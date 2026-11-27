Training too intensely is one of the biggest mistakes recreational HYROX athletes make, according to HYROX Academy Education Manager Piers Plowman. While intensity is essential for race-day success, knowing when to hold back is just as important.

Plowman knows the value of balanced training. He holds a postgraduate degree in Sports Coaching from Loughborough University and has coached athletes within British Triathlon’s Olympic Pathway and Paralympic programme.

At the Red Bull HYROX Coaches Camp , we caught up with Plowman to find out why training smarter, not harder, could be the key to better results.

Is your training intensity holding you back? © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

01 What does "too much intensity" actually mean?

For Plowman, this means training that doesn't give athletes enough opportunity to develop a range of skills and physical capabilities. He has seen this not only while developing coaches through the HYROX Academy, but as a lifelong athlete himself. His approach to improving running efficiency in HYROX also emphasises the importance of movement quality over intensity alone.

“We need to have low intensity, we need to have high intensity. We need to have different forms of stimulus when it comes to strength and conditioning, but more specifically towards movement. HYROX really celebrates and champions a lot of functional motor skill competencies and we need to try to build out all those competencies together,” explains Plowman.

“One thing we see is that athletes don't really work on the wide range of movement skills that they can actually learn, and become more efficient at moving,” he continues.

Piers Plowman at Red Bull HYROX Coaches Camp in 2026 © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Imbalance often leads to skills underperforming on race day Piers Plowman

02 Why is too much intensity a problem?

Plowman explains that training exclusively at high intensity can create an imbalance.

“This imbalance often leads to skills underperforming on race day, unless athletes have been deliberately exposed to… variable situations beforehand.”

03 What should the HYROX training focus be instead?

Plowman believes athletes should vary both their training and intensity levels. The focus should be on building aerobic capacity and muscular endurance , improving VO2 max and maintaining good form and movement quality when tired. Training should also be structured into progressive phases.

04 Should station work be the cornerstone of training?

Don't let station work dominate your HYROX training © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Plowman often sees beginners focusing exclusively on the demands of a HYROX race – the eight workout stations and running – but this approach could be detrimental.

“Fundamental movement skills, developing stability and enabling really efficient movement is one of the key cornerstones of how a beginner should start. A common mistake is to throw yourself at the workout stations adding loads of intensity," Plowman says.

“Really understanding the basics of movement patterns, the range of intensity that we can work with, and developing the capacity for work at the appropriate moment, is how a beginner should think about it,” he adds.

Regardless of the athlete's level, he suggests dividing preparation into progressive phases that gradually build workload and incorporate rest days. Those new to HYROX training can particularly benefit from an 8–12-week training block focused on developing movement quality and fundamental skills.

05 Why are movement quality and motor skills important?

Focus on how well you move, not just how hard you train © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

Plowman explains that “depending on their background in sport and physical activity, they may not have developed all the motor skill competencies that we want to see coming out in a HYROX race.”

He encourages athletes to improve their range of motion and movement quality before introducing more race-specific, high-intensity training.

“As a starting point,” Plowman suggests, “getting beginners to focus on movement quality and movement range and also adding intensity that is specific to their needs as an individual and coaches need to identify what those needs are and how to program effectively for them.”

He encourages athletes to progress through a "funnel of variability,” starting with controlled drills to learn proper form on stations before adding race-like fatigue and pacing pressure that can come from too much intensity.

06 Should you do a full HYROX simulation every week?

Full race simulations have their place, but timing is key © Tomás Fernandes/Red Bull Content Pool

Including a full race simulation in your weekly training is another common mistake, according to Plowman.

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“A full simulation is a high level of stress and it won’t give the right amount of gain and adaptation that they can yield from. We need to be very mindful where we place a full simulation in practice.”

Plowman instead suggests opting for “segments or chunks of the full race format and doing high intensity repetitions or sets. It shouldn't be seen as something that is a staple. It should be very carefully programmed and can be placed strategically in the plan.”

07 How important are tapering and recovery before a race?

For Plowman, both are essential.

“We want the athlete coming in as fresh as possible into the race. Now, what tends to happen is that some athletes may not necessarily trust the process of what has been programmed over the last few macro/micro cycles… and they may do some panic HIIT training trying to bank some gains heading into the race,” he says.

Florian Mesaros celebrates at HYROX Vienna © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation We need to give them the time they need to recover Piers Plowman

By race week, however, there's little to be gained from squeezing in extra high-intensity training. Instead, the focus should shift to recovering and preparing for race day .

“We need to focus on recovery and de-load. We need to remove some of the overall volume and remove some of the overall intensity, but preserving the consistency and frequency of training.”

He gives the example: “if an athlete does 5-6 sessions a week, we may still retain 4 or 5 of those sessions but the length of time and the overall load in those sessions would drastically go down to enable the athlete to stay fresh and activated. But we need to give them the time they need to recover.”

The main takeaway?

Training harder isn't always smarter. High-intensity sessions are an essential part of a HYROX training programme, but they should be carefully planned. A balanced approach that develops endurance, strength, movement quality and efficiency while allowing time for recovery is key to performing at your best on race day.

More expert takes on HYROX training

HYROX combines strength, functional fitness and running. Learn why getting stronger might not always turn you into a better HYROX athlete – and what to focus on in training instead.

Who is Piers Plowman? Piers Plowman is a former British triathlon performance coach, teacher of Physical Education, HYROX athlete and HYROX Academy Education Manager. He also holds a master’s degree in sports coaching. Nicky Freymond Nicky Freymond is a freelance contributor based in Boise, Idaho. She's passionate about all things competitive fitness as well as trail running and racing. She has written for publications like the Red Bulletin and Barbend, and is currently a journalist for Morning Chalk Up