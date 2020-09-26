Here’s how to fix your posture at work

If you’re sitting slouched over for hours on end and contributing to a bad posture, you aren’t just setting yourself up for back and neck pain and expensive medical bills – you’ll end up affecting everything from your general flexibility, injury risk, and movement through to your circulation, mood levels and metabolism. The good news is that there’s plenty you can do, and which don’t come with surgery bills. Here’s where to start:

1. Invest in a decent standing desk or a sit-stand option.

This is first prize, and you can alternate between sitting down and standing up (there are desk options where you can change the height quickly and easily), and it helps to cut out the slouching and sliding forward that happens in bad office chairs (see point 2). Our advice: don’t go straight into attempting to stand all day, as your body won’t be ready for it. Start with 10 to 15 minutes out of every hour, and then build it up. Once you are standing, the best way to keep your body moving (which is actually what the main goal is) is to shift your weight from foot to foot and then from heels to your toes, and vice versa. Once you get into a pattern, this will become second nature and you’ll do it subconsciously. You can also focus on keeping your ears level with your shoulders, and forearms parallel to the ground. A good soundtrack helps too.

2. You need a better, ergonomic chair.

And even if your company won’t get you one, then you need to treat yourself – it will be better for your health than a new pair of running shoes or that gym membership that you don’t use. Here are some rules: it should be adjustable (height, arms and ideally the back support too); and it should have both lumbar and recline support, so if you’re sitting upright or leaning back, there is support for your lower and middle back. First prize is having chairs with head support too. Then remember these rules from the American Chiropractic Association: keep your feet flat on the floor; don’t cross your legs; your ankles should be in front of your knees; keep a small gap between the back of your knees and the front of your seat; your knees should be at or below the level of your hips; relax your shoulders and keep your forearms parallel to the ground.

3. If you can’t do points 1 and 2, then focus on your set up.