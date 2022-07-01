I watched Jamie win titles on TV, but now he’s driving with me at Bathurst

G’day everyone,

It’s been a few rounds since my last entry, but it’s been a lot busier of late. The first few months of the year were really focused on the driving and I had quite a bit of time off during the weeks, but since Perth it’s been busy not only with the racing — we also did about this Bathurst 12 Hour — but there were a lot more commitments as part of being a full-time Supercars driver that I’ve started to notice. I’ve got to make sure I’m planning my weeks out, planning my months out and making sure I know what’s ahead, not cramming stuff in just before a race weekend.

Every weekend I’m learning so much, and I’m trying to challenge myself every weekend to do something better than I did at the last round. I’m putting more emphasis on my qualifying of late and trying to improve that, but every weekend there’s a new challenge to face. I still walk away from every weekend having learnt so much but knowing how much I need to improve. I walked away from the last few rounds thinking that I could’ve done a lot better and that I’ve still got so much to learn. I’m very critical of myself, but I feel like I’m starting to get the pieces of the puzzle. I’m forever learning at the moment.

Broc Feeney talks tactics with team owner Jamie Whincup © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

I watch a lot of sports and look up to a lot of people, but when someone says ‘Supercars’, I think everyone thinks Jamie Whincup Broc Feeney

The team has been really good at supporting me in this first half of the year. Jamie (Whincup) has been good at being honest with me. We talk after every weekend about the weekend past and what we could have done better and what we need to improve for the next round. It’s been great to sitting down with him and going through some things, and it’s not only the on-track stuff, it’s off track too — balancing and getting up to speed with being a sport professional. There’s been quite a lot that he’s helped me with. He’s there if I need him, and he will step up and talk to me if he thinks that I need him. He’s certainly got my back at the moment.

This year obviously we’re working extremely closely, but I take that relationship back a few more years, to when I sat on the couch and watched Jamie win races and championships. I looked up to him in Supercars. I watch a lot of sports and look up to a lot of people, but when someone says ‘Supercars’, I think everyone thinks Jamie Whincup. A big part of me growing up was watching him win championships, and I’ll never forget him winning his last championship in 2017. I was still racing go karts that year. To think that I’d race in his team five years later — it’s pretty cool.

I’m trying to lean on him as much as I can, and he’s given me as much advice as he can. We’re getting to know each other a lot more. I’m spending a lot of time with him — and I’m going to spend a lot more towards the end of the year as we’re pairing up for Bathurst, which is the other big thing that happened since last time. It’s awesome.

Broc Feeney prepares to qualify during stop 5 of the Supercars Championship © Mark Horsburgh / Red Bull Content Pool

I thought last year I was lucky to be able to race Jamie as a main-game driver at the Bathurst 1000 when I had a wildcard. At one point in the race I was sort of just on the back of him and battling through the pack. That was a very cool moment for me, to be able to race Jamie before he retired. Now he’s going to be co-driving with me at Bathurst. He’s won it four times. I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a better co-driver!

I think the great thing about me and Jamie is obviously he’s still capable of being one of the frontrunners in the field, and I think we’re going to be able to bounce off each other and learn off each other a lot not only over that week but through the test days that we’ve got coming up and all the stuff that we’re going to do working together. I feel like that’s when I’m going to learn the most off Jamie.

But that’ll all come later in the year. Until then I’m enjoying the racing, and after that busy period I had a little break between Winton and Darwin, which was good. I got to catch my breath. It was sort of the midseason reset for me, and I feel ready for the next half of the season.

Next up is Townsville. Two wins from pole last year — let’s see how we go this time around.

Cheers,

Broc

Broc Feeney was speaking with motorsports journalist Michael Lamonato.