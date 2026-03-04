HYROX has taken the fitness world by storm since its first event in 2018, and its combination of running and functional exercises is one of the ultimate tests of strength and stamina.

The race format – eight kilometers of running interspersed with eight functional workout stations – is standardised and easily replicated, which is how the series has managed to scale up at speed from its first race in Hamburg to the current season’s global spread, with there now a full calendar of HYROX event dates across five of the world’s seven continents.

Sydney was the first Australasian host city back in 2023 but there are now five annual HYROX events across Australia and New Zealand – Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Auckland – and the competition is only getting fiercer every year, with there being numerous Aussie and Kiwi athletes in the Elite 15 – sport’s premier competition.

The uniform nature of the functional fitness race also means it possible to make a direct comparison of HYROX results from any event around the world – allowing you to compare how you fare against the best in the sport, or what you need to do to have a shot at the podium topspot next time out.

Ahead of the HYROX Melbourne 2026 and its hosting of the APAC regional championships, here’s an overview of the most recent HYROX results from Australian and New Zealand events.

HYROX results - Australia and New Zealand

01 HYROX Brisbane 2025 results

The second-ever HYROX host city in Australia, Brisbane has been the setting for Australia’s biggest event since 2024.

The 2024/25 season’s edition (1-2 March 2025) welcomed some of the sport’s most iconic names – including three-times world champion Hunter McIntyre – but was also a chance for local athletes to stake their claim at a 2025 world championships spot, with Meg Martin and Mollie Emond setting a new world record in the women’s open double – 54:20.

The 2025/26 season event will see the Brisbane Convention Centre host the BYD HYROX APAC Championships between 9-13 April, meaning there’s even more on the line during the four days of competition, including spots at the 2026 world championship.

HYROX Pro Men

Hunter McIntyre – USA – 35-39 – 55:33 Mitch Lovelock – Australia – 25-29 – 59:26 Luke Brotherton – Australia – 35-39 – 59:26 Josh Van Zeeland – England – 25-29 – 1:00:00 Mitchell Green – Australia – 25-29 – 1:00:22

HYROX Pro Women

Connie Stevenson – Australia – 35-39 – 1:07:02 Aisling Ryle – Ireland – 25-29 – 1:07:17 Calypso Sheridan – Australia – 25-29 – 1:07:17 Katie Brock – New Zealand – 30-34 – 1:07:30 Carlie Reid – Australia – 25-29 – 1:07:31

HYROX Pro Doubles Men

William Martin, Nikola Sovljanski – U29 – 52:39 Daniel Payne, Tanguy Cruz – 30-34 – 53:35 Kieran Oleary, Liam Oleary – 30-34 – 56:39 Marc Thomas, Dene Flude – 30-34 – 56:40 Shane Fiore-Murarenko, Matthew Ashley – 40-44 – 56:51

HYROX Pro Doubles Women

Nicola-Georgia Macbeth, Gabrielle Nikora-Baker – 30-34 – 59:27 Madeleine Clarke, Jacqueline Clarke – 30-34 – 1:00:40 Libby Carr, Emily Amris – U29 – 1:01:25 Sandy Vickerstaff, Belinda Grimes – 40-44 – 1:03:41 Grace Grove, Lucy Jones – U29 – 1:03:49

02 HYROX Sydney 2025 results

The Sydney Showground was the first Australasian location that HYROX took over back in 2023, and has prided itself on putting on an explosive start to the early rounds of the season. The 2025 edition (4-6 July 2025) witnessed impressive performances from the region’s rising crop of HYROX athletes – Australia’s Calypso Sheridan recording her first Pro win while Kiwi Gabrielle Nikora-Baker finished second.

HYROX Pro Men

Josh Van Zeeland – England – 25-29 – 55:20 Dexter Buchanan – New Zealand – 30-34 – 57:12 Giuseppe Romeo – Australia – 35-39 – 58:20 Luke Brotherton – Australia – 35-39 – 58:27 Matt Slee – Australia – 30-34 – 59:25

HYROX Pro Women

Calypso Sheridan – Australia – 25-29 – 1:02:48 Gabrielle Nikora-Baker – New Zealand – 30-34 – 1:03:22 Jenna Barrett – New Zealand – 25-29 – 1:03:57 Ivy Ozimek – Australia – 16-24 – 1:04:39 Emily Amris – Australia – 16-24 – 1:06:06

