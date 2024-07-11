set out to conquer what nobody had done before: walking the Messina Strait, a body of water that runs between the island of Sicily and mainland Italy, on a 1.9cm thin slackline. For the feat, the 32-year-old Estonian had to cover over 3,600m. On his way, he surpassed the previous longest slackline walk of 2,710m - but fell short of achieving a new world record, as he fell just a few metres out from the finish line.

For three hours Jaan Roose put on an awe-inspiring show of skill, focus, and balance, pulling off an unprecedented feat. He started in Santa Trada, Calabria, and ended in Torre Faro, Sicily, making this crossing an epic adventure. The massive distance, tricky weather, and environmental hurdles added to the challenge. The slackline was strung between old power line pylons with varying heights, demanding spot-on precision.

For three hours Jaan Roose put on an awe-inspiring show of skill, focus, and balance, pulling off an unprecedented feat. He started in Santa Trada, Calabria, and ended in Torre Faro, Sicily, making this crossing an epic adventure. The massive distance, tricky weather, and environmental hurdles added to the challenge. The slackline was strung between old power line pylons with varying heights, demanding spot-on precision.

For three hours Jaan Roose put on an awe-inspiring show of skill, focus, and balance, pulling off an unprecedented feat. He started in Santa Trada, Calabria, and ended in Torre Faro, Sicily, making this crossing an epic adventure. The massive distance, tricky weather, and environmental hurdles added to the challenge. The slackline was strung between old power line pylons with varying heights, demanding spot-on precision.