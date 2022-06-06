Barcelona has been pretty good to me the past few years before this, and it's not so far from Andorra for me and I've done a heap of laps here on the Ducati Panigale over the years. But it's such a difficult circuit when it's super hot because the grip level isn’t fantastic by any stretch of the imagination. It's always pretty low here but when it's hot, you're just sliding around everywhere and it gets worse here every year. The asphalt is not even that old – I think it's three years old – so that's kind of a shame. It's slippery like Argentina. You can't really get near the limit of the bike because you're worried about losing the front, so that changes how you attack the corners. You have to be super smooth, basically. It's always a strategic race here more than a flat-out fast one, you're surviving the conditions and seeing what grip you have in the last five laps, because you can make big gains or drop a lot at the end of races here. It's kind of like a waiting game, you have to be patient and wait for the tyres of the others to drop off late in the race. It's the only plan around here.