If you want to get the best players for your team in EA Sports FC 27, you’ll need lots of coins to buy them from the transfer market. There are many different ways to make coins this year, but some are better than others. Here are the best ways to make coins in FC 27 Ultimate Team.

01 Play matches and avoid quitting early

Playing matches earns coins, whatever the result… © EA Sports

You earn more coins from playing matches in FC 27 Ultimate Team than you could in any previous game in the series. Depending on the mode you play, you can earn upwards of 6,000 coins by winning a single match. Even if you lose matches, you can potentially earn thousands of coins, but if, for example, you win all matches in a weekend of FUT Champions action, you could earn upwards of 75,000 coins just for playing.

You earn coins in any mode, win, lose, or draw, but you can increase how many you’re rewarded by not leaving matches early. You can’t help it sometimes, such as when you lose connection to the EA servers, but try not to quit matches when you’re losing. If you do, your coin multiplier will be reduced, lowering the amount of coins you’ll get for completing matches until your streak has increased once again.

02 Complete objectives for extra coins

Complete objectives for fun and profit © EA Sports

Some of the best rewards you can get are in objectives this year. While you’ll find cosmetic evolutions and promo items you can earn, you’ll also find some challenges that reward you with coins upon completion. Some objectives will offer you upwards of 5,000 coins for completing individual challenges, and upwards of 15,000 for completing full sets.

At 6pm UTC, be sure to check what new objectives have been added as part of the daily FC 27 update. If there are any new ones that award large amounts of coins, try to complete them before they expire.

03 Find transfer market bargains during busy periods

Make money while others are focused elsewhere © EA Sports

This tactic is a sneaky one, as you’re making coins when other players are focused on something else. At 6pm UTC on Friday afternoons, when the new promo team is released, the focus is on the shiny new thing, and not the players that have been available since the start of the game.

Therefore, you can often find bargains when items at low starting bid prices fly under the radar. Take a look at the auctions that are ending soon and see if you can find any that are really cheap. Bid on them, and keep your fingers crossed that no one else notices.

04 Invest in players who leave packs

Interestingly, when players have special versions released during promo events, their normal version is no longer available in packs. Therefore, that normal version starts to increase in value as supply reduces.

If you buy the normal versions of players just as their special version is revealed, you can sell them later in that same week once their price has increased. The price of the standard version will return to normal when the special version is no longer available in packs, so make sure you sell them at the right time.

05 Make coins by trading consumables and kits

Make sure players aren't your only revenue stream © EA Sports

While buying and selling players is the obvious way to make coins in FC 27, sometimes the best tactic is to trade things most players wouldn’t think about. Manager League consumables, Chemistry Styles and even kits can fluctuate in price. So if you’re able to buy them below the price they usually sell at, pick them up and flip them for a decent profit.

06 Buy high-rated fodder before demand increases

This is a more long-term coin-earning investment tactic. The term ‘fodder’ in FC 27 refers to player items that are high-rated but cheap for their rating, and aren’t generally good enough to be used in people’s teams. For example, Gabriel, the centre-back from Arsenal, is among the cheapest 89-rated players in the game.

Over time, the price of those fodder players will fluctuate. At times, demand will be low for such players, but it will spike when popular SBCs are released and high-rated players are needed to complete them cheaply. Therefore, a good way to make coins is to buy those players when their value is low, keep them in your club, and sell them when their price spikes. You could even fill your transfer list with 100 of the same item to maximise the profit you make when the time comes.

07 Take advantage of weekly market fluctuations

Time your trades to maximise ROI © EA Sports

Every week, player prices fluctuate in FC 27. The game is at its most popular at the weekend, when more players are online, and FUT Champions is active. Players buy items for their team to make sure it’s as good as it can be for the game’s most competitive mode. Therefore, demand goes up and so do the prices on the market.

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To take advantage of that, you should buy players in the middle of the week, between Tuesday and Thursday. Prices are often at their lowest when players open their Rivals rewards on a Thursday morning, so it’s smart to pick up popular items then and flip them at the start of the weekend, when players are upgrading their teams. You’ll make coins consistently, and it’s something you can replicate every week.

08 Make easy profits from lazy players

With a little research, you can monetise laziness © EA Sports

This coin-making tactic is a sneaky one to take advantage of unsuspecting players. On the transfer market, items are displayed by when the listing finishes. The items with less time left on their auction will be at the front. Regularly, players can't be bothered searching for the lowest-priced version of an item they can find; instead, they opt to buy a player at a reasonable price they’re comfortable with.

What you can do is list items a little above what their lowest price currently is. Then, hopefully, players will buy your listing because it’s convenient and the price is reasonable. You can purchase items at their lowest price and flip them for slightly more, making coins over time.

If you follow all of these tips, you’ll be making a lot of coins in no time, allowing you to spend them on better players for your own FC 27 team.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.