skillset. So for someone who is on that global scale, to keep something that you did for them, it’s like oh, I can actually do this. It’s validating.

So when you started work on that, was it already going to be a Kesha release, or were they just making the song to see who wanted it?

I think they were just making it and in passing said, “oh, I think we’re going to pitch it to Kesha”. But I’ve heard of so many different things being pitched to so many different artists and sometimes they’ll say they want to release a track but end up icing it for a long time. The songs might not ever come out.

So it’s like, it’ll be cool if it does, but the whole thing could get reworked to be something entirely different. I was just like, fingers crossed! But I kind of forgot about it.

That’s such delayed gratification.

Yeah, I guess that’s one of the hardest parts of being an engineer -- sometimes songs you work on might not come out for such a long time.

It’s always weird posting things on social media or adding it to your resume on the timeline and it’s like, I’ve learned so much between when I did the job and when the song was released! I look back on it and feel like I’m a terrible mixer, because I’ve learned so much between that point and this one.

But that’s also one of the best parts of this job -- I’m always learning new things and new ways to do things, or someone develops a new piece of software or I get to use a new microphone and it changes everything for me. I get so excited.

It seems like you’ve worked with such a wide variety of artists. Does genre matter to an engineer, or can you work with any sound?

Genre doesn’t really matter to me, I just like recording things and I like mixing things. Most of the time when someone approaches me, it’s like, does this project excite me? Does the songwriting excite me? Rather than, oh, I don’t know how to record a kazoo. It’s like, okay, well, it’ll be a challenge. I freak out a lot sometimes internally but the joy of it is figuring out how to problem solve and learn something new.

You also make music as Gauci. Do the skills you have as an engineer help you with making music of your own, or are they two totally distinct skillsets?

Yeah, totally. Everything I learn in my day job is totally transferrable into making music for Gauci. And I think listening to music as well is so important, to hear what other people are doing and figure out how you can incorporate it into what you’re doing.

But yeah, I think it definitely all crosses over and helps. Because if I’m regularly mixing more, cutting more vocals, experimenting, buying new gear and figuring out the ways they can all go together to create different results, it broadens the range of things we can do in our band to make the results better and more interesting.

Lastly, if someone wanted to get into engineering, what advice would you give them? Where would they start?

I’ve heard that the TAFE audio engineering course is incredible and there’s lots of musicians and prolific songwriters in the industry who are teachers there, so you’re actually getting really good hands-on experience.

But you don’t necessarily need to have any kind of education to be doing this kind of thing, either. People back in the day just started as interns and learned from the people around them. So I would say that if you can get access to a laptop and any kind of digital audio workstation, that is the best kind of education. And YouTube. And trying to find people that you love making music with -- just find people whose music that you like and be like ‘hey, do you want to make something together?’