HYROX Pro Doubles Men

James Newbury, Dene Flude – 35-39 – 55:08 Ryan Howe Mitch Fuller – 25-29 – 55:16 Ben Smith, Ryan Constance – 30-34 – 55:29 Matthew Ashley, Shane Fiore-Murarenko – 40-44 – 55:40 Chris Woolley, Kane Latham – 30-34 – 56:08

HYROX Pro Doubles Women

Jacqueline Clarke, Madeleine Clarke – 30-34 – 59:36 Phoebe Highfield, Kassidy Fox – 25-29 – 1:03:18 Belinda Grimes, Sandy Vickerstaff – 40-44 – 1:03:36 Niamh O’Donnell, Ava Conran – 25-29 – 1:04:27 Kay Tuicolo, Rochelle Gant – 35-39 – 1:04:35

03 HYROX Perth 2025 results

Perth’s second-ever HYROX returned to the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre (5-7 September 2025) for three days of competition that included some of the world’s fastest athletes.

Calypso Sheridan’s second win of the season saw her secure her spot at the first Elite 15 Major of 2025/26 (HYROX Hamburg), while Gabrielle Nikora-Baker’s second place showed she was up to Elite 15 race pace. Elsewhere, Australian HYROX icons Joanna Wietrzyk and Jess Pettrow put on a show in the Pro Doubles, dominating to win by almost six minutes.

HYROX Pro Men

Tom Rodgers – Australia – 30-34 – 57:16 Josh Van Zeeland – Australia – 25-29 – 57:17 Tanguy Cruz – France – 30-34 – 57:37 Matt Slee – Australia – 30-34 – 58:41 Joey Patchitt – Great Britain – 35-39 – 59:15

HYROX Pro Women

Calypso Sheridan – Australia – 25-29 – 1:02:02 Gabrielle Nikora-Baker – New Zealand – 30-34 – 1:02:24 Carlie Reid – Australia – 25-29 – 1:04:09 Sydney Royce – Australia – 25-29 – 1:05:01 Lara Saunders – Australia – 16-24 – 1:05:31

HYROX Pro Doubles Men

Ryan Howe, Mitch Fuller – 25-29 – 54:53 Dylan Mouzakki, Fergus Chretiennot – 30-34 – 55:05 Anth Di Paolo, Ben Smith – 25-29 – 55:06 Aaron Price, Liam Reynold – 25-29 – 55:31 Billy Schilling, Andrew Dennis – 30-34 – 55:46

HYROX Pro Doubles Women

Jess Pettrow, Joanna Wietrzyk – 25-29 – 54:24 Emily Aamris, Libby Carr – 25-29 – 1:00:21 Bethany Carver, Bree Garreffa – 25-29 – 1:00:59 Ivy Ozimek, Ebony Ozimek – 16-24 – 1:01:17 Lily Sharp, Chrystal Baker – 16-24 – 1:01:47

04 HYROX Melbourne 2025 results

The Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre welcomed the world of HYROX for Australasia’s first-ever Major, with places for the 2026 Elite 15 HYROX World Championships up for grabs.

Joanna Wietrzyk had already secured her spot after winning at the season’s first Major in Hamburg, but the young gun didn’t rest on her laurels, edging Lauren Weeks in a pulsating battle that went all the way to the line. She followed it up with a blistering performance alongside fellow Aussie star Jess Pettrow in the Elite 15 Doubles – the pair setting a new world record of 53:56.

In the men’s field, James Kelly showed why he is consistently ranked at the top of the sport, working alongside Brit Jake Dearden to go sub-50 (49:52) in the Elite 15 Doubles.

Elite 15 Men

Tim Wenisch – Germany – 54:09 Hunter McIntyre – USA – 54:15 Charlie Botterill – England – 55:29 Sean Noble – Ireland – 55:37 Josh Van Zeeland – England – 55:38

Elite 15 Women

Joanna Wietrzyk – Australia – 58:07 Lauren Weeks – USA – 58:48 Lucy Procter – England – 1:00:02 Jess Pettrow – Australia – 1:00:24 Sinéad Bent – England – 1:00:31

Elite 15 Doubles Men

Jake Dearden, James Kelly – 49:52 Charlie Botterill, Ollie Russell – 50:20 Jake Williamson, Alen Ploj – 50:33 Pieter Maes, Tom Franssens – 50:58 Michael Bartsch, Tim Wenisch – 51:10

