How I fuel: Sam Sunderland

Sam Sunderland: I’m only 76kg, but I eat a lot, honestly! For breakfast, I’ll have eggs, avocado on toast and a coffee to wake me up. I'll snack a lot throughout the morning on nuts, fruit and a bit of cheese. I like to have real, natural food and avoid bars and powders where possible.

I eat little and often throughout the day because if I only eat at main meal times, I end up getting to a mealtime so hungry that I'll just eat anything, even if it's bad.

After breakfast, I'll normally have a training session, whether it's cycling or running, and then come back and have lunch. I have quite a lot of carbohydrates for lunch, such as pasta or gnocchi, partly because I like it and partly because I feel like I need it. If I'm going out for a big session in the afternoon and I just have a salad for lunch, I feel empty, and I don't really have enough power. So I’ll eat pasta with protein, such as chicken breast with some salad, too.

Before I head out for my afternoon session, which is usually on the motocross or trial bike, I’ll have a can of Red Bull and another small snack.

For dinner, I tend to eat quite a lot of sushi. It's not always possible and it’s expensive too, but I eat it whenever I can. When I was living in Dubai I struggled with hyponatremia, which is low sodium concentration in the blood, and I ended up eating a lot of sushi. The sodium from the soy sauce, plus the carbs from the rice and a bit of protein from the fish ticked a lot of boxes for me.