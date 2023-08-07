Skateboard warm-up & preventing injuries with Jost Arens and Simon Kramer

Who does not know it, as soon as you arrive at the spot you just want to get on the board and get started. But even if it doesn't quite fit the image of skateboarding: If you take a few minutes to warm up with easy stretching exercises, you're not only better prepared for the session, but you also prevent injuries.

Jost Arens and Simon Kramer © Stefan Schwinghammer

Jost Arens knows that. “When I do the exercises, I can start right away and don't have to warm up for so long. If I don't warm up when I first kickflip, my foot hurts and my body feels heavier and stiffer.” Also, he's had enough injuries as a professional athlete while striving to keep his body as fit and resilient as possible.

I'm 26 now and I want to skate when I'm 36. That's why I started the exercises a few years ago. Jost Arens

It's good that he has a friend at his side who is a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery - and a skateboarder. Simon J. Kramer explains an important benefit of warming up:

Increasing oxygen supply Tip Warming up stimulates the blood circulation in muscles and tendons as well as the supply of nutrients to the joints. Simon J. Kramer

In addition, it allows to approach its maximum more quickly:

Give 100% faster Tip Warming up focuses your concentration on Sport mode. This means you are now ready - both to skate and to bail. Simon J. Kramer

Here we go:

1. Leg swing

Leg swing backwards © Stefan Schwinghammer Leg swings forward © Stefan Schwinghammer

I actually push all distances under three kilometers. It's the same movement. As a result, I arrive more easily at the spot. Jost Arens

Exercise sequence: swing the leg forwards and backwards. Almost as if you were pushing to the maximum. 2x10 repetitions per side are sufficient. The arms can swing along for stabilization.

Goals:

Warm up the muscles in the thighs/legs, buttocks, lower back/abdomen

Mobilization of the hip joint

How to prevent these injuries:

Groin strain

Thigh strain

Lower back strains

Hamstring tears

2. Leg swing

Leg pendulum inward swing © Stefan Schwinghammer Leg pendulum swing outwards © Stefan Schwinghammer

I mainly do this exercise for kickflips since it's a similar movement. It is also good that such exercises are not strenuous and do not hurt. Jost Arens

Exercise sequence: Swing the almost stretched leg in front of the body past the supporting leg. Again, 2x10 repetitions per side.

Goals:

Opening and mobilisation of the hip

Muscular warm-up in thighs/core

How to prevent these injuries:

Groin strain

Thigh strain

Abductor and adductor strain

Lower back strains

Hamstring tears

3. Stretch the ankle

Stretch the ankle © Stefan Schwinghammer I've always had problems with sprains. I've twisted my ankle a few times since doing the exercise, but I've never torn or stretched anything. With practice, you can prevent this. In addition, the feet become looser for flips. Jost Arens

Exercise sequence: first tilt one foot to the side, then the other and hold the stretch for about 10 seconds, twice per side.

Goal: stretching of the ankle, i.e. the ligament complex - outer ligament/capsule etc. - which is exposed to special loads when skating. Stretched ligaments, torn ligaments - who doesn't know it? But Jost is now using this exercise to prepare his ligaments for the strain of the upcoming session.

How to prevent these injuries:

Ligament strain

Torn ligaments

Fractures

4. Hip rotation

Hip Rotation © Stefan Schwinghammer I once had groin problems because I did a split while skating. Three doctors told me my groin was broken and I needed surgery. Simon saw straight away that it was a hip problem and not a groin problem. The training got rid of the problems. Jost Arens

He got the tip to go-to Simon from his Red Bull team manager. After the positive experience, Jost now always goes to Simon first and then to his physio when injured. The three of them then set up a program. Hence this exercise.

Exercise sequence: The weight is on the supporting leg. Bend the other leg and bring the thigh forward and back in a sideways circular motion. About 10 repetitions per side forward and then 10 repetitions of the rotational movement backwards.

Goals:

Opening and mobilising the hip

Abdominal and lower back stabilisation

How to prevent these injuries:

Groin strain

Muscle cramp

Adductor strain

5. Deep squat

Deep Squat © Stefan Schwinghammer This is another exercise for my hips. I had the problem for two or three years: If I filmed a trick for a long time and then sat down, I couldn't move my leg forward after getting up. Since I've been doing these exercises, it's gone. Jost Arens

Exercise sequence: Bend your knees, back straight, arms stretched out in front. If you want, you can shift your body weight from one leg to the other with a slight rocking motion.

Goals:

Activate and above all stretch the muscles in the thigh area and lower back

Mobilize joints through maximum flexion in the hip and knee joints

How to prevent these injuries:

Blockages in the lower back

Ligament injuries in the knee

6. Back activator "Backstretch"

“Backstretch” back activator: Touch the floor with your fingers © Stefan Schwinghammer Run your fingers across the floor to change the amount of stretch © Stefan Schwinghammer

A year ago I couldn't even reach my toes with my fingertips, now I can touch the ground with my palms. The exercise hurts, but you can see progress very quickly. That motivates you to keep going. Jost Arens

Procedure: You stand with your legs apart and touch the floor with your fingers (or at least try to). You run your fingers across the floor to target different muscle groups and change the degree of stretching. This mobilizes the back and the stretching activates the muscles.

Goal: Stretch your lower back and hamstrings.

You prevent these injuries: pain and blockages in the lower back

7. Shoulder circles

Shoulder circles © Stefan Schwinghammer I've never had a shoulder problem, but I've seen other people do it, and you can't skate with a shoulder problem any more than you can with an ankle problem. That's why I do it as a precaution. Jost Arens

Exercise procedure: Stand relaxed, stretch out your arms to the side and then let your shoulder joints rotate. About 10x per side, then repeat the rotating movement in the other direction. If you want, you can also shake your wrists.

Goal: Warming up and loosening the shoulders and upper back, which not only trains the stability of the shoulders, but also mobilises the joints.

Even though skateboarding comes from the legs, the influence of the upper body shouldn't be underestimated. When popping and rotating movements (e.g. 180 or 360), the arms are used somewhat strongly. This exercise also prepares your shoulders and back for slams, so you don't get caught off guard after a relegation.

How to prevent these injuries:

Dislocated shoulder

Fractures in the shoulder area

The stretching exercises are also suitable for after sport (cool down) - then you are more supple, the muscles can recover better and the sore muscles for the next few days are less. It would be best if you could easily cycle home after skating. This allows the cartilage in the joints to recover after impact loads. If you have the opportunity, you can initiate further regeneration in the sauna or – as Andrew Reynolds exemplified – with a relaxing ice bath (Jost prefers to take a cold shower - also likes to freshen up before the session).

Eating the right diet and drinking enough water are also important for good regeneration. And in this case, unfortunately, that doesn't mean a few beers to celebrate the latest tricks.

It does require a little discipline to take care of your body, and Jost doesn't always pull it off either. After a tough street mission stretching is the order of the day. After a relaxed lap in the skate park, he sometimes skips it, because even professionals have to overcome themselves: "I don't enjoy it either. If it wasn't necessary, I wouldn't do it."

Ryan Sheckler returns from a three-year hiatus for his latest video 'Rolling Away'.

Check it out below on Red Bull TV .

47 min Rolling Away Get an in-depth look at Ryan Sheckler’s three-year journey to complete a career-defining video part.