Elite 15 Doubles Women

Joanna Wietrzyk, Jess Pettrow – 53:56 Sinéad Bent, Lucy Procter – 54:34 Danél Louw, Vicky MacIntosh – 55:33 Mollie Emond, Meg Martin – 55:58 Manuela Garcia Caparros, Seka Arning – 55:58

HYROX Pro Men

Liam McCroary – Great Britain – 25-29 – 54:58 Dexter Buchanan – New Zealand – 30-34 – 56:50 Jonathon Wynn – Australia – 35-39 – 56:52 Matt Slee – Australia – 30-34 – 57:34 Tanguy Cruz – France – 30-34 – 58:11

HYROX Pro Women

Calypso Sheridan – Australia – 25-29 – 1:02:40 Anna Bramley – New Zealand – 40-44 – 1:03:47 Nadezda Dorsoski – Australia – 25-29 – 1:03:50 Isabella Vallejo – Mexico – 25-29 – 1:03:56 Sydney Royce – Australia – 25-29 – 1:04:36

HYROX Pro Doubles Men

Dene Flude, James Newbury – 35-39 – 52:21 Orin Ball, Ralph Marks – 16-24 – 52:58 Aaron Price, Liam Reynolds – 25-29 – 53:16 Jack Elliot, Jackson Chapman – 25-29 – 53:42 Nikola Sovlkanski, Stephen Carter – 25-29 – 53:43

HYROX Pro Doubles Women

Elli Stenfors, Zeliha Puls – 25-29 – 59:04 Emily Amris, Libby Carr – 25-29 – 59:06 Sophie McConnell, Hannah Conrathe – 25-29 – 59:36 Nat Elder, Stephanie Wighton – 30-34 – 59:51 Aisling Ryle, Cerys Preston – 25-29 – 1:00:17

05 HYROX Auckland 2026 results

New Zealand’s second-ever HYROX returned to its capital with nearly 11,000 athletes competing across the four days (29 Jan-1 Feb 2026) – almost doubling the 6,000 who had taken part the year before in HYROX’s New Zealand debut.

It was an Australasian affair in the Pro field with Australia’s Matt Slee taking his first win, while Kiwi Anna Bramley did it on home soil in the women’s event. Calypso Sheridan continued her winning streak too, joining forces with Meg Martin to win the Pro Doubles.

HYROX Pro Men

Matt Slee – Australia – 30-34 – 1:01:13 Kane Baigent – New Zealand – 35-39 – 1:01:45 Jared Van Vianen – New Zealand – 25-29 – 1:02:31 Billy Schilling – Australia – 30-34 – 1:04:00 Ewan Applewhite – Great Britain – 16-24 – 1:04:10

HYROX Pro Women

Anna Bramley – New Zealand – 40-44 – 1:07:16 Coco Holland-Waterson – New Zealand – 16-24 – 1:11:37 Michelle Rennie – New Zealand – 40-44 – 1:12:30 Alex Payne – Australia – 25-29 – 1:12:43 Laura Butler – Australia – 25-29 – 1:14:30

HYROX Pro Doubles Men

Dexter Buchanan, Chris Woolley – 35-39 – 53:37 Orin Ball, Ralph Marks – 16-24 – 55:45 Craig Taylor, Tyson Irlam – 35-39 – 57:41 Tom Curren, David Barton – 30-34 – 58:01 Anthony McDonald, Joseph Sulis – 35-39 – 58:23

HYROX Pro Doubles Women

Meg Martin, Calypso Sheridan – 25-29 – 57:27 Cassie Ioannou, Katie Brock – 30-34 – 1:02:07 Lily Sharp, Danielle Wolff – 25-29 – 1:02:23 Lacey Paaka, Rhyz Greene Kelson – 16-24 – 1:02:38 Stephan Wighton, Nat Elder – 30-34 – 1:04:11

06 Who are the top HYROX athletes from Australia and New Zealand

Despite Australia and New Zealand being relative latecomers to hosting events, the countries’ athletes have been flying the flags on the world stage at the sport’s pinnacle for years. They’re not there to make up the numbers, either, with the likes of Joanna Wietrzky and James Kelly favourites for any event they enter and future HYROX world champion material.

