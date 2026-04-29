World record holder Jacob Kiplimo breaks down his training routine

A powerful force in distance running, Jacob Kiplimo boasts an impressive résumé that includes four World Cross Country titles, Commonwealth Games gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m, and the world record in the half-marathon.

The Ugandan has also emerged as a major threat over the 42.2km distance, finishing second on his marathon debut and claiming victory in Chicago in an impressive time of 2h 02m 23s. At the 2026 London Marathon, he even broke Kelvin Kiptum's existing world record, coming home in just 2h 00m 28s on a remarkable day that saw the two-hour barrier broken for the first time by the two runners who finished ahead of him. Here’s how he prepares to tackle a marathon.

01 High-mileage training

As you might expect, marathon preparation requires running hundreds of kilometres every week. In the 12 weeks before his triumph in Chicago , he ran 2,065km, with ‘easy runs’ covering anywhere from 15km to 25km.

There were also track sessions and plenty of long road runs, where he covered around 40km. Kiplimo would use real-time analysis to adjust his training over the course of three months, with special attention paid to recovery.

The Ugandan also emphasised precision and consistency, making sure that each training session was planned out could taper off as the race approached.

02 A typical long-run day

Here’s an example of a typical training day that includes a long run of anywhere between 30km to 40km. For Kiplimo, these normally take place in Kapchorwa, Uganda, on the slopes of Mount Elgon, with its high-altitude and cooler climate.

Jacob Kiplimo finished second in his first-ever marathon © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

4am: An early wake-up and a small breakfast to get some calories on board

5:40am: Head to the training location by car

6.30am: Complete a warm-up to make sure the muscles are loose

7am: Begin the run

10am: A more substantial breakfast to aid with recovery

11am: A massage or specific treatment with a physiotherapist

1pm: Lunch followed by an afternoon nap

5pm: A bowl of porridge

8pm: Dinner and then asleep by 10pm

03 Training for a marathon compared to shorter distances

“There is a big difference because for a marathon you need to do a lot of long runs and run a lot of mileage, so the preparation is more difficult and demanding,” explains Kiplimo.

As an example, in preparation for racing in Chicago, Kiplimo completed a combination of long runs, road work and track sessions. Across his 12-week training plan, he ran 40km on five occasions and completed the 35km distance on three occasions. Even an easy run could be as far as 20km.

04 The mindset of a champion

Despite having achieved a huge amount of success on the track as a long-distance runner, Kiplimo knows it means little when it comes to achieving marathon glory. However, he is determined to put the work in and achieve his goals.

“There’s no difference between other runners and me. It’s only about hard work,” he says.

Inspired to take up your own running challenge. Why not sign up for the Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026, and put yourself to the test!