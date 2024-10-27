How to Pack Light for a Gravel Bikepacking Trip

When you're travelling by bike, you’re lugging all your gear with you every step of the way—over hills and rough terrain, into the shop and across the campsite—so the lighter you pack, the easier this will be. However, if you’ve packed so little that you find yourself freezing your butt off in skimpy layers while you ration toothpaste, your experience might not be particularly fun. Besides comfort and efficiency priorities, your packing will also depend on the weather you’re expecting to encounter, how much time you’re planning to spend doing non-cycling activities, and how long you’re

. Whatever your style, these tips can help you be strategic with what and how much you bring along.