Why Heart Rate Doesn’t Determine Performance – Performance Does

The heart rate doesn’t indicate true performance. Performance does. Utilizing heart rate as a major performance indicator during training and racing is a common trait. But when starting all of these numbers can be quite overwhelming, with so many factors affecting heart rate it's quite difficult to use this as a defining indicator of performance.

So today, one of the fastest domestic Australian riders Elliot Schultz will give you some quick scenarios of how to take your heart rate data and pair it alongside your “Perceived effort” and your Power Meter so you can better aid your training or racing data conclusions!

01 Factors that can affect your heart rate during training and racing

Nerves

Temperature

Dehydration / Hydrated

Fatigued or Fresh

Fit or Unfit

Sick or Healthy

Caffeine

The Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe cycling team seen during a trainings ride © Joerg Mitter

02 Race Day or Training Nerves (nerves)

Everyone has been sitting on the start line with their heart rate well above resting or even elevated getting excited to have a crack at your local bunch swap off. Things like this can give a false perception of how you are aerobically coping – so if this is the case, don’t be hard on yourself if you see a higher HR especially if you are feeling good this is a normal response to “stress” or “adrenaline”.

Learning to cope with this or having that race day feeling become more normal will dull this down so it’s more controlled.

03 Hot or Cold

Heat is one of the biggest detriments to performance, so without correct conditioning or ability to tolerate the thermal load, even at your fittest, this can lead to increased heart rate and increased perceived effort.

Look at the WT riders with the ice vests and ice socks. Even at the lower ends of your training zones, your HR will still be elevated. Be aware of this, hydrate well, and even incorporate sessions like The introduction to structured sauna work or controlled heat acclimation sessions. For example, the indoor trainer session slightly overdressed to raise the core temperature for 10-30 minutes then proceeded as normal with an elevated HR and Core temp.

Make sure to do this safely and under best done under the prescription of a coach to ensure is done correctly. Adding stimulus into your program like this will increase heat adaptation so your body can regulate heat better. On the contrary going out on a cold morning your body won’t be under as intense of a thermal load and can dissipate and regulate heat far more efficiently which will lead to your HR not being as elevated at the same power, sounds like a perfect time to hit some power Pb’s?

04 Fatigued or Fresh

Picture this - You are 5 days into a big training block, the fatigue is building and the HR is getting lower and lower, the early mornings are becoming more of a slog and itsit's taking a bit longer to get fired up. Just like any muscle in your body – your heart is a muscle and also gets fatigued. Take things like this into consideration for your day of training.

In times like this it's important to not chase HR targets, so choose to either stick to your perceived effort because let's be honest, your body doesn’t know watts, or “B” follows your power meter. If you chase your HR on days like this you will be over-exerting.

Now, You’ve had 5 days off, Freddy fresh legs is here, your heart rate is sky high! Heart rate is fresh and responsive and has a mind of its own, give it a few days to get back into the swing of things and to get your routine back and you will see this become more controlled again and back to your standard self. If you are feeling “unfit” and your legs don’t have it then follow your heart rate or your perceived effort – if you're feeling good and healthy chase those watts.

05 Sick or Healthy

Your training today doesn’t feel like normal; HR is higher than usual but you’ve been consistent with training. The perceived effort for the designated zone is higher than normal and it is feeling like a struggle.

Days like this it’s important to make smart decision as there is a possibility you are getting sick or run down. Be smart and responsible as its days like this if you push through when your body is saying no, you could turn this one bad day on the bike to 1 week. A healthy fit performance won’t have these sensations.

Danny VAN POPPEL piloting team leader Primož ROGLIČ.jpg © Joerg Mitter

06 Summary

Whether you’re nervous for an event, fatigued, summer day or on the verge of sickness prioritize perceived effort, look at your power, listen to your body, and use your Heart Rate to draw your conclusions as to why it’s doing what it’s doing as the primary indicators of your performance.

Use HR values to complement these insights and help build a more comprehensive picture of your condition. By taking these factors into account, you can make more informed decisions, train effectively, and enjoy the process. Ride hard and stay safe!

Love cycling? Watch the build of the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 of key lieutenant Jai Hindley. The RED AXS groupset gets custom touches to match the stunning frame, all expertly assembled by Thorsten Wilhelms from the SRAM Racing department.

6 min Introducing the Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe Tour de France bike Enter the Red Bull hangar for the build of Jai Hindley's Tour de France bike as Red Bull - BORA – hansgrohe prepare to chase victory.