Emma is a career entrepreneur. In short, that means she’s never worked for anyone else. She started her own recruitment company at the age of 18, and hasn’t looked backed since.

Now the owner and Global CEO of Business Chicks – Australia’s largest and most influential community for women, that reaches more than 500,000 people annually – Emma has spent the last 15 years building businesses, and has worked with the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Seth Godin and Kate Hudson.

Ahead of Red Bull Basement 2020 , Emma graced the (digital) stage of one of our Red Bull Basement Launchpad sessions. Here are some of the highlights.

1. Be authentic

“How did I grow from 200 to 500,000 people? My answer is always going to be: the strength of relationships. It’s been through seeing people, through asking for help. It’s been through being authentic – and not just using ‘authenticity’ as a marketing term. People can sense if you’re a genuine operator, and if you genuinely want to serve others. It all circles back to having amazing relationships and serving others.”

2. Don’t look sideways

“I’m driven to be better. I try not to look sideways at competitors and ‘compare and despair’ at what everyone else is doing, but I’m driven by this idea of improving myself every single day. I think I was born with a lot of determination. I was the eldest of three kids so if you believe anything about birth order…I was a natural leader and wanted to do things for the first time. I am committed to playing a bigger game, and to being a role model – I’m always encouraging women to take risks and to get into fear and discomfort, so I need to be that for others. “

3. Find your own measures of success

“Success for me is hard to distil into one articulation. It’s really about choices and options. When you can get yourself to a level of success where you have the financial ability to make different decisions – that’s a level of success. What people say about you when you leave the room – that dictates a level of success. I think your company’s culture is a measure of success too – what people say about you, your reputation, and the impact you can create through your people.”

4. Believe in abundance

“There’s enough space for all of us. I do have an abundance mindset, and I believe that what’s meant to be yours will find you. I have never felt any sort of stress around that. Your customers will find you when the time is right, if you do lead from authenticity, and if you’re committed to building a brand and building a culture. People are really happy to follow that and come along for the ride.”

5. Solve the pain points, tell stories

“Communication is key in telling the story of any brand and customer acquisition. We really try and dial up storytelling as much as possible. A big part of our business is presenting leaders and business visionaries, so instead of just presenting a bio, we present why they would be of interest to us, and these little anecdotal stories – I think storytelling in business is critical. It’s about speaking to customers’ pain points: if you can be solving a problem that your customers have, that’s going to get you so far along.”

6. Be human

“When it comes to corporate networking and connection, people have had to wear the beige suits and say the right things and it’s all very awkward, feeling like you have to put this ‘armour’ on. For us, it’s all about breaking that down and saying: “hey, we’re human beings doing business. We’re human beings trying to grow our companies and our careers, and we want to hang out with people like us. It’s about saying this is who we are as people – you’re either going to like it or not. Don’t try and be more intelligent than you are – be accessible, be everybody’s friend.“

7. Back yourself

“Go with your gut. As much as I’m the queen of winging it, when it comes to pitching your idea, you really need to spend a lot of time on getting really clear on that pitch and articulating in beautifully. Putting it into language that is accessible and understandable by broad markets and broad audiences.

“Ultimately, the advice I’d give anyone is to really back themselves into opportunities. Whatever it is you’re selling, we can see through your pitch – if you don’t believe what you’re selling, we can see through it. Get clear on the pitch, practice it loads, back yourself and believe your own story.”

8. Move the needle

“While we’re in a dire environmental situation, I still get buoyed by the fact that the next generation is cognisant of the issues and wants to be part of the solution. I think it’s our responsibility as leaders to continue those conservations. My business has nothing to do with science or the climate, but at the same time, every business has something to do with science or the climate. We try and do what we can, where we can. I see it as the responsibility of any leader to have those conversations and try and move the needle when it comes to the environment.”

9. Success is not linear

“Keep your humility in check. I know it’s difficult, and I come from a different generation, but I think it’s important to have this line of sight that it might take a little bit longer to get ahead than you think. Of course we should all have high, lofty and ambitious goals, but we also need to pepper them with a hard dose of reality that it might take a little longer to get there.

“Your work ethic will make you stand out, but you need to apply a little patience too. Things are not linear, and they don’t happen overnight. You might see a level of success with me, but it’s taken a lot of time, a lot of patience, a lot of humility, a lot of grace, a lot of failure, and a lot of getting up more times than we fell over.”