Women

Joanna Wietrzky

The 23-year-old Australian broke onto the scene at HYROX Melbourne 2024 and hasn’t stopped winning since. She claimed her first Elite 15 Major at HYROX Hong Kong 2024 and narrowly missed out on top spot at 2025’s world championships in Chicago.

Her 2025/26 season has got off to a flier, winning the first three Majors as well as setting world records in the Women’s Pro at HYROX Phoenix (56:03). She also holds the world record for Women’s Pro Doubles with compatriot Jess Pettrow – 53:56 set at HYROX Melbourne 2025.

Jess Pettrow

Australian Pettrow has been competing in HYROX since 2023 and has been a consistent qualifier for the Elite 15 since HYROX Amsterdam 2024. While she’s yet to hit the same heights as regular Doubles partner Wietrzky, Pettrow is a consistent Elite 15 top-10 finisher – including 4th place at HYROX Melbourne 2025 – and has already qualified for the 2026 world championships in Stockholm.

Gabrielle Nikora-Baker

New Zealander Nikora-Baker has only been competing in the solo division since the start of the 2025/26 season, but has shown she’s ready to take on the best in the sport. Her second-place finishes in the Women’s Pro in Sydney and Perth were enough to secure her a spot in Melbourne’s Elite 15 race where she finished ninth in a stacked field. She went event better at her second Major in Phoenix, finishing fifth and securing a spot at the 2025 world championships.

Calypso Sheridan

Although the Australian won on her HYROX debut back in 2022 (Los Angeles), it wasn’t until she returned to the format after a three-year break where she started to show the consistent form that has propelled her into the Elite 15. She has won all three of Australia’s Pro Women’s races during the 2025/26 season, although she struggled in her first Elite 15 race at HYROX Hamburg 2025 – finishing 14th.

Men

James Kelly

Australian Kelly has been dominating on the world stage since his very first HYROX – where he won the men’s Pro race in Birmingham 2022. He is a firm favourite whenever he lines up, has two Major wins under his belt (Hong Kong 2024 and Glasgow 2025) and has competed at the last three world championships, with his best placing third in Nice 2024.

Jonathon Wynn

Another established Elite 15 star, Aussie Wynn has been at the top of the sport for four years. Like Kelly, he has featured at the last three world championships, placing a career-highest 5th in Chicago 2025, but he is also the reigning Pro Doubles world champion with Brit Graham Halliday.

Beau Wills

New Zealander Wills is one of the more established Australasian HYROX athletes, having competed consistently in Europe since 2022. He broke into the Elite 15 in 2023 and has a Major best-placing of third (Stockholm 2023, Las Vegas 2025).

07 Do HYROX winners get paid?

At the Elite 15 level, all finishers receive prize money when competing at a Major. For the 2025/26 season, this is in a tiered system – from USD 15,000 ($20,000 AUD) for 1st place to USD 900 ($1200 AUD) for 15th – for both men and women individual races, and a shared pot from USD 10,000 ($14,000 AUD) to USD 600 ($800 AUD) for doubles.

08 How do the Australian and New Zealand HYROX events compare?

When discounting the Elite 15 races and comparing the Pro class, trends start to emerge that indicate either particularly fast HYROX courses or more competitive fields.

The most recent HYROX Melbourne was the setting for the fastest men’s times across the Pro and Pro Doubles, while Perth witnessed the fastest women’s times across the Pro and Pro Doubles.

When it came to the slowest venues, Auckland lagged behind the rest in the men’s and women’s Pro race, while the Pro Doubles winning times were slowest in Sydney.

09 What is considered a good HYROX time?

Simply finishing a HYROX race is an achievement for most, while hitting the 1:30 mark is a very respectable time for amateurs. Elite athletes meanwhile will have much grander ambitions – the best male athletes going sub-60 minutes while the top female times tend to be around an hour, although Joanna Wietrzyk finished in a blistering 56:03 at Phoenix 2026 to set a new world record.

10 Where can I find HYROX results?

All results – from Elite 15 down to Open Team Relay – can be found on the official HYROX website . It’s possible to search by race, division and name, and see how an individual or team fared in terms of timings and ranking (both overall and in their respective age group).

The results page also allows you to drill down into each athlete’s performance, showing splits across the eight 1km runs and eight functional fitness stations, and their position in each station